Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
September 20, 2018
Pic of the day, Thursday, September 20
Storm Ali rearranging the furniture on the Cavehill Road yesterday afternoon
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Pic of the Day- Wednesday, September 19
Dunlop predicts a better than ever Tennyson in Boston
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@btsportfootball
: PARADISE ERUPTS! 🙌 Leigh Griffiths heads Celtic into an 87th minute lead! Scenes in Glasgow! 🍀 https://t.co/2vkwPsOb…
2 hours ago
20 September 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@BBC6Music
: And the winner of the 2018 Mercury Prize is... WOLF ALICE (
@wolfalicemusic
)
#mercuryprize
#HyundaiMercuryPrize
4 hours ago
20 September 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@brendanjharkin
:
pic.twitter.com/hP0YbShr5t
4 hours ago
20 September 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@WestBelfastPB
: Make sure you get the
@ATownNews
this week for the Aisling Bursaries. A massive thank you to all our sponsors and good…
5 hours ago
20 September 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@muireannf
: 😂😂😂
pic.twitter.com/jvjMUvYWru
5 hours ago
20 September 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@FallsResidents1
: Story in tonight’s
@ATownNews
regarding some of the issues
@FallsResidents1
are having regarding drugs. Need to highli…
6 hours ago
20 September 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@Sal_feehan
: Can someone in Belfast pop round to Jolene Bunting's with a bit of Witch Hazel, she'll trade you for a bong, skin or blunt…
6 hours ago
20 September 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@LADFLEG
: You just know that hurt
twitter.com/ainemagu/statu…
6 hours ago
20 September 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
*Donald's Trump Instead of Donald Tusk? Janey Mac, must be near going home time. Soz
9 hours ago
20 September 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
I've been racking my brain trying to think of what Donald Tusk's response to Teesie May's Chequers proposal reminds…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
9 hours ago
20 September 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@TomMcTague
: The story POLITICO & many others have been writing for months is coming to pass, painfully: The EU's offer (acceptable/fair…
9 hours ago
20 September 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@BlueGhost40_
: The Sculpture is by Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, 17, was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Hi…
10 hours ago
20 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@angie_mervyn
: Aisling Bursaries supplement in
@ATownNews
thanks to our sponsors and guest speakers most of all best of luck to our re…
10 hours ago
20 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@andreemurphy
:
@EamonnMallie
My column in this week’s .
@ATownNews
is on exactly this issue :)
10 hours ago
20 September 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@rodneyedwards
: No power in
@impartialrep
for hours today, thanks to Storm Ali. Stories were written in cars, kitchens and cafes and mir…
11 hours ago
20 September 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FallsResidents1
: Story in tonight’s
@ATownNews
regarding some of the issues
@FallsResidents1
are having regarding drugs. Need to highli…
11 hours ago
20 September 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: £7million St Colmgall’s project gets the go-ahead
belfastmediagroup.com/7million-st-co…
ó
@ATownNews
11 hours ago
20 September 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@Naomh_Una_clg
: Huge night for the Aggies tomorrow night as we play
@StPatricksGAC
in the Semi final of the
@AontroimGAA
Junior Football…
12 hours ago
20 September 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
The first of many. . .
@squinteratn
@cmcparland91
@puntersg
pic.twitter.com/gZPkj9fJPZ
13 hours ago
20 September 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@angie_mervyn
: Aisling Bursaries supplement in
@ATownNews
thanks to our sponsors and guest speakers most of all best of luck to our re…
13 hours ago
20 September 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfastBoxing
: Dunlop predicts a better than ever Tennyson in Boston writes
@DavidMohan99
belfastmediagroup.com/dunlop-predict…
via…
14 hours ago
20 September 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: £7million St Colmgall’s project gets the go-ahead
belfastmediagroup.com/7million-st-co…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@
15 hours ago
20 September 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfastBoxing
: Dunlop predicts a better than ever Tennyson in Boston writes
@DavidMohan99
belfastmediagroup.com/dunlop-predict…
via…
15 hours ago
20 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@wackyj67
: A letter from Billy Hutchinson in Long Kesh 1977 to Patrick Riddell-Columnist ...and curmudgeon-for the Sunday News https://t…
17 hours ago
20 September 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUnitedMedia
: After 572 years, Manchester United have natural fullbacks starting in the fullback position. Tears in my eyes 😭
1 day ago
19 September 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: Looking for coverage of this game in next year's Man City documentary.
