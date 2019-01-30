Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
January 30, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, January 30
A frosty morning at Shaws Bridge Belfast (Pic by Joe Carberry)
By Staff Reporter
Please follow and like us:
‘Is That Too Hot’ gives theatre goers a much needed lift out of the January gloom
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: HEROES Check out this week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
story IN SPORT ⚽️ The big Belfast Derby Preview
@FordFC
v
@SOPFC1969
P…
11 seconds ago
30 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
HEROES Check out this week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
story IN SPORT ⚽️ The big Belfast Derby Preview
@FordFC
v…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
59 seconds ago
30 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
6 minutes ago
30 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: PAT FINUCANE 30TH ANNIVERSARY- A COMMUNITY REFLECTS ▪️St Mary’s University College ▪️Sunday 10th February 1pm ▪️Speaker…
7 minutes ago
30 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@NewsFromAmnesty
: ‘The near-total abortion ban in Northern Ireland is a breach of women’s rights. Today we’re hopeful that we’ll finally…
26 minutes ago
30 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@wackyj67
: Relaxing in the garden at the top of the Short Strand-1980's.
pic.twitter.com/oYzStNUaT8
36 minutes ago
30 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@anandMenon1
: The bits of the treaty you signed up to as Foreign Sec, you mean?
twitter.com/borisjohnson/s…
44 minutes ago
30 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@johnleremainer
: Can someone explain to me why Quitlings who complain about having to deal with elected EU bureaucrats and 27 other coun…
47 minutes ago
30 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Tbf, it's at this point, William, that you should perhaps remind listeners that the referendum result was also advisory
@BBCTalkback
51 minutes ago
30 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: ‘Contempt mobilised nationalist electorate’
belfastmediagroup.com/contempt-mobil…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@puntersg
@squinteratn
@Neek…
55 minutes ago
30 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@squinteratn
: I suppose if
@duponline
and
@eastantrimmp
are unanimously agreed that edgy humour is the way to go in politics their next…
2 hours ago
30 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@JackAndreae1
: Thanks
@SkyBet
but more importantly thanks
@NUFC
pic.twitter.com/MpR2AcpYKg
3 hours ago
30 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Workforceonline
: Workforce's Get Connected Programme are hosting a FREE Health & Well being event on Thurs 7th February 2019 10am to 1p…
3 hours ago
30 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@McEnaneysBar
: 🇮🇪Watch Ireland v England this saturday
@McEnaneysBar
!! 🍻2 Pints of Guinness for £6 during the game Followed by Live Musi…
3 hours ago
30 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@McEnaneysBar
: Well folks here it is!! Our big band nights are back with a twist and you won’t wanna miss them 😍🎶🙌 Who would you wanna s…
3 hours ago
30 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FailteFeirste
: Have you seen our new mural at our offices? Featuring West Belfast's iconic landmarks & attractions and sporting figur…
3 hours ago
30 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Pic of the Day, Wednesday, January 30
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@puntersg
3 hours ago
30 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: ‘Is That Too Hot’ gives theatre goers a much needed lift out of the January gloom
belfastmediagroup.com/is-that-too-ho…
via
@ATownNews
@ne…
3 hours ago
30 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/M3kD6M4qtt
3 hours ago
30 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@naomhtreasaclg
: We are hosting
@StMarysBelfast
v
@ITTraleeGAAClub
today in the Sigerson Cup at 2pm. Anyone available to help out with…
4 hours ago
30 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@jct_c
: Winter Has Come.....Whoops, wrong show...The amazing
#DerryGirls
mural in Derry City Centre in last nights
#snow
@Djllewellyn
@L…
6 hours ago
30 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: BREAKING NEWS: Rafa Benitez has been given free entry to Popworld in Liverpool for the rest of his life. More to follow.
