Online July 2, 2019

Pic of the Day, Tuesday, July 2

Geraldine Brannigan with Lord Mayor john Finucane at the Tullymore Community Centre. The Lord Mayor was visiting as part of a celebration of older people's programmes
By Thomas McMullan
