Online October 9, 2018

Pic of the Day, Tuesday, October 9

At a coffee morning to mark World Mental Health Day are Annette Huston, Maria Daykin and Seáinín Ward from Danske Bank with Jamie Greer from Action Mental Health. At a coffee morning to mark World Mental Health Day are Annette Huston, Maria Daykin and Seáinín Ward from Danske Bank with Jamie Greer from Action Mental Health.
By Staff Reporter
