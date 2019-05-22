Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
May 22, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, May 22
Delighted young Bunscoil Tsléibhe Dhuibh hurlers celebrate their Antrim Schools Final victory at Musgrave
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Rio is on the ball on the Springfield Road
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops in just over a hour.
#LocalFrontPageNews
#LocalSport
#CommunityNews
@Neekyat…
2 hours ago
22 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops in just over a hour.
#LocalFrontPageNews
#LocalSport
#CommunityNews
@Neekyat…
2 hours ago
22 May 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops in just over a hour.
#LocalFrontPageNews
#LocalSport
#CommunityNews
@Neekyat…
2 hours ago
22 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops in just over a hour.
#LocalFrontPageNews
#LocalSport
#CommunityNews
@Neekyat…
2 hours ago
22 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Mattiel, IDLES, Michael Kiwanuka, Hot Chip, Four Tet, etc, etc. That is a strong Park lineup this year
twitter.com/GlastoFest/sta…
2 hours ago
22 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops in just over a hour.
#LocalFrontPageNews
#LocalSport
#CommunityNews
@Neekyat…
2 hours ago
22 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops in just over a hour.
#LocalFrontPageNews
#LocalSport
#CommunityNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
22 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Can't disagree with this at all
twitter.com/JamesMcAuley96…
3 hours ago
22 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: ‘Cut the grass and we’d play it in Casement!’
@AontroimGAA
and
@RossaGACBelfast
ace Stephen Beatty bemoans the current…
4 hours ago
22 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: ‘Cut the grass and we’d play it in Casement!’
@AontroimGAA
and
@RossaGACBelfast
ace Stephen Beatty bemoans the current…
5 hours ago
22 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: ‘Cut the grass and we’d play it in Casement!’
@AontroimGAA
and
@RossaGACBelfast
ace Stephen Beatty bemoans the current…
5 hours ago
22 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: ‘Cut the grass and we’d play it in Casement!’
@AontroimGAA
and
@RossaGACBelfast
ace Stephen Beatty bemoans the current…
5 hours ago
22 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: ‘Cut the grass and we’d play it in Casement!’
@AontroimGAA
and
@RossaGACBelfast
ace Stephen Beatty bemoans the current…
5 hours ago
22 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
‘Cut the grass and we’d play it in Casement!’
@AontroimGAA
and
@RossaGACBelfast
ace Stephen Beatty bemoans the cur…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
22 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@btsportfootball
: The Bhoys from Seville 🍀 When Celtic took 80,000 fans to Spain for the UEFA Cup Final in 2003... It wasn't the resul…
6 hours ago
22 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@M_AndersonSF
: Standing in solidarity with the Ballymurphy families this morning at the inquest.
#Time4Truth
pic.twitter.com/t1kxkVADai
6 hours ago
22 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@DebShoes72
: Weapons of mass destruction
pic.twitter.com/uwYpO86grW
6 hours ago
22 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@JamesConnollyVC
: Today we welcomed
@FeileBelfast
Community Engagement Forum to Áras Uí Chonghaile for a planning meeting for Féile 2019…
6 hours ago
22 May 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Pic of the Day, Wednesday, May 22
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@MckProperty
@West_Belfast
7 hours ago
22 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Rio is on the ball on the Springfield Road
belfastmediagroup.com/rio-is-on-the-…
via
@ATownNews
@cmcparland91
@rioferdy5
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 hours ago
22 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, May 22
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@MckProperty
@West_Belfast
7 hours ago
22 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Finucane new Lord Mayor of Belfast
belfastmediagroup.com/finucane-new-l…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@johnfinucane
@mickymobile
…
7 hours ago
22 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@UTR117
: Not sure if you’re aware
@ManUtd
but the transfer window is open and we need about 17 players to even have a chance next season.
