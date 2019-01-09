Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
January 9, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, January 9
Cranes catching the last rays of the day on the construction site of Ulster University, York Road
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Local young people spend New Year in South Africa
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Standard Empty-had!
twitter.com/sportbible/sta…
6 hours ago
09 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DeludedBrendan
: As a token gesture to the fans tonight, Manchester City have scored a goal for every supporter who turned up. All 9 ho…
6 hours ago
09 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: no flipping way... who picks bets like this? fair play.
pic.twitter.com/sKE11KiKhd
6 hours ago
09 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Maddest game I’ve watched in a while! Guingamp awarded 3 penalties- missed one when losing 1-0 then scored two to w…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 hours ago
09 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@katiec1314
: Well said Campbell's. 😉
pic.twitter.com/o1UWgfAtiR
6 hours ago
09 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
no flipping way... who picks bets like this? fair play.
pic.twitter.com/sKE11KiKhd
6 hours ago
09 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@Channel4News
: John Bercow denies a Tory MP's claim that he has an anti-Brexit sticker in his car, saying the vehicle belongs to his wif…
7 hours ago
09 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
The treatment of this woman after she went public with claims of workplace intimidation and harassment has been utt…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
8 hours ago
09 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: New-L👓K
#PG
inside this week's
#CommunityPapers
@NorthBelfastNew
and
@ATownNews
Free Matched £5 Bets for live Premier League…
8 hours ago
09 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@keithbelfast
:
@squinteratn
@tnewtondunn
Hi, I'm squinter's bank and we are totally cool with this. Regards Bank
8 hours ago
09 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@GaryLineker
: De Bruyne nods in from close range. Manchester City might score more goals than than there are spectators tonight.
8 hours ago
09 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
sore one... look away if you have a weak stomach
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
9 hours ago
09 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
It appears someone has raided Royal Poleglass golf course for umpire flags this evening
pic.twitter.com/sTn80IUtkG
9 hours ago
09 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
McKenna Cup Group B, HT: Antrim 1-10 St Mary's 0-3. Much improved display from Saffrons
9 hours ago
09 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@squinteratn
: We go live now to Brexit HQ for the latest on that emergency meeting
pic.twitter.com/IoZ6NKvi7u
11 hours ago
09 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: New-L👓K
#PG
inside this week's
#CommunityPapers
@NorthBelfastNew
and
@ATownNews
Free Matched £5 Bets for live Premier League…
11 hours ago
09 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: New-L👓K
#PG
inside this week's
#CommunityPapers
@NorthBelfastNew
and
@ATownNews
Free Matched £5 Bets for live Premier League…
12 hours ago
09 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
We go live now to Brexit HQ for the latest on that emergency meeting
pic.twitter.com/IoZ6NKvi7u
12 hours ago
09 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@soledadobrien
: The media has truly failed on getting this information out: Chris is correct. Presenting yourself at the border for asyl…
13 hours ago
09 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@SJAMcBride
: Some news from me... I'm working on a book about the cash for ash scandal, to be published later this year. I've gathered a…
13 hours ago
09 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm tonight. Filled with
#CommunityNews
#Views
and
#Sport
…
15 hours ago
09 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm tonight. Filled with
#CommunityNews
#Views
and
#Sport
…
15 hours ago
09 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm tonight. Filled with
#CommunityNews
#Views
and
#Sport
…
15 hours ago
09 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm tonight. Filled with
#CommunityNews
#Views
and
#Sport
…
15 hours ago
09 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@KickhamsCreggan
: On Saturday 12th January at 2.15, the opening Quarter Final of the 2018/19 and the 10th Paddy McLarnon Cup @BankofIrel…
16 hours ago
09 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#DailyBelfastNews
-Public to decide on leisure centre name
belfastmediagroup.com/public-to-deci…
via
@ATownNews
@squinteratn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
18 hours ago
09 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#DailyBelfastFeature
- Local young people spend New Year in South Africa
belfastmediagroup.com/local-young-pe…
via
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
18 hours ago
09 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, January 9
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
18 hours ago
09 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@WestBelfastPB
: Online petition regarding upcoming budget cuts to Neighbourhood Renewal projects. Please sign to help save our local ser…
20 hours ago
09 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@brendymurray80
:
#Halfpacehurling
Our social hurling returns this wednesday night 6.45pm at Colaiste Feirstie. Falls road. £3 per head…
2 days ago
08 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Daily Belfast is now available, Sign up (takes 20 seconds) and read at todays edition
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
- ht…
3 days ago
07 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfastSport
: New Year blues as Antrim go down with a whimper
belfastmediagroup.com/new-year-blues…
via
@ATownNews
@squinteratn
@neek…
3 days ago
07 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
FT in Glenavy:
@AontroimGAA
1-10
@Armagh_GAA
2-21. Saffroms improve a little in 2nd half, but then the gane was gone
4 days ago
06 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
:
@cliftonvillefc
are also in
@TennentsNI
#IrishCup
action as they aim to put their recent poor league form behind them.…
6 days ago
04 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
WEEKEND SPORT:
@CrumlinStarFC
fresh from their Border Cup success switch their attention to the Fifth Round of the…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
04 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
A group of young people from Ardoyne and Clonard are spending the beginning of the New Year working in a township a…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
04 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's paper- Read part 2 of our Year in Review as we look back at what happened locally between July and D…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
04 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
A local woman speaks to us after her car was stolen on Christmas night as she attempted to deliver a fast food orde…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
04 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@RMcGreevy1301
: Some people have requested a copy of the letter suggesting that British intelligence knew about the Enniskillen bomb in…
6 days ago
04 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@LAPDHQ
: On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at
@NYPDnews
for their continued partnership-they’ll alway…
2 weeks ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NYPDnews
: On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at
@LAPDHQ
who have been working with us to protect Christmas si…
2 weeks ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: A very merry and peaceful Christmas to all of our staff, friends, followers, supporters, funders and partners. We will…
3 weeks ago
22 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@KevinMorleyRP
: Calling in the Army to deal with Gatwick drones? All we need is some bog roll
pic.twitter.com/13dOQIjXR8
3 weeks ago
20 December 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
2 months ago
15 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
3 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
3 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
3 months ago
08 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
3 months ago
28 September 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by