pic.twitter.com/YHsIce7usL
1 day ago
19 September 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@mattspiro
: Even nine-man Caen got a point against Lyon at the weekend
1 day ago
19 September 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@GortnaMonaCLG
: Date for the diary: A night for Greg McCaffery will be held in the club on Friday 2nd November. Dáta don dialann: Beidh…
1 day ago
19 September 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Hitting local shops and front doors after 5pm tonight. Check out the #2018AislingBursarySu…
1 day ago
19 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Hitting local shops and front doors after 5pm tonight. Check out the #2018AislingBursarySu…
1 day ago
19 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Split tree under a dramatic sky as
#StormAli
takes its toll on Corrib Avenue, Lenadoon. Pic by Liam Ó Duibh
@newbelfast
@bar…
1 day ago
19 September 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: Plenty of fallen trees across North Belfast with
#StormAli
& we’ve reported any we are aware of. Important numbers belo…
1 day ago
19 September 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NBsdlp
: 📢 Severe Weather Warning! Please take note of these numbers for emergencies. Please take care when traveling and if you enc…
1 day ago
19 September 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Paul_Mc_Cusker
: Responding to calls of trees that’s fallen in Alliance Ave & parts of North Belfast. Strong winds are forecast to last…
1 day ago
19 September 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Hitting local shops and front doors after 5pm tonight. Check out the #2018AislingBursarySu…
1 day ago
19 September 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Out and about as
#StormAli
hits North Belfast. Stay safe out there, folks!
pic.twitter.com/bnv6riTeeW
2 days ago
19 September 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@gemmacweir1
: Trees down across the roads on both Fortwilliam Park and Somerton Road. Approach with care!
#belfast
#StormAli
2 days ago
19 September 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NBNThomas
: Trees down on Old Cavehill Road
@NorthBelfastNew
@StormHour
#belfast
pic.twitter.com/ozQ8MJ9yTE
2 days ago
19 September 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Great news if true. Be another legendary rock band off the bucket list! 🤘
twitter.com/hotpress/statu…
2 days ago
19 September 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
There are a number of branches and trees down on the Battleford Road between Armagh and Eglish. Still passable with…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
19 September 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: We are delighted to announce that the Sam Maguire trophy and Dublin representatives will be at the
#RunForAnto
so book in…
2 days ago
19 September 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Bathshack SHC draw
@DunloyGAC
v
@loughgielgac
@naomheoinclg
v
@RuairiOgCdall
W/Ending 29th/30th September
3 days ago
17 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Three wheels better than two...
pic.twitter.com/wM3GmhC9Za
5 days ago
15 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Quare change in North Belfast which is good cause it’s also the best Belfast
pic.twitter.com/IIaPbrw7rs
6 days ago
15 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@JoeHawkins_Belf
:
@evansms
I made that picture what it is!
1 week ago
13 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@darrenrovell
: BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he become…
2 weeks ago
03 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Rossa and Ahoghill share the spoils
belfastmediagroup.com/rossa-and-ahog…
pic.twitter.com/nUucJTvw91
3 weeks ago
30 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
4 weeks ago
23 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Frampton predicting an explosive performance on his field of dreams
belfastmediagroup.com/frampton-predi…
pic.twitter.com/KamF50dZMW
1 month ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Barnes confident he has the tools to take Rosales’ crown
belfastmediagroup.com/barnes-confide…
pic.twitter.com/9GS9vKh3dg
1 month ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@Kerrso86
: For one of the best.
#GKU
💙💙💙
pic.twitter.com/9oiz8WI4X1
1 month ago
17 August 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by