22 hours ago
21 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ApplejacksCafe
: It’s lovely in the sunshine today - just a wee reminder that our ice-cream milkshakes are so beautiful you’d think twic…
22 hours ago
21 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@jjnorthbelfast
: First Sinn Féin mayor of North Belfast
@johnfinucane
@SFNorthBelfast
pic.twitter.com/DkX7FLr3iO
22 hours ago
21 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NewingtonFC
: In the build up to our 40th Anniversary celebrations on Friday, Ex Managers, Players, Committee members, current Managemen…
22 hours ago
21 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@HolyCrossBoys
: A huge thanks to
@SuitorBrothers
for an amazing and insightful
#CareersWeek
chat. The boys loved it!! https://t.co/0NGjU…
22 hours ago
21 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@rosiekinnear
: Some people have thought it appropriate to put up UVF flags around the Prince Charles Way. It’s intimidatory. It’s divi…
22 hours ago
21 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: First monthly meeting of
@belfastcc
about to begin at City Hall with our North Belfast Cllrs
@CllrRyanMurphy
@jjnorthbe…
22 hours ago
21 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@belfastsinnfein
: The new Belfast Mayor
@johnfinucane
with his mother Geraldine after his election as Mayor this evening. https://t.co/o…
23 hours ago
21 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DeirdreHargey
: My last council mtg as Mayor getting ready to start. Now over to
@johnfinucane
to lead our great City forward & he will…
24 hours ago
21 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@JamesMelville
: The Brexit Party has banned Channel 4 News from attending future events organised by the party. Please retweet if you th…
1 day ago
21 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATownNews
:
@rioferdy5
at the
@innovatebelfast
today as New Era Global Sports Management launch a new office in Belfast. https://t.co/mb…
1 day ago
21 May 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air 😐
twitter.com/JOEdotie/statu…
1 day ago
21 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@McQuillanGAC
: Portaferry Team as follows Green Helmet Blue Helmet White Helmet White Helmet Red Helmet Blue Helmet Black Helmet Blue H…
2 days ago
20 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@neilojim1972
: Dear Twitter, after a short hiatus when stocks of The Nine Years War were limited we're back in business with the paperba…
2 days ago
20 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@CahairOKane1
: If you're intent on sharing the news that Lee Brennan has quit the Tyrone panel, share this link and at least give the jo…
2 days ago
20 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Big blow for Tyrone. Can't understand how he didn't get more game time. Didn't start against Derry while McCurry, C…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
20 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
What the hell is happening to Koepka!!
3 days ago
19 May 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
No wonder Armagh fans have been talking about Rian O'Neill as one for the future. Came of age with a classy perform…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
19 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
Baby magpie in my da's back garden at lunchtime. Its mother coaxed it into the long grass that led to the Half Moon…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
17 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
6 days ago
16 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Your Saturday Sportzine Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 weeks ago
11 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
A late Willowbank goal to put the icing on the cake. 6-2 it finishes as Willowcank claim the Cochrane Corry Cup to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Willowbank GK a little too casual and gifts amus Firzsimons a consolation. 5-2
2 weeks ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
If there was any doubt, Conal Magure adds a fifth for Wilowbank. 5-1 with less than 10 to go
#CCCupFinal
2 weeks ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Make that 4-1, Thomas McCrory with this on on 63mins
2 weeks ago
09 May 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@emmaogreen
: This is pleasantly grumpy and I like it
theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/…
1 month ago
10 April 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MalMccann
: The rural postman, microwave postbox. Green bottle falls out to indicate a delivery👌only in Ireland, I think!
@irish_news
ht…
2 months ago
31 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ciaramackey
: Port Commisioner
@PFSheridan
talks to
@Elaine_McGee10
@BBCRadioFoyle
live
@FoylePort
pic.twitter.com/fGFEPJHcx4
2 months ago
29 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Oh me oh my
#Kilkenny
pic.twitter.com/r6Q35c76MF
2 months ago
25 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@Irelandcricket
: Eight years ago today! Who can forget this,
@KevinOBrien113
! 👏👏👏
#BackingGreen
☘🏏
pic.twitter.com/SnVp9GuID3
3 months ago
02 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
4 months ago
10 January 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by