Online August 22, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, August 22

Lucy Loughens kicks off the Mini-World Cup at the Bone Hills pitches as part of the Ardoyne and Bone Festival. Looking on are a number of top Irish League players who gave up their time to come along and pass on some valuable coaching tips Lucy Loughens kicks off the Mini-World Cup at the Bone Hills pitches as part of the Ardoyne and Bone Festival. Looking on are a number of top Irish League players who gave up their time to come along and pass on some valuable coaching tips
By Thomas McMullan
