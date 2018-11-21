Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
November 21, 2018
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, November 21
Richard Hodges of Totalis Construction gets ready to start work on the mighty job of restoring the industrial chimney stack that has towered over Ardoyne for a century and a half
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Alanah is a real inspiration
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@footbalIfights
: Best counter-attack ever!
pic.twitter.com/VklbqA1wHU
4 hours ago
21 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
The McKenna Cup seems to get earlier and earlier each year 🎅
twitter.com/AontroimGAA/st…
4 hours ago
21 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@shanetodd
: Rave Face is real. TAG ANYONE YOU KNOW THAT SUFFERS FROM THIS PLEASE TO RAISE AWARENESS w/
@Aaronsvideos
& North Peak Medi…
5 hours ago
21 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@LADFLEG
: “Do get down to this year’s market because if the DUP get their way on Brexit, next year’s one’s just gonna be an open air foo…
5 hours ago
21 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Neekyatn
:
@lasallebelfast
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@West_Belfast
Really enjoyed having him with us this week. Great writer
5 hours ago
21 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@_stgens
: This years Christmas Fair is on Sat 8th Dec 10am - 2:30pm. We have lots of fantastic crafters booked in and a huge variety of…
5 hours ago
21 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Doh
facebook.com/14938544775192…
5 hours ago
21 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@Brassylassy
: Love the advert for
@PaulHeatonSolo
's album, have a signed edition on order, but who else sings the explicit version of Do…
6 hours ago
21 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@lasallebelfast
: Year 12 Matthew enjoying his work experience placement in
@ATownNews
and so proud to have his article featured in the p…
6 hours ago
21 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@lasallebelfast
: Year 12 Matthew enjoying his work experience placement in
@ATownNews
and so proud to have his article featured in the p…
8 hours ago
21 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
@lasallebelfast
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@West_Belfast
what a great inspirational kid. Hope he got the full newspaper…
8 hours ago
21 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@paddyraffcomedy
: 👨🏻🎄🎪 Nigel takes you on a tour of Belfast's Christmas Continental Market! 🎪🎄👨🏻
#TwoBiteBratwurst
pic.twitter.com/bzoTetm1la
9 hours ago
21 November 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
'Real IRA explosives and guns found by police after blaze in heating boiler', That press conference would have been…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
10 hours ago
21 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@shionnain
: Ba mhaith le Líonra Gaeilge Bhéal Feirste Thiar cuireadh a thabhairt do phobal na Gaeilge in iarthar Bhéal Feirste teacht ch…
11 hours ago
21 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and your local shops after 5 tonight.
#FrontPageNews
#BackPageSport
#Comm…
12 hours ago
21 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and your local shops after 5 tonight.
#FrontPageNews
#BackPageSport
#Comm…
14 hours ago
21 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and your local shops after 5 tonight.
#FrontPageNews
#BackPageSport
#Comm…
14 hours ago
21 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and your local shops after 5 tonight.
#FrontPageNews
#BackPageSport
#Comm…
14 hours ago
21 November 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@SheppeyWildlife
: Good to see plenty of Green Woodpeckers about on Sheppey.
pic.twitter.com/hE8wG0RPV2
14 hours ago
21 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and your local shops after 5 tonight.
#FrontPageNews
#BackPageSport
#Comm…
14 hours ago
21 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Prettynpinkni
: Here at
#PrettynPink
we always like to be a little bit different. Today we spent the day with
#Santa
and his
#Unicorns
a…
16 hours ago
21 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FAIreland
: BREAKING: The Board of the Football Association of Ireland have mutually agreed with Martin O’Neill to part company. Full S…
17 hours ago
21 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@squinteratn
: Love this pic of the old linen mill chimney with Ardoyne and the Belfast Hills in the background by our
@NBNThomas
– Richa…
17 hours ago
21 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Alanah is a real inspiration
belfastmediagroup.com/alanah-is-a-re…
via
@ATownNews
18 hours ago
21 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Strike continues at North Belfast school
belfastmediagroup.com/strike-continu…
via
@ATownNews
18 hours ago
21 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@sportspunter01
: Dear
@Ladbrokes
and
@Coral
with regards to your 25/1 about Finian’s Oscar for the Ryanair, he’s still dead.
18 hours ago
21 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@sportspunter01
: Dear
@Ladbrokes
and
@Coral
with regards to your 25/1 about Finian’s Oscar for the Ryanair, he’s still dead.
18 hours ago
21 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
That LA-KC game was just ridiculous
1 day ago
20 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Finding out tips on ‘how to create a movement’ from a panel that includes French President Emmanuel Macron’s commun…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
20 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Your Daily Belfast, Tuesday November 20:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 days ago
20 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: $10,000 trip up for grabs🏀 WIN BIG with the
@BelfastClassic
Win a trip to the US to attend the 2019 Naismith Memorial Baske…
2 days ago
20 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@molloy1916
: Given that the Rep of Ireland and the EU are exaggerating and exploiting the threat of a hard border to humiliate Britain a…
3 days ago
18 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
6 days ago
15 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@PresidentIRL
: The President will attend a gala dinner organised by
@cooperationirl
, on the eve of the international soccer match betwee…
1 week ago
14 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ruthiemonty
: Thanks
@Rcitybelfast
for helping our young people from East Belfast explore the theme of community.
@cooperationirl
https:…
1 week ago
13 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
NBN SPORT: Gray demands focus as Reds aim to continue winning run
@cliftonvillefc
v
@NewryCityAFC
(Monday, 7.45pm,…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
09 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus' we profile St Patrick's Parish- one of the most historic in the city
pic.twitter.com/ql1Wdhrzln
2 weeks ago
09 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Ardoyne man
@70af7adbdd70474
speaks to us after he was invited to the Lugansk People's Republic as an independent e…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
09 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's paper-
@Shamrock_fc81
hits out at
@belfastcc
over the state of the soccer facilities at Marrowbone P…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
09 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/DFwChCpuy0
2 weeks ago
08 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
1 month ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
1 month ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
1 month ago
08 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
2 months ago
28 September 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by