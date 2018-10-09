Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
October 9, 2018
Pic of the Day, Tuesday, October 9
At a coffee morning to mark World Mental Health Day are Annette Huston, Maria Daykin and Seáinín Ward from Danske Bank with Jamie Greer from Action Mental Health.
By Staff Reporter
Please follow and like us:
Precious family items stolen as couple pay visit to child’s grave
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
TOO DARN HOT leads the Dewhurst betting with Sean Graham Bookmakers at 10/11 as John Gosden looks for more Group 1…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
18 minutes ago
09 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
@DanskeBank_UK
in the
@KCbelfast
will be holding a fundraising coffee morning on Wednesday 10 October for the bank’s charity…
34 minutes ago
09 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Sean Graham Bookmakers Tuesday Racing Specials
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
36 minutes ago
09 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: All your GUARANTEED early prices and offers for this afternoon's racing.
#Galway
- Yielding (Soft in places)
#Leicester
…
55 minutes ago
09 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Your Daily Belfast, Tuesday 9th October -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/015OGpL3qP
57 minutes ago
09 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@bronachtwomey
:
@belfastcc
Suzanne Wylie welcomes everyone to City Hall to launch
@CnaG
Local Councils, Obligations and the Irish langua…
57 minutes ago
09 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfast
: Delivering a first class domiciliary service
belfastmediagroup.com/delivering-a-f…
via
@ATownNews
@West_Belfast
@squinteratn
…
58 minutes ago
09 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfastNews
: Precious family items stolen as couple pay visit to child’s grave
belfastmediagroup.com/precious-famil…
via
@ATownNews
@…
58 minutes ago
09 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
#DailyBelfastNews
: Precious family items stolen as couple pay visit to child’s grave
belfastmediagroup.com/precious-famil…
via…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 hour ago
09 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
#DailyBelfast
: Delivering a first class domiciliary service
belfastmediagroup.com/delivering-a-f…
via
@ATownNews
@West_Belfast
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 hour ago
09 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@marcmulholland
: This is epic
@GPMaguire9
old primary school
@SJBPS11
have chosen a great team to support in this years
@BelfastClassic
…
3 hours ago
09 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@crampell
: Middle school administrators couldn't decide whether a trans student should be sheltered with boys or girls during an active…
13 hours ago
08 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@MaryDram
:
@squinteratn
Women as commodities 😞
13 hours ago
08 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@yvetteshapiro
: Don't know if this kid is actually
#Khabib
but the video is disgusting. A bear cub on a rope, undoubtedly abused. People…
14 hours ago
08 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: Getting local punters racing with the
@SPGBETTING
#RacingClub
@Downroyal
Saturday 3rd November,
#NIFestivalofRacing
Leaving f…
19 hours ago
08 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
21 hours ago
08 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@archiert1
: My hero of the Bundesliga weekend - this Fortuna Düsseldorf fan. Carrying at least seven beers *and* a bratwurst. #Impossibl…
23 hours ago
08 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@Malachians
: Journalism is not PR, denying journalists access because u don’t like what they write is a huge problem & should be resiste…
1 day ago
08 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@DavidMohan99
: FT:
@KickhamsCreggan
2-9
@naomheoinclg
1-10. All South West Antrim SFC final
2 days ago
07 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
FT:
@KickhamsCreggan
2-9
@naomheoinclg
1-10. All South West Antrim SFC final
2 days ago
07 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Antrim SFC, HT:
@KickhamsCreggan
1-6
@naomheoinclg
0-5
2 days ago
07 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Antrim SFC, HT:
@KickhamsCreggan
1-6
@naomheoinclg
0-5
2 days ago
07 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@BarryQuinn82
: LOCC Solicitors IFC Semi Final (FT) Naomh Eanna Glengormley 2-10 Naomh Eargnait Moneyglass 1-4
#GAA
@AontroimGAA
2 days ago
07 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Next game at Glenavy not due to start for another95 minutes, so did anyone remember to bring the scrabble or something?
2 days ago
07 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Antrim JFC final result. Glenravel 0-9 St Patrick's, Lisburn 0-6
2 days ago
07 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ConnollyMaeve
: Love this line about the newspaper industry - "This is an industry that has been standing with its back to the wall for…
3 days ago
06 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Turkish_Futbol1
: Oh Karius 🙈
pic.twitter.com/EW0uUDQiAA
4 days ago
05 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: Man City are so terrified of their bus being hit with a few bottles on the way to Anfield again, they've decked it out with…
4 days ago
05 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@mcgurksbar
:
#McGurks
families in Attorney General legal challenge - front page article
@NorthBelfastNew
by
@cmcparland91
#TimeForTruth
…
4 days ago
05 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@AFinn73
: 12 of the teams playing in this year's
#EuropaLeague
won their respective country's league. The
#ChampionsLeague
needs a rethi…
5 days ago
04 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more!
#FRONTPAGE
#Local
pic.twitter.com/IWI7lIbSGj
5 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more!
#FRONTPAGE
#Local
pic.twitter.com/IWI7lIbSGj
5 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@puntersg
: Your Daily Belfast, Thursday 4th October -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/TDUzWY5d55
5 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@MartinMcAuley
: Really good to hear Prof
@AlastairAdair
talking about the economic and regenerative impact of
@UlsterUni
developments in…
5 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@puntersg
: Some
#ThrowBackThursday
images from the
@ATownNews
#Archives
Cracking one of
@CelticFC
supporters outside Parkhead. Great 19…
5 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthBefastShed
: Busy day in the Men’s Shed again today. We had hand tool Health and Safety training and Laser Cutting. Oh and not forg…
5 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@RelsForJustice
: Thanks to .
@NorthBelfastNew
for their coverage on the New Lodge 6 case and the Attorney General's decision to refer the…
5 days ago
04 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MrCWoodhouse
: This is my brother's motorbike. He worked his backside off to save the money to buy it. He has racked up many miles and m…
1 week ago
01 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@aislingevents
: Congratulations to the Small Business Big Impact honourees!
#AislingAwards
pic.twitter.com/C0K5NqsK2y
1 week ago
01 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
2 weeks ago
28 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s
#FRONTPAGE
your local paper is on sale now!
pic.twitter.com/0vY0T5OMcV
2 weeks ago
27 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
The shortlist for the Positive Belfast award for this year's
#AislingAwards
has just been announced
pic.twitter.com/B7ly2I0Q75
2 weeks ago
27 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Eimears_search
: Today we received the call we’ve been waiting for.
@stjamesdublin
have found a matching stem cell donor for Eimear. We…
2 weeks ago
26 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@CelticBelfast
: Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Lexie Moore, the last surviving member of the Belfast Celtic team that be…
2 weeks ago
26 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: West Belfast mourns passing of Tish Holland
belfastmediagroup.com/west-belfast-m…
via
@ATownNews
2 weeks ago
25 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
#RonanBoyleOver35Sevens
Sat 29th Sept 1pm start co-hosted with
@Paddies1906
a family day out with free Medical MOT’s f…
3 weeks ago
21 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Three wheels better than two...
pic.twitter.com/wM3GmhC9Za
3 weeks ago
15 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Quare change in North Belfast which is good cause it’s also the best Belfast
pic.twitter.com/IIaPbrw7rs
3 weeks ago
15 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@JoeHawkins_Belf
:
@evansms
I made that picture what it is!
4 weeks ago
13 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@darrenrovell
: BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he become…
1 month ago
03 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Rossa and Ahoghill share the spoils
belfastmediagroup.com/rossa-and-ahog…
pic.twitter.com/nUucJTvw91
1 month ago
30 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
2 months ago
23 August 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by