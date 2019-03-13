Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
March 13, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, March 13
Kennedy Centre Manager John Jones gets in the mood for a big day of St Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend.
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
MPs to vote today on whether to take ‘no deal’ option off the table
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@McEnaneysBar
: Back by popular demand this weekend!! Paddy’s Day Prosecco ☘️🍾🥂☘️
#green
#prosecco
#StPatricksDay2019
@ATownNews
@punter…
45 minutes ago
13 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@GaryLineker
: We’re lucky to be living in the time of Messi and Ronaldo. Two very different footballers. Two very different people. Two…
57 minutes ago
13 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@wackyj67
: Belfast Marathon passes the midway point 1981.
pic.twitter.com/yRUfZsnyLZ
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
:
#BOTW19
- the shortlist of 144 nominees will named in this week's
@ATownNews
On Sale from 5pm onwards tonight - New voting s…
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
:
#BOTW19
- the shortlist of 144 nominees will named in this week's
@ATownNews
On Sale from 5pm onwards tonight - New voting s…
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@newsmulg
: Now
@UFUHQ
reaction
pic.twitter.com/SW6SvSEFdR
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@carolecadwalla
: Last week
@Arron_banks
&
@andywigmore
went to Veneto, the heartland of Italy's Lega Nord. Today, the plan is revealed.…
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@puntersg
:
#BOTW19
- the shortlist of 144 nominees will named in this week's
@ATownNews
On Sale from 5pm onwards tonight - New voting s…
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
#BOTW19
- the shortlist of 144 nominees will named in this week's
@ATownNews
On Sale from 5pm onwards tonight - New voting s…
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
#BOTW19
- the shortlist of 144 nominees will named in this week's
@ATownNews
On Sale from 5pm onwards tonight - Ne…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
13 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Gordon Elliott's horses aren't firing at all so far at Cheltenham - has to be a concern with the likes of Delta Wor…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
13 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
facebook.com/14938544775192…
3 hours ago
13 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ebrep
: PM: I may not have my own voice but I do understand the voice of the country.
4 hours ago
13 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: MPs to vote today on whether to take ‘no deal’ option off the table
belfastmediagroup.com/mps-to-vote-to…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbel…
4 hours ago
13 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Pick up your Day Two
#CheltenhamFestival
predict coupon in shops, or print yours here:
buff.ly/2VTnl7P
@puntersg
…
4 hours ago
13 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
MPs to vote today on whether to take ‘no deal’ option off the table
belfastmediagroup.com/mps-to-vote-to…
via
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
13 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@ChipCompany_
: The all new £2 Breakfast Special is Available from 9 am every morning @chipco_belfast 🍽🍳🥓 https://t.co/KIONNnPUdz #ChipC…
6 hours ago
13 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Cheltenham Day Two selections 1.30: Battleoverdoyen (7/2) & Sams Profile (12/1) ew 2.10 Delta Work (5/2) 2.50: Crac…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 hours ago
13 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Punters look to hit back on Cheltenham Wednesday writes
@puntersg
belfastmediagroup.com/punters-look-t…
via
@ATownNews
@SPGBETTING
8 hours ago
13 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AtTheRaces
: Great news - racing goes ahead at Cheltenham!
pic.twitter.com/58h8Vhu0UU
9 hours ago
13 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@RacingPost
: BREAKING: Racing at Cheltenham is ON today. The wind threat has receded.
twitter.com/cheltenhamrace…
9 hours ago
13 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
😂😂😂😂😂😂
twitter.com/rangersfc/stat…
18 hours ago
12 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: If it goes ahead in the morning. Hopefully a better second day!
#CheltenhamFestival19
#Day2
#Singles
#Trixie
1.30 - 🏇 Bat…
21 hours ago
12 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: THE WORLD CUP of National Hunt racing at Cheltenham will see an influx of thousands of Irish punters who descend on the festi…
21 hours ago
12 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
The FAI are really just trolling themselves at this stage
24 hours ago
12 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Declan Rice wins FAI Young Player of the Year. Votes were taken before he switched to England. Oh dear
1 day ago
12 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@squinteratn
: Brexit, eh? Bloody hell. What a 24-carat, ocean-going, museum-quality shitshow. How on earth did these people rule a third…
1 day ago
12 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
1 day ago
12 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ATownNews
: LADIES DAY: Apples Jade and Laurina to battle it out
belfastmediagroup.com/ladies%e2%80%8…
via
@ATownNews
@SPGBETTING
@squinteratn
@PaddyT…
1 day ago
12 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@JonathanPieNews
: Surprised so many people are amazed to find out Esther McVey is such a liar. She's a Member of Parliament for Christ's…
2 days ago
11 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we profile Greencastle Pharmacy in Newtownabbey
pic.twitter.com/FStdW3CxR2
5 days ago
08 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Crumlin Road was temporarily re-named this week Inez McCormack Road to mark
#InternationalWomensDay
(today). The lat…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
08 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Josie McKernan and Declan Fitzsimmons of
@MadigansCourt
present Jessica McDonnell and Claire Thompson of…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
08 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Finally, some good news for tenants who have been waiting over six months to move into their new homes on the Oldpa…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
08 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@healthynbelfast
: 📅 A date for your diary, not to be missed!
pic.twitter.com/0DQSvP7oMD
5 days ago
08 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@BelfastShed
: Come along to our Open Day Monday 11th March 2019 and experience what we do in the shed. Sponsored by
@belfastcc
All welco…
5 days ago
08 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@jessbrammar
: This story about Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley having to apologise over saying that killings at the hands of so…
6 days ago
07 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ChazSherlock
: Casual Wednesday morning in Galway, as a swan try’s to cross the road.
pic.twitter.com/ByDOhFsoN1
6 days ago
07 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
Rather than the miserable spectacle of “clarifying in case she is misunderstood” Karen Bradley should immediately r…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 days ago
06 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@Irelandcricket
: Eight years ago today! Who can forget this,
@KevinOBrien113
! 👏👏👏
#BackingGreen
☘🏏
pic.twitter.com/SnVp9GuID3
2 weeks ago
02 March 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
4 weeks ago
15 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
1 month ago
07 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
2 months ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
2 months ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
2 months ago
10 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
4 months ago
15 November 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by