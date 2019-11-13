Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
HMO Notices
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Jobs
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
November 13, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, November 13
The annual Suicide Awareness Mass of Hope in Clonard Monastery
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
St Vincent de Paul start No Borders campaign
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/ScQWYdqLGO
46 seconds ago
13 November 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Momentous day for
@St_Malachys
as former pupil William Pimley returns to the school for the first time since 1937.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
56 minutes ago
13 November 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@paulhayes55
: Cormorant lands a Trout.
@BirdWatchIE
@Irishwildlife
@BirdWatchingMag
@nikonownermag
@OldeEire
@BBCEarth
#nature
#NaturePh…
3 hours ago
13 November 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@celtic_society
: This Friday in our
@theparkcentre
museum we unveil our new Jimmy Jones exhibit. The Jones family have graciously provid…
3 hours ago
13 November 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Noted/timed this in bed - it shocked even me. "He (Evo Morales) stepped down after losing the support of the army."…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
13 November 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
2.25 Springfield Fox 2/1 2.35 De Name Escapes Me 2/1 3.05 The Mighty Don 2/1
#WednesdayTrixie
4 hours ago
13 November 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Sean Graham support
#RGWeek19
Stay to within your limits, never bet when angry or frustrated. For more information, visit…
4 hours ago
13 November 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CiaranStaff95
: I’m sick of hearing about this. It would be of no personal interest to stick up for Dundalk, but if you’re producing Par…
4 hours ago
13 November 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@andreemurphy
: This episode of The Office is pretty shite...
twitter.com/borisjohnson/s…
13 hours ago
12 November 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@punchestownrace
: 🏇RACING NEWS🏇
@PTownend
has a Morgiana Dream with
@WillieMullinsNH
line-up in the GR1
@unibet
Morgiana Hurdle this Sa…
18 hours ago
12 November 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@m6fitz
: Give the great man Paul Buchanan a vote if you get the chance
#legend
google.com/url?sa=t&sourc…
18 hours ago
12 November 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@m6fitz
: Give the great man Paul Buchanan a vote if you get the chance
#legend
google.com/url?sa=t&sourc…
18 hours ago
12 November 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
Just boked in my mouth
#DUP
#PartyPolictialBullshit
18 hours ago
12 November 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthernIreland
: 🎥 Our new
@adidasfootball
home kit is here! Available online now and at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park…
24 hours ago
12 November 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: Next Stop for the
#SeanGrahamRacingClub
is
@punchestownrace
from the
@TheDevenish
this Sunday. Hosted by the
#PG
in a priva…
1 day ago
12 November 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Next Stop for the
#SeanGrahamRacingClub
is
@punchestownrace
from the
@TheDevenish
this Sunday. Hosted by the
#PG
in a priva…
1 day ago
12 November 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DundalkFC
: What a season. What a group. 🏆🏆🏆🏆
#CmonTheTown
pic.twitter.com/TBpxcSMnaY
2 days ago
12 November 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DundalkFC
: FT | DUN 6-0 LIN All over at Oriel Park and Dundalk are Unite the Union Champions - their fourth trophy of an incredible se…
2 days ago
11 November 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
After sensational community response to the Inspirational Youth of the West celebration on Friday night, we mark a…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
11 November 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@talkSPORT
: Horrible scenes in Ukraine 😡 Shakhtar’s Taison in tears after being sent off for reacting to racist abuse. He kicked the…
3 days ago
10 November 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Treat yourself to our SUNDAY DAY AT THE RACES on 17th November From the new-look
@TheDevenish
to
@punchestownrace
.
#PGDeal
…
3 days ago
10 November 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
This man just oozes class inside and outside the ring. Be like Nonito
twitter.com/filipinoflash/…
4 days ago
09 November 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Our ‘Most Inspirational Youth of the West’ special award goes to Rian McAnoy- the man behind Save Our Sunflower cam…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
08 November 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Inspirational Charity Fundraiser- Megan Fox 👏👏👏
instagram.com/p/B4niyWjhgah/…
5 days ago
08 November 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Inspirational Boys Gaelic Footballer- Jack Cunningham 👏👏👏
instagram.com/p/B4nif34BdFt/…
5 days ago
08 November 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: We are now recruiting for an innovative, self-motivated media sales executive. Full details online.
nijobs.com/Media-Sales-Ex…
5 days ago
08 November 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/Si4LLebCIE
6 days ago
07 November 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ATownNews
: You've been nominated for this year's
#AislingAwards
aisling-events.com/event/aisling-…
pic.twitter.com/7MajRLbL6S
6 days ago
07 November 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ATownNews
: You've been nominated for this year's
#AislingAwards
aisling-events.com/event/aisling-…
pic.twitter.com/fHOTqxBDro
6 days ago
07 November 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ATownNews
: You've been nominated for this year's
#AislingAwards
aisling-events.com/event/aisling-…
pic.twitter.com/dlbaiTw90R
6 days ago
07 November 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ATownNews
: You've been nominated for this year's
#AislingAwards
aisling-events.com/event/aisling-…
pic.twitter.com/kPcgUjJ5dz
6 days ago
07 November 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Legend of West Belfast This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
pic.twitter.com/lkvizgfgxS
6 days ago
07 November 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: You've been nominated for this year's
#AislingAwards
aisling-events.com/event/aisling-…
pic.twitter.com/Tk6FxgLQy0
6 days ago
07 November 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: You've been nominated for this year's
#AislingAwards
aisling-events.com/event/aisling-…
pic.twitter.com/GPRj1qTu7h
6 days ago
07 November 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: You've been nominated for this year's
#AislingAwards
aisling-events.com/event/aisling-…
pic.twitter.com/7MajRLbL6S
6 days ago
07 November 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Ffs
@CescaRyan1
pic.twitter.com/sluTMdrCcJ
2 weeks ago
27 October 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Burnett calls time on his career
belfastmediagroup.com/burnett-calls-…
pic.twitter.com/tfNzh66whb
3 weeks ago
25 October 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Confirmed that
@ryanburnett01
has officially retired from boxing. Unified bantamweight champion and hugely unfortunate to…
3 weeks ago
25 October 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@ApplejacksCafe
: Our wee girl was absolutely star struck today when
@Tommymac90
brought the big belt into Glen Parent and Youth in West…
4 weeks ago
16 October 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Could your organisation make a difference? First tenders now open for Communities in Transition project. For more infor…
4 weeks ago
15 October 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Are you a small community/volutary organisation in need of capital funding?
@CommunitiesNI
has teamed up with @cooperat…
2 months ago
23 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/Np65ySJOnB
2 months ago
12 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
@bronaghboyle1
pic.twitter.com/XaAJ3pE6Ip
2 months ago
02 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
3 months ago
22 August 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by