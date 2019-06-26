Folow us on social media

Online June 26, 2019

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, June 26

John Finucane unveiling a new mural celebrating West Belfast with artist Michael Doherty and local children on the lower Falls John Finucane unveiling a new mural celebrating West Belfast with artist Michael Doherty and local children on the lower Falls
By Thomas McMullan
