Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
July 31, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, July 31
Learning to catch and run at the Lámh Dhearg Cúl Camp
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Family of Joe Burns raise over £3,000 in his memory
Conlan excited ahead of Falls Park blockbuster
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@SherdyMe
:
@Neekyatn
@ATownNews
Saw this guy in Larne this morning
pic.twitter.com/nks6TH5q5d
1 hour ago
01 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Talking over for Conlan and Ruiz ahead of Féile blockbuster
belfastmediagroup.com/talking-over-f…
via
@ATownNews
5 hours ago
01 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@BMG_sport
: Talking over for Conlan and Ruiz ahead of Féile blockbuster
belfastmediagroup.com/talking-over-f…
pic.twitter.com/Wy6iGlVYVU
5 hours ago
01 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Talking over for Conlan and Ruiz ahead of Féile blockbuster
belfastmediagroup.com/talking-over-f…
pic.twitter.com/Wy6iGlVYVU
5 hours ago
01 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McCrory ready for first title opportunity against Collins
belfastmediagroup.com/mccrory-ready-…
@trboxing
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 hours ago
01 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@PaulTyredagh81
:
#Belfast
An absolute pleasure & honour to meet & listen to
@ErvineLinda
today. A working class, non-sectarian asset to…
7 hours ago
01 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Formalities complete. Weigh-in tomorrow 1pm at Kennedy Centre
#ConlanRuiz
pic.twitter.com/v37lYOaOtQ
7 hours ago
01 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Final presser for
#ConlanRuiz
underway at the Balmoral Hotel
pic.twitter.com/XEO6NMb0bq
8 hours ago
01 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
She's been brought in so little I quite forgot
@andreemurphy
was in this debate. Women get that a lot, I hear
@BBCTalkback
8 hours ago
01 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Belfast Mayor
@johnfinucane
and Irish Boxing Star
@mickconlan11
enjoying today’s public workout at Belfast City Hall toda…
9 hours ago
01 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@BMG_sport
: ‘Pat Man’ determined to seize his big chance
belfastmediagroup.com/pat-man-determ…
pic.twitter.com/wmZQ2E6grZ
10 hours ago
01 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Pat Man’ determined to seize his big chance
belfastmediagroup.com/pat-man-determ…
pic.twitter.com/wmZQ2E6grZ
10 hours ago
01 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Taking shape rightly! Final press conference at Balmoral Hotel today at 1pm
twitter.com/FeileBelfast/s…
10 hours ago
01 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/hTXtH2PPfH
10 hours ago
01 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@barrabest
: Tomorrow is the first day of autumn in the ancient Celtic calendar.
pic.twitter.com/odosUzVMIV
10 hours ago
01 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
We had a good day yesterdat (at last) winning
#Trixie
and 65/1
#Placepot
- let's hope that luck continues today. 1…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
12 hours ago
01 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: MICHAEL CONLAN PRESS CONFERENCE 📆 Tomorrow, Thursday 1st August, 1pm 📍 Balmoral Hotel, Belfast 🥊
@mickconlan11
final p…
22 hours ago
31 July 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@FeileBelfast
: BACK PAGE OF THIS WEEKS
@ATownNews
CONLAN EXCITED AHEAD OF FALLS PARK BLOCKBUSTER
pic.twitter.com/UBdWdUxGdp
22 hours ago
31 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Antrim GAA will be officially taking part in the Belfast Pride Parade 2019, all those
@AontroimGAA
members and friends wh…
23 hours ago
31 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Féile Highlights for Tomorrow, Thursday 1st August. Major Global Tourism conference,
@mickconlan11
press conference, de…
24 hours ago
31 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@mecca3ie
: Wee reminder my work
@Ardmonagh1
are holding a wee coffee morning this morning to celebrate Pride and raise some funds for @H…
24 hours ago
31 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NBNThomas
: Just gonna let this hang here for a while,
@ToryPressNorth
@sinnfeinireland
@BritishTory
#Belfast
#politics
@DUPleader
@stor…
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@MalMccann
: Harland & Wolff shipyard workers barrow a megaphone from
@dreamdearg
and chant Sábháil ár gClós' Save Our Yard
#Gaeilge
#sto…
