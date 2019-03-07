Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
March 7, 2019
Pic of the day, Thursday, March 7
Father Peter Burns gives out ashes during Mass at Clonard Monastery on Ash Wednesday
By Mark Jones
Please follow and like us:
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, March 6
Róisín’s debut play is very close to home
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@LADFLEG
:
@rodneyedwards
@impartialrep
@DUPleader
That's a pretty impressive feat for someone who's not been a politician since 2017.
36 minutes ago
07 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@Seanofthesouth
: 'And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of sooth…
3 hours ago
07 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@Downroyal
: The countdown is on 9 days to go till our St Patrick's race meeting!Delighted to welcoming our feature race sponsor @BarOneR…
3 hours ago
07 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: When you see Rashford leather his penalty past Buffon. Poor Neymar...
#ChampionsLeague
pic.twitter.com/6QVaAhGVwX
3 hours ago
07 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@squinteratn
: An excerpt from my new thriller. I'll be signing copies in the Roddy's this evening at 7pm. Alternatively, you can read th…
3 hours ago
07 March 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@HeraldRacing
: Noel Meade has just confirmed to me that Road To Respect goes for the Ryanair and not the Gold Cup. Tout Est Permis unlik…
3 hours ago
07 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@GorettiSimon
: So. Let's get this straight
@jeremycorbyn
@UKLabour
Working with 'moderates' in your own party is a cardinal sin because…
4 hours ago
07 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@ATownNews
article on Féile an Earraigh Youth Talks Back debate which takes place this Friday at 1pm in
@ColaisteFeirste
…
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@barry_shep
: The first Dáil and the War of Independence will be discussed in St Mary’s University College next Monday, 11th March, from…
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Paul_Doherty__
: Encouraging to see continued growth at a number of businesses in West Belfast with an impressive list of clients worldw…
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@anfeirsteach
: Renaming the Cook Islands could be a vital step towards true independence | Nalini Mohabir
theguardian.com/commentisfree/…
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@squinteratn
: An excerpt from my new thriller. I'll be signing copies in the Roddy's this evening at 7pm. Alternatively, you can read th…
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Clonard Monastery Live Concert this Sunday at 7pm in association with
@OrtusNI
. Limited tickets available on Ticketmaster…
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@utdxtra
: Presnel Kimpembe: - Should have been sent off before h/t at OT - Scored for PSG during the second half at OT - Should have…
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ScottTridge
: Half our team had to get notes from their parents to take this trip and they throttled PSG 3-1 😂😂😂😂 I love this club
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Don't miss those two
@SPGBETTING
£5 matched bets for Tuesday and Wednesday of next…
5 hours ago
07 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@jessbrammar
: This story about Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley having to apologise over saying that killings at the hands of so…
6 hours ago
07 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ChazSherlock
: Casual Wednesday morning in Galway, as a swan try’s to cross the road.
pic.twitter.com/ByDOhFsoN1
6 hours ago
07 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now! Don't miss those two
@SPGBETTING
£5 matched bets for Tuesday and Wednesday of n…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 hours ago
07 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@maryclarke111
: I attended a public protest against cuts to community services this was at the Department for Communities headquarters.…
7 hours ago
07 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NBAPAdvice
: Please retweet and share
@Ligoniel_LIA
@NorthBelfastNew
@NBelfasthour
@HolyCrossBoys
@carrsglenps
@MercyCollegeNI
@NBHous…
7 hours ago
07 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@HeraldRacing
: Noel Meade has just confirmed to me that Road To Respect goes for the Ryanair and not the Gold Cup. Tout Est Permis unlik…
7 hours ago
07 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: 🔮👇
twitter.com/timmychin/stat…
8 hours ago
07 March 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: Thanks to Community & Voluntary sector leaders for invite to CO3 conference. With fellow-panelist Simon Hamilton & Jennifer…
8 hours ago
07 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Buntingfootball
: Where’s the
#Lukaku
haters tonight?
21 hours ago
07 March 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FGrindRo8e
: I have never seen Craig Burley this angry. Man went all in on Real Madrid.
pic.twitter.com/zsYWeUAd9g
21 hours ago
07 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
What an unbelievable result. Ole needs rewarded with the gig full-time now. One of the greatest night's in the club…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
23 hours ago
06 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
WTF. . .penalty!!!
24 hours ago
06 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Paper will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm today. £10 Matched
@SPGBETTING
bets f…
1 day ago
06 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Paper will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm today. £10 Matched
@SPGBETTING
bets f…
1 day ago
06 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
Rather than the miserable spectacle of “clarifying in case she is misunderstood” Karen Bradley should immediately r…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
06 March 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: Best £1.10 you will spend this week ✅ £10 Matched Sean Graham Bookmakers Cheltenham Bets and
#PG
special for the festival.…
1 day ago
06 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
Paper will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm today. £10 Matched
@SPGBETTING
bets f…
1 day ago
06 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@TheBridge1859
: Ireland VS France 2 Tickets to the game 4 Pints of
@Heineken_IE
2 Match Day Burgers 1
#MatchDaySorted
Follow & RT for…
3 days ago
04 March 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Into the home straight of
#BOTW19
Nomination process! Folks it time to get those Nomination Forms for
#BOTW19
up to the @ATow…
3 days ago
04 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@Irelandcricket
: Eight years ago today! Who can forget this,
@KevinOBrien113
! 👏👏👏
#BackingGreen
☘🏏
pic.twitter.com/SnVp9GuID3
5 days ago
02 March 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ConorBarnes1972
: I know where my daughter and her
@ardoynegac
teammates are going to be tomorrow cheering on
@AntrimLGFA
Get your daugh…
6 days ago
01 March 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
'I let him in and he stabbed me many time' This week's
#FRONTPAGE
- Paper on sale now!
pic.twitter.com/bBi3DppbsZ
1 week ago
28 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
NBN SPORT: We preview the crucial Intermediate Premier League battle between
@NewingtonFC
and
@Sport_leisure1
(Satu…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
22 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we report on Rosaleen Bradley from
@NewingtonC_U
who recently visited The Gamb…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
22 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
3 weeks ago
15 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
4 weeks ago
07 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
2 months ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
2 months ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
2 months ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@LAPDHQ
: On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at
@NYPDnews
for their continued partnership-they’ll alway…
2 months ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NYPDnews
: On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at
@LAPDHQ
who have been working with us to protect Christmas si…
2 months ago
24 December 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
4 months ago
15 November 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by