Andersonstown News January 16, 2019

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, January 16

As work continues on the newest addition to the city's burgeoning Gaeltacht Quarter, our Thomas McMullan scaled the heights of Áras na bhFhál to take this stunning panorama of the Falls Road As work continues on the newest addition to the city's burgeoning Gaeltacht Quarter, our Thomas McMullan scaled the heights of Áras na bhFhál to take this stunning panorama of the Falls Road
By Staff Reporter
