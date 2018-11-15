Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
November 15, 2018
Pic of the day, Thursday, November 15
The sun goes down behind the new Andersonstown Leisure Centre
By Mark Jones
Please follow and like us:
Pic of the Day, Tuesday November 13
Cultúrlann launch for book
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Big guy needs inhaler after that
twitter.com/OnTheFence22/s…
6 minutes ago
15 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Seamy Is still qying/crying over
#Brexit
- coming to a East Belfast club very soon.
youtu.be/93VbNiVpAXw
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
18 minutes ago
15 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@JP_Biz
: Ulster Farmers Union on the backstop: 'While there are still some areas where we would like clarification, overall, the docume…
1 hour ago
15 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@NicolaSturgeon
: I just hope that Esther McVey takes the travesty that is Universal Credit out the door with her.
1 hour ago
15 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@Paula14mcbride
: 👏👏👏 he's a nasty troll.
twitter.com/BBCNewsNI/stat…
1 hour ago
15 November 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@DebShoes72
: It's the second coming..... sorry, I mean going
pic.twitter.com/sSA5VT4T4c
1 hour ago
15 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Jason Cunningham confirmed as the opponent for
@mickconlan11
at Manchester Arena on December 22
#WarringtonFrampton
2 hours ago
15 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
And there it is
twitter.com/emilyeavis/sta…
2 hours ago
15 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@squinteratn
: There was a young fellow called Raab Got a job that he thought was just fab, He went over to Brussels To show off his musc…
2 hours ago
15 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@brendanbelfast
: On the rights of Irish citizens in Northern Ireland ⬇️
pic.twitter.com/yE7h3rGlfg
2 hours ago
15 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
:
#DailyBelfastThursday
: New report on Gerard Gibson murder launched as campaigners appeal for witnesses https://t.co/VBRg4kYZ…
2 hours ago
15 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@BMG_sport
: Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
15 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
15 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#DailyBelfastThursday
: New report on Gerard Gibson murder launched as campaigners appeal for witnesses…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
15 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#DailyBelfastThursday
: Cultúrlann launch for book
belfastmediagroup.com/culturlann-lau…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@squinteratn
@newbelfast
4 hours ago
15 November 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@puntersg
: Your Afternoon Daily Belfast, Thursday November 15 -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
h…
4 hours ago
15 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Your Afternoon Daily Belfast, Thursday November 15 -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
h…
4 hours ago
15 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@brendymurray80
: Over 40s hurling
#HalfPaceHurling
Hope to see plenty of mature hurlers later. Bring a couple of £ to cover Pitch fees…
4 hours ago
15 November 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
How many times does loyal Ulster have to shafted by the British governments before they get the message? It’s butto…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
15 November 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@Kristian7Ross
: My partner's grandad has lost his wedding ring somewhere in Belfast. It is a gold signet ring (pictured here) inscribed…
6 hours ago
15 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Workforceonline
: Kevin O’Neill from JK Autos receives an employer incentive cheque from Motor Vehicle Tutor Liam Murray in recognition…
8 hours ago
15 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@NorthBelfastNew
and
@ATownNews
now on sale
#FrontPages
#CommunityPapers
#LocalNews
#LocalSport
@cmcparland91
…
9 hours ago
15 November 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@NorthBelfastNew
and
@ATownNews
now on sale
#FrontPages
#CommunityPapers
#LocalNews
#LocalSport
@cmcparland91
…
9 hours ago
15 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@NorthBelfastNew
and
@ATownNews
now on sale
#FrontPages
#CommunityPapers
#LocalNews
#LocalSport
@cmcparland91
…
9 hours ago
15 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
🤣
twitter.com/gibbogibby1/st…
20 hours ago
14 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Just found this in the
@ATownNews
#Archives
Future World Champions at the 2011
#AislingAwards
@RealCFrampton
& @ryanburnet…
1 day ago
14 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@brendanbelfast
: Scottish FM
@NicolaSturgeon
rejects the Brexit deal as it puts NI in a better place than Scotland re investment and pro…
1 day ago
14 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@PresidentIRL
: The President will attend a gala dinner organised by
@cooperationirl
, on the eve of the international soccer match betwee…
1 day ago
14 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
RIP Michael McCullough
#Oisín
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
pic.twitter.com/69m9k04kKX
1 day ago
14 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Asked
@ATownNews
photographer Mark Jones to nip down to
@CasementPark
yesterday for pics for this week's back page piec…
1 day ago
14 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@brexit_sham
: Theresa May trying to get the DUP onside......
pic.twitter.com/HU4KQufu16
1 day ago
14 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Asked
@ATownNews
photographer Mark Jones to nip down to
@CasementPark
yesterday for pics for this week's back page…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
14 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Not a bad few days
@ConorUlster
congrats lad!
twitter.com/OfficialDownGA…
2 days ago
13 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ruthiemonty
: Thanks
@Rcitybelfast
for helping our young people from East Belfast explore the theme of community.
@cooperationirl
https:…
2 days ago
13 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: We are delighted to announce a new
#Brexit
themed youth project supported by
@dfatirl
this new initiative will explore…
2 days ago
13 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: Harry Redknapp to appear in I'm A Celebrity. Looking forward to the arrival of Niko Kranjčar on Day 1.
2 days ago
13 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Cristiano
: 👍🏽💪🏽
#finoallafine
pic.twitter.com/sZfHa4QZvP
4 days ago
12 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
No complaints. Totally outclassed 😞
twitter.com/manutd/status/…
4 days ago
11 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@archiert1
: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern München. A game that managed to live up to the hype. Probably exceeded it. Dortmund seven poin…
5 days ago
10 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
What a game that was!
#BVBFCB
@btsportfootball
5 days ago
10 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@noelgrimleys
: Congratulations to all last nights nominees and winners with a very special mention to the brave young Dáithí who picked…
5 days ago
10 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
NBN SPORT: Gray demands focus as Reds aim to continue winning run
@cliftonvillefc
v
@NewryCityAFC
(Monday, 7.45pm,…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
09 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus' we profile St Patrick's Parish- one of the most historic in the city
pic.twitter.com/ql1Wdhrzln
6 days ago
09 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Ardoyne man
@70af7adbdd70474
speaks to us after he was invited to the Lugansk People's Republic as an independent e…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
09 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's paper-
@Shamrock_fc81
hits out at
@belfastcc
over the state of the soccer facilities at Marrowbone P…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
09 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/DFwChCpuy0
1 week ago
08 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MrCWoodhouse
: Watching an old
@Channel4
documentary and there is a number you can call to hear the various alarms used
@SellafieldLtd
…
1 week ago
06 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Great
@irish_news
coverage of the exciting new programme we are running along with
@belfastcc
. the
@SEUPB
funded Young…
2 weeks ago
29 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
4 weeks ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
4 weeks ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
1 month ago
08 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
2 months ago
28 September 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by