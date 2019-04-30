Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Andersonstown News
April 30, 2019
Pic of the day, Tuesday April 30
Looking into the past at the new James Connolly Centre are Jeanette Reid and Desmond Cassidy, direct descendants of Winifred Carney, James Connolly's secretary, who was with him in the GPO
By Staff Reporter
Please follow and like us:
Arrests made after police foil cash machine theft
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@LilZe85
: 30 years ago today, Celtic play Liverpool in a Hillsborough Memorial Match. Liverpools first game since the tragedy. YNWA ht…
9 minutes ago
30 April 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@mattleslie74
:
@squinteratn
No lessons learned from the failed coup against Chavez when John Pilger exposed western media complicity in…
2 hours ago
30 April 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
It's all kicked off in Venezuela. No, not the bomb and bullets,they'll come shortly: the lies. But sure The Guardia…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
30 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Family Notices deadllne tomorrow at 12 Noon. Can be placed without leaving the comfort of your home Follow easy steps…
5 hours ago
30 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Family Notices Deadline today before 4.30pm but you don't need to leave the comfort of your home Just follow steps below htt…
5 hours ago
30 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Family Notices deadllne tomorrow at 12 Noon. Can be placed without leaving the comfort of your home Follow easy st…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
30 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Family Notices Deadline today before 4.30pm but you don't need to leave the comfort of your home Just follow steps…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
30 April 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
8 hours ago
30 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Day one of the
#PunchestownFestival
, currently Yielding.
#Nottingahm
- Good to Soft
#Yarmouth
- Good (Good to Firm in Pl…
8 hours ago
30 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Why Joe sees sport as so much more than kicking a ball about or training at the gym
belfastmediagroup.com/why-joe-sees-s…
via
@ATownNews
@…
8 hours ago
30 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Why Joe sees sport as so much more than kicking a ball about or training at the gym
belfastmediagroup.com/why-joe-sees-s…
via…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
8 hours ago
30 April 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Jarrell MIller's six-month ban by the WBA is a joke. What deterrent is that like? Failed three tests and gets an ef…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
9 hours ago
30 April 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Another Belfast man joins the
@trboxing
stable
twitter.com/trboxing/statu…
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
Just spent an enjoyable hour at James Connolly Visitor Centre Áras Uí Chonghaile. Thought provoking and very profes…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: COUNTERINSURGENCY AND COLLUSION BOOK LAUNCH ▪️Thursday 9th May 6.30pm ▪️St Marys University College ▪️Speakers: Geraldine…
1 day ago
29 April 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
: Celtic Football Club is devastated at the death of Stevie Chalmers, one of
#CelticFC
’s greatest ever goalscorers and the man…
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
McNally major not enough for Antrim minors
belfastmediagroup.com/mcnally-major-…
via
@ATownNews
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the day, Monday April 29
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#DailyBelfast
: Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Crumlin stabbing
belfastmediagroup.com/murder-inquiry…
via
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
: Family's great sadness as
#CelticFC
legend Stevie Chalmers passes away.
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FootballJOE
: Marcelo Bielsa just deciding to give up on pronouncing “Ipswich” is the video you didn’t know you needed in your life. ht…
1 day ago
29 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@LosoLFC
: Kick It Out
twitter.com/audreymilian/s…
2 days ago
28 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@GaryLineker
: Oh dear Gea.
2 days ago
28 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
The latest episode of who wants top 4? Come on United!
twitter.com/manutd/status/…
2 days ago
28 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@davemacladd
: "How dare they presume they could give me an honour? I'm much better than them, they're fucking idiots" The ever majestic…
3 days ago
27 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Tonight’s game v
@monaghangaa
goes ahead at
@naomheoinclg
following a pitch inspection. Throw in 6pm , bring a brolly http…
3 days ago
27 April 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Was too tired to Tweet during
#RomanDoheny
in early hours but what a fight. Hugely competitive from two warriors. T…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
27 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
This evening's
@AontroimGAA
v
@monaghangaa
Ulster MFC quarter-final is subject to a pitch inspection at Corrigan Park at lunchtime
3 days ago
27 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@OfficialNIFL
: FIXTURES |
@Sport_leisure1
v
@distilleryworld
in the
#BluefinSptPIL
is OFF following a pitch inspection this morning.
3 days ago
27 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Antrim Football Division One result:
@GortnaMonaCLG
1-13
@NaomhEannaCLG
1-8
4 days ago
26 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
LESS THAN THREE HOURS TO GO!- Nominations for 'Best of the North' 2019 close at 12 noon! Cast yours online at…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
26 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's
#FRONTPAGE
as we lead with a tribute to Lyra McKee! Paper on sale now! And remember folks, the deadline…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
26 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthCityBC
: Launching NCBC's involvement with the 'Best of the North' Awards 2019. Nominations are now open- both online and through t…
4 days ago
26 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Julie: File Locked For 45 More Years
belfastmediagroup.com/julie-file-loc…
via
@ATownNews
@squinteratn
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@AntrimLens
@a…
5 days ago
25 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@JamesConnollyVC
: If your in Belfast city centre this week, make sure to check out our window display at
@VisitBelfast
Welcome Centre.…
6 days ago
24 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@RelsForJustice
: With thanks to .
@ATownNews
tonight for their piece promoting this weekend’s 25th anniversary event for Paul Thompson ht…
6 days ago
24 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Lyra McKee's funeral leaves St Anne's Cathedral en route to Carnmoney Cemetery where she was laid to rest
pic.twitter.com/5C4jif2MBS
6 days ago
24 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@CiaraQuinn01
: ‘The pen is mightier than the sword’
belfastmediagroup.com/the-pen-is-mig…
via
@ATownNews
6 days ago
24 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Lyra McKee's partner Sara Canning and President Michael D Higgins embrace at this afternoon's funeral at St Anne's…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
24 April 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@emmaogreen
: This is pleasantly grumpy and I like it
theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/…
3 weeks ago
10 April 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MalMccann
: The rural postman, microwave postbox. Green bottle falls out to indicate a delivery👌only in Ireland, I think!
@irish_news
ht…
4 weeks ago
31 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ciaramackey
: Port Commisioner
@PFSheridan
talks to
@Elaine_McGee10
@BBCRadioFoyle
live
@FoylePort
pic.twitter.com/fGFEPJHcx4
1 month ago
29 March 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
2 months ago
15 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
3 months ago
07 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
3 months ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
4 months ago
10 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
5 months ago
15 November 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by