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Tomorrow's action at
#GalwayRaces
being headed by the Galway Hurdle, Cheltenham festival hero Band Of Outlaws looking the f…
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@barrabest
: Current weather has it dry early evening, with a risk of some rain later. Weather updates in the next few days
@mickconlan11
…
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Probably the only time I'll cheer for Borice 😁
@puntersg
@cmcparland91
pic.twitter.com/643INAOGIy
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Neekyatn
: A Painted Lady in my garden. According to Dúlra
@ATownNews
it came all the way from Africa
pic.twitter.com/byS14h89rx
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@johnfinucane
: Absolutely delighted to meet with one of my favourite actors & all round legend
@IanMcKellen
today at Belfast City Hall.…
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Outstanding artwork by
@Daithi9
on display at the Féile exhibitions in St Marys University College. Exhibitions launch to…
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Fantastic painting of the late Republican leader and peace process architect Martin McGuinness, on display in the West Be…
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@Armagh_GAA
: Congratulations to
@TullysaranGAC
who are Intermediate Football League B winners and were presented the cup by Paul Gribben…
1 day ago
31 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@mickconlan11
: Saturday nights attire 💥🥊☘️
pic.twitter.com/Ey7MdXyxtV
2 days ago
30 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: A special moment for Ole and his sons ❤️
#MUFC
pic.twitter.com/VN3TSWFLIH
2 days ago
30 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
:
#MUFC
make it 🖐 wins from 🖐 in pre-season! 😁
2 days ago
30 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
: Job done in Tallinn!
#CelticFC
progress to the 3rd
#UCL
Qualifying Round and will face CFR Cluj of Romania. COYBIG! 🍀⚪️ h…
2 days ago
30 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DawnHFoster
: STILL in hospital BUT I have been brought a care package
pic.twitter.com/JfshKIl2Xt
2 days ago
30 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Our office at Yorkgate/Cityside (1st Unit Tesco Entance) is open Monday-Friday 9am-4.45pm. All types of services av…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
30 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@FeileBelfast
: IT’S TAKING SHAPE! The construction of the
@mickconlan11
outdoor boxing arena at the Falls Park is starting to take shap…
3 days ago
29 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT and
@StPaulsGAC
hold a slender one-point advantage over
@BredaghGAC1
pic.twitter.com/0BnAh3uHhQ
4 days ago
28 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
NBN SPORT: We preview tonight’s
@EuropaLeague
clash between
@Wolves
and
@CrusadersFC
at Molineux
pic.twitter.com/dHmKwg3x4h
1 week ago
25 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Don't miss our special supplement on 'Festivals in the City' inside this week's paper!
pic.twitter.com/JAeXXTykHH
1 week ago
25 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/NCOso6Tlws
1 week ago
25 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ZaltzCricket
: 85 all out is England's 4th worst score in a home Test innings since 1907.
stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/stat…
Well bowled. Less well…
1 week ago
24 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Not sure it would be possible to get a better day for it
#engvsir
come on Ireland!
pic.twitter.com/kzBpBzsRnk
1 week ago
24 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@BelfastShed
: It was lovely to welcome another group of students from West West Mitchigan University to the shed this week. Thank you Ma…
1 week ago
23 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@c21Theatre
: All our 'Aladdin' kids
@NewLodgeArts
helping to launch the NL Community Festival today! Meanwhile, we all had a great first…
1 week ago
23 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
DINOSAUR JR + LEE RANALDO + FRED ARMISEN Cortez The Killer BOWERY BALLRO...
youtu.be/mnq93nbu2mI
via
@YouTube
3 weeks ago
14 July 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Saturday Sportzine: Antrim v Tyrone; Celtic Clash 8 and Windsor Tennis
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 months ago
25 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 finalist…
2 months ago
23 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
3 months ago
16 May 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by