Pic of the day, Tuesday June 18

Holy Trinity Primary School presents an annual Prize-giving ceremony which is attended by pupils, parents, teachers, members of the Board of Governors and representatives from Park Centre who generously sponsor this event. The prize-giving is organised to showcase the fantastic achievements of a huge number of our pupils. There are a wide range of prizes presented to the pupils, celebrating both academic and non academic achievements. Each of the prize winners is presented with a trophy, certificate and a book token. We appreciate the generous support of Mrs Ruth Lindsay, John Boyle and the Park Centre Shopping Centre which enables this important and rewarding event to take place each year. Prizewinning Holy Trinity pupils with Principal Fiona Boyd, teacher Claire Webb, Park Centre Operations Manager John Boyle – the Donegall Road shopping centre generously sponsors the school's annual prizegiving ceremony