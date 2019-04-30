Folow us on social media

April 30, 2019

Pic of the day, Tuesday April 30

Looking into the past at the new James Connolly Centre are Jeanette Reid and Desmond Cassidy, direct descendants of Winifred Carney, James Connolly's secretary, who was with him in the GPO Looking into the past at the new James Connolly Centre are Jeanette Reid and Desmond Cassidy, direct descendants of Winifred Carney, James Connolly's secretary, who was with him in the GPO
By Staff Reporter
