Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
May 29, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, May 29
Colours nailed to the mast at this Andersonstown home ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
A helping hand for Rosemount House
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@puntersg
: Fathers Day at the Races
@DownpatrickRace
Sunday 16th June DM us for more details
pic.twitter.com/c5mILpIUYV
27 minutes ago
29 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@3furlongsout
: The
@puntersg
has organised a day at the races which is happening on Fathers Day. ▪️Sunday 16th June ▪️
@DownpatrickRace
…
28 minutes ago
29 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@3furlongsout
: The
@puntersg
has organised a day at the races which is happening on Fathers Day. ▪️Sunday 16th June ▪️
@DownpatrickRace
…
28 minutes ago
29 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ArsenalsRelated
: Willock and Iwobi in 24 minutes did more than Aubameyang, Lacazette and Özil. Wow.
33 minutes ago
29 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Fathers Day at the Races
@DownpatrickRace
Sunday 16th June DM us for more details
pic.twitter.com/c5mILpIUYV
42 minutes ago
29 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
Fathers Day at the Races
@DownpatrickRace
Sunday 16th June DM us for more details
pic.twitter.com/c5mILpIUYV
42 minutes ago
29 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Much better than the one of George Best anyway
twitter.com/carrtogram/sta…
1 hour ago
29 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@FeileBelfast
: 🚨🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨🚨 BOYZONE!!!!!!!!!! 🎤Thank You and Goodnight: Farewell Tour 2019 🎤Live in Concert at Féile an Phobail!…
2 hours ago
29 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: 🚨🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨🚨 BOYZONE!!!!!!!!!! 🎤Thank You and Goodnight: Farewell Tour 2019 🎤Live in Concert at Féile an Phobail!…
2 hours ago
29 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: Áthas orm cúrsaí oideachais is forbartha a phlé le Ian Greer, Leas-Seansailéir Ollscoil na Ríona. A pleasure to discuss eco…
4 hours ago
29 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Don't miss our massive Féile 2019 announcement!! 8pm tonight!!! Stay Tuned!!!
#WeAreFeile2019
@goQradio
@coolfm
@Bel…
4 hours ago
29 May 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@davidschneider
: I for one am amazed that a man who has built a career out of lying and misconduct in public office should have to face…
5 hours ago
29 May 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@katgordon
: The people who belittle
@AOC
for being a former waitress are the same faulting
@ewarren
for billing out at $675/hr. So how m…
6 hours ago
29 May 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@KRWLaw
: Privileged to assist in the preparation of this crucial validation of press freedom. Societal significance of the role of inves…
6 hours ago
29 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ptierney89
:
#BeidhMéAnn
#AchtAnois
🅾️
pic.twitter.com/2CmIYCK6yN
6 hours ago
29 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@BarnabyEdwards
: Here’s a summary of Britain’s various Brexit strategies...
pic.twitter.com/eGTVFvtSDN
6 hours ago
29 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@squinteratn
:
@DavidYoungPA
@andreemurphy
@Barry_TheDetail
@trevorbirney
@PA
So happy and relieved for my old workmate
@Barry_TheDetail
…
6 hours ago
29 May 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@BarnabyEdwards
: Here’s a summary of Britain’s various Brexit strategies...
pic.twitter.com/eGTVFvtSDN
6 hours ago
29 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@LucidTalk
: Useful figures from
@daithimckay
...
twitter.com/daithimckay/st…
6 hours ago
29 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: 🎶Big Announcement Tonight!!!🎶 8pm Stay Tuned!!!
pic.twitter.com/tOZ3sNuknC
6 hours ago
29 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Afternoon specials, getting under way with the Richard Johnson Double at
#NewtonAbbot
buff.ly/2wsqm4y
@puntersg
…
8 hours ago
29 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Boundary Commission "acted unfairly" on proposed constituency changes
belfastmediagroup.com/boundary-commi…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@Wes…
9 hours ago
29 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@GlastoFest
: The full
#Glastonbury2019
line-up, with set times, is here! Head to
glas.to/2019-line-up
to see details of more than 2,8…
10 hours ago
29 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@eric_donovan60
: It's unbelievable the amount of coverage I'm seeing of Katie Taylor not getting coverage. The irony of it is gas. Anywa…
11 hours ago
29 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Colours nailed to the mast at this Andersonstown home Pic of the Day, Wednesday, May 29
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via @ATownNew…
12 hours ago
29 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@cumanagers
: Safe trip to Tim, Sheena, Claire, Vivienne and Sean heading to Freetown, Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 to participate in a CEO Volunteer…
1 day ago
28 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
🙈
twitter.com/AontroimGAA/st…
1 day ago
28 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@allianceparty
: History made.
@naomi_long
takes second NI EU seat.
#YesSheDid
pic.twitter.com/vajmcadqDl
2 days ago
27 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@eoni_official
: Stage 1 results
pic.twitter.com/zYTgPJsA1C
2 days ago
27 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Of Antrim's six subs used against Tyrone on Saturday night, only Ballymena's Michael McCarry had Championship footb…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
27 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
**Googles distance from Drogheda to Slane**😟
twitter.com/officialgaa/st…
3 days ago
27 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: 2️⃣0️⃣ years on... 😍
#MUFC
#Treble99
pic.twitter.com/EFQaGWoLSn
3 days ago
26 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: Now and then 🌟
#Treble99
pic.twitter.com/SYuA7K7H7O
3 days ago
26 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
All-Ireland final aside, but how many times did we see Galway run out of juice down the stretch last year? Wexford…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
26 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT in Armagh and 14 points separates the side. While that's a fair reflection on the game, Antrim still hit 2-9 aga…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
25 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Saturday Sportzine: Antrim v Tyrone; Celtic Clash 8 and Windsor Tennis
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
4 days ago
25 May 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@wackyj67
: U2 at Botanic Gardens 1997.
pic.twitter.com/DLUblqHhML
5 days ago
24 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
BEST OF THE NORTH 2019- A reminder how you can vote for your favourite- online, text or through the paper! Voting d…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 days ago
23 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
BEST OF THE NORTH 2019- Check out the runners and riders in our finalists supplement inside this week's paper! Voti…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 days ago
23 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 finalist…
7 days ago
23 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 final…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 days ago
23 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: ‘Cut the grass and we’d play it in Casement!’
@AontroimGAA
and
@RossaGACBelfast
ace Stephen Beatty bemoans the current…
1 week ago
22 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@jjnorthbelfast
: First Sinn Féin mayor of North Belfast
@johnfinucane
@SFNorthBelfast
pic.twitter.com/DkX7FLr3iO
1 week ago
21 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NewingtonFC
: In the build up to our 40th Anniversary celebrations on Friday, Ex Managers, Players, Committee members, current Managemen…
1 week ago
21 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
2 weeks ago
16 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Your Saturday Sportzine Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
3 weeks ago
11 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
A late Willowbank goal to put the icing on the cake. 6-2 it finishes as Willowcank claim the Cochrane Corry Cup to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Willowbank GK a little too casual and gifts amus Firzsimons a consolation. 5-2
3 weeks ago
09 May 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by