14 hours ago
29 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Peston
: I asked the relevant EU people what the response will be when
@theresa_may
asks to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement. All replied…
17 hours ago
29 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@mrmarksteel
: My inside sources tell me the plan is to go to Brussels, be told 'we already TOLD you, now go away', come back, have anoth…
17 hours ago
29 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@JohnSimpsonNews
: When I was the BBC political editor, in the early 1980s, I was shocked by the ignorance of most MPs about the way the…
17 hours ago
29 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Think32_
: Amazing results last night from the
@ClaireByrneLive
show on the prospect of a
#UnitedIreland
. Results shown below in an easy…
17 hours ago
29 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FootyAccums
: Arsenal's match-day programme for tonight's match vs. Cardiff City features Emiliano Sala in the away squad list. A clas…
20 hours ago
29 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ChrisHarland7
: Timothy Weah ‘The Only Weah’s Up’. I worked all weekend to get this complete. I know he’s only been here a short time bu…
20 hours ago
29 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@barrabest
: Snow and ice warning now issued across NI by the
@metoffice
. 🕰15:00 Tues - 11:00 Wed Some disruption is possible. #Irl…
21 hours ago
29 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Change of venue for our game v
@MeathGAA
on Sunday It’s now in TRIM
#saffs
pic.twitter.com/olKhRmVeiU
22 hours ago
29 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@LoveIrishBoxing
: Final plans being put in place for another return to Belfast for the
@CelticClash
series with
@Mr__Morrison
leading on…
2 days ago
28 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ATownNews
: Disappointing weekend for
@AontroimGAA
as footballers and hurlers suffer narrow defeats
belfastmediagroup.com/disappointing-…
via @ATownN…
2 days ago
28 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: Disappointing weekend for
@AontroimGAA
as footballers and hurlers suffer narrow defeats
belfastmediagroup.com/disappointing-…
via @ATownN…
2 days ago
28 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Hopefully
@AontroimGAA
won't be left to rue today at the end of the league. They deserved something from that game
3 days ago
27 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
My fingers have thawed out thanks to a lovely cuppa tea at
@naomheoinclg
- on the pitch
@Doiregaa
lead
@AontroimGAA
0-6 to 0-1 at half-time
3 days ago
27 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: EYE ON THE PAST: January 25, 1975
belfastmediagroup.com/eye-on-the-pas…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@West_Belfast
@Neekyatn
@pu…
3 days ago
27 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Big Guilfoyle for Clare looks an absolute handful at full-forward
#TippvClare
4 days ago
26 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: Doherty father and daughter duo secure historic National Championship double
belfastmediagroup.com/doherty-father…
via
@ATownNews
@DavidMo…
4 days ago
26 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: Home comforts for Antrim teams in League openers
belfastmediagroup.com/home-comforts-…
via
@ATownNews
@AontroimGAA
@DavidMohan99
@puntersg
…
4 days ago
26 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@TheBridge1859
: THE BIG ONE! Ireland 🇮🇪 VS England 🏴 2 Tickets to the game 4 Pints of
@Heineken_IE
2 Match Day Burgers 1 #Match…
5 days ago
25 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@BMG_sport
: Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
2 weeks ago
17 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/ijSRt4B9B5
2 weeks ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
2 weeks ago
17 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Our office is open Monday-Friday 9am-4.45 Remember 25% off every Friday for Family Notices etc For all your party spec…
2 weeks ago
14 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's Community in Focus, we find out
@ashtoncommtrust
big plans for 2019!
pic.twitter.com/rdwqmGZK9o
3 weeks ago
11 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Rats warning for New Lodge residents-
@belfastcc
say they are aware of the issue.
pic.twitter.com/HWIXGWDdT8
3 weeks ago
11 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Brexit concerns has saw demand for Irish passports in our photo services grow by 40%. Get six photos for just £5- c…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
11 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
3 weeks ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
3 weeks ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@LAPDHQ
: On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at
@NYPDnews
for their continued partnership-they’ll alway…
1 month ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NYPDnews
: On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at
@LAPDHQ
who have been working with us to protect Christmas si…
1 month ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: A very merry and peaceful Christmas to all of our staff, friends, followers, supporters, funders and partners. We will…
1 month ago
22 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@KevinMorleyRP
: Calling in the Army to deal with Gatwick drones? All we need is some bog roll
pic.twitter.com/13dOQIjXR8
1 month ago
20 December 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
2 months ago
15 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
3 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
3 months ago
18 October 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by