Online November 21, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, November 21

Richard Hodges of Totalis Construction gets ready to start work on the mighty job of restoring the industrial chimney stack that has towered over Ardoyne for a century and a half Richard Hodges of Totalis Construction gets ready to start work on the mighty job of restoring the industrial chimney stack that has towered over Ardoyne for a century and a half
By Thomas McMullan
