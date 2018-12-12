Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
December 12, 2018
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, December 12
Santa from USDT picking up families to bring them to the Upper Springfield Devlopment Trust annual Christmas event on the Whiterock Road
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Leading economist to give talk on Brexit and a united Ireland
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@brendanjharkin
: Amazing how every single one of these people looks like they’ve played the role of the killer in Midsomer Murders. http…
8 hours ago
13 December 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
In other news, a text tells me Hot Right Now just ended with a Baby It’s Cold Outside duet. The perfect storm, you…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
9 hours ago
13 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ODDSbible
: We all know a guy like this in the local boozer 😂
pic.twitter.com/Lh4ynXeKlJ
9 hours ago
12 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Just caught up with the brilliant
@PaulHeatonSolo
documentary. The guy is a 'musical genius' and a proper socialis…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
9 hours ago
12 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@McEnaneysBar
: Get involved with our live music this week!! It’s all kicking off tomorrow with Eimhéar Ní Ghlacaín 😍👌🏻🎶
@puntersg
@ATownN…
9 hours ago
12 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Would love 60 seconds in a room with this scumbag. 🤕
facebook.com/14938544775192…
9 hours ago
12 December 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
Every time a trailer for Hot Right Now comes on, a little bit of me dies. Have apologised to my children for it eve…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
10 hours ago
12 December 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT at Seaview and East Belfast have beaten
@stjamesswifts
1-0 to progress to the Steel and Sons Cup final on Christmas Day
11 hours ago
12 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
FT:
@DunloyGAC
2-14
@RossaGACBelfast
0-7
11 hours ago
12 December 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Goal for
@EastBelfastFC
as Daniel McKee slides the ball under Maybin with 83 mins gone. They lead
@stjamesswifts
1-0
11 hours ago
12 December 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Chances for
@stjamesswifts
- Donnelly then Gallagher but they can't make the breakthrough - 75mins gone at Seaview
11 hours ago
12 December 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Chances for
@stjamesswifts
- Donnelly then Gallagher but they can't make the breakthrough - 75mins gone at Seaview
11 hours ago
12 December 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Another excellent point-blank from Maybin keeps the game at 0-0!
12 hours ago
12 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Antrim U21 FC, semi-final. HT:
@DunloyGAC
0-11
@RossaGACBelfast
0-4
12 hours ago
12 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@PaddyTierney21
:
@stjamesswifts
ready for action for tonight's Steel and Sons Cup semi-final clash with East Belfast https://t.co/mCp1q0…
13 hours ago
12 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Good Luck to
@stjamesswifts
tonight in the semi-final of the Steel and Sons Cup. Follow
@PaddyTierney21
on Twitter for all u…
16 hours ago
12 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Good Luck to
@stjamesswifts
tonight in the semi-final of the Steel and Sons Cup. Follow
@PaddyTierney21
on Twitter for all u…
16 hours ago
12 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Good Luck to
@stjamesswifts
tonight in the semi-final of the Steel and Sons Cup. Follow
@PaddyTierney21
on Twitter for all u…
16 hours ago
12 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Paper will be hitting shops and front doors after 5 tonight.
#CommunitySport
#LocalNewsTh…
16 hours ago
12 December 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NBAPAdvice
: I have a request folks I need empty boxes for hampers about 200 of them, so if anyone has any please let me know and we wil…
17 hours ago
12 December 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Paper will be hitting shops and front doors after 5 tonight.
#CommunitySport
#LocalNewsTh…
17 hours ago
12 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Paper will be hitting shops and front doors after 5 tonight.
#CommunitySport
#LocalNewsTh…
18 hours ago
12 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Paper will be hitting shops and front doors after 5 tonight.
#CommunitySport
#LocalNewsTh…
18 hours ago
12 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Santa from USDT picking up families to bring them to the Upper Springfield Devlopment Trust annual Christmas event on the Whi…
22 hours ago
12 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: NOT TO BE MISSED!! Leading economist to give talk on Brexit and a united Ireland
belfastmediagroup.com/leading-econom…
via
@ATownNews
@newb…
22 hours ago
12 December 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfastNews
: New CCTV footage of Jim Donegan murder released
belfastmediagroup.com/new-cctv-foota…
via
@ATownNews
@Neekyatn
@newbelfa…
22 hours ago
12 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, December 12
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
22 hours ago
12 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Leading economist to give talk on Brexit and a united Ireland
belfastmediagroup.com/leading-econom…
via
@ATownNews
23 hours ago
12 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
New CCTV footage of Jim Donegan murder released
belfastmediagroup.com/new-cctv-foota…
via
@ATownNews
23 hours ago
12 December 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@tomwfootball
: Now that everyone's got the result they wanted, can we agree that that Alisson save was basically straight at him?
1 day ago
11 December 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@WhispersNewsLTD
: Undiscovered Tribe Of Healy Rae’s Found In County Kerry
pic.twitter.com/nkDvbMga7o
3 days ago
10 December 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Our North Belfast News offfice at Cityside/Yorkgate is open every Monday-Friday 9am-4.30pm. Don't forget 25% off ev…
3 days ago
10 December 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Roads remain closed heading into rush hour at Upper Dunmurry Lane between the junctions of Corrina Park and Creightons Road/…
3 days ago
10 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Time to try and face my annual shopping trip into town. I don't understand how anyone can enjoy this
3 days ago
10 December 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Our North Belfast News offfice at Cityside/Yorkgate is open every Monday-Friday 9am-4.30pm. Don't forget 25% off…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
10 December 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Class
twitter.com/rakiathegreat/…
4 days ago
09 December 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
IN THE FRAME by
@NBNThomas
UNDER A STAR: Christmas illuminations installed at St Vincent De Paul Church on Ligoni…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
07 December 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Reds’ supporters urged to donate to festive food bank
belfastmediagroup.com/reds-supporter…
via
@ATownNews
6 days ago
07 December 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Appeal issued to owner of 200-year-old document
belfastmediagroup.com/appeal-issued-…
via
@ATownNews
6 days ago
07 December 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@gash1965
: Devastating news that Pete Shelley has passed away,absolute punk icon, gutted to the core here ,RIP Pete,gone but never forgo…
6 days ago
07 December 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
WATCH: We speak to Martin Barr ahead of
@ArenacrossUK
- coming to the
@SSEBelfastArena
on 18/19 January 2019! Ticke…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 days ago
06 December 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting front doors and local shops after 5 tonight. Sneak preview of our
#FrontPage
and #Back…
1 week ago
05 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@CrossanBrendan
: St Enda's Glengormley - a club that never took a backward step via
@irishnewssport
irishnews.com/sport/2018/12/…
2 weeks ago
02 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@DeptAHG
: This discovery is 1 of 11 logboats found in the River Boyne. This is the first found to date to the Neolithic period – a sampl…
3 weeks ago
24 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Finding out tips on ‘how to create a movement’ from a panel that includes French President Emmanuel Macron’s commun…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
20 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
4 weeks ago
15 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
2 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
2 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
2 months ago
08 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
2 months ago
28 September 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by