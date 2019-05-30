Folow us on social media

Online May 30, 2019

Pic of the day, Thursday, May 30

Spurs fans hang out their colours in Lowwood Avenue, North Belfast, ahead of Saturday evening's highly anticipated Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
By Thomas McMullan
