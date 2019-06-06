Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
June 6, 2019
Pic of the day, Thursday, June 6
Pal Caílte Quinn and Jarlath Kearney have a bit of fun before another day begins at Gaelscoil Éanna
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, June 5
Tim and Jake unveiled as Féile comedy leads
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@wackyj67
: Solitude-1957.
pic.twitter.com/j2zjyr4LaY
1 hour ago
06 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@Strandjunker
: Donald Trump came down harder on Bette Midler for tweeting than he did on Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman for lite…
3 hours ago
06 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@jonlovett
: How it looks online versus how it looks when you try it on.
pic.twitter.com/DuPSuCZg7c
3 hours ago
06 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
If Hugh Jordan starts singing I am going to end the ceasefire
@BBCTalkback
3 hours ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
🙄
twitter.com/BBCSPORTNI/sta…
4 hours ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@BBCNewsNI
: Former soldier Dennis Hutchings' appeal to the Supreme Court against a decision to try him in a Diplock Court is dismissed h…
4 hours ago
06 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/EGxqRv9A57
4 hours ago
06 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@puntersg
: McAllister sets out
@stjamesswifts
vision writes
@PaddyTierney21
belfastmediagroup.com/mcallister-set…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@West_Bel…
5 hours ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: McAllister sets out
@stjamesswifts
vision writes
@PaddyTierney21
belfastmediagroup.com/mcallister-set…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@West_Bel…
5 hours ago
06 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
McAllister sets out
@stjamesswifts
vision writes
@PaddyTierney21
belfastmediagroup.com/mcallister-set…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Just another reason why
@tmorello
is a legend! 🤘
twitter.com/tmorello/statu…
5 hours ago
06 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ClonardMBelfast
: Just weeks to our Solemn Novena 2019. - All are welcome.
pic.twitter.com/SfocrxDfLQ
18 hours ago
05 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@davidschneider
: This is what Brexit was always about. This is what Farage and Rees-Mogg etc always wanted. They lied about the NHS. T…
18 hours ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
instagram.com/p/ByV7mnZB7NO/…
18 hours ago
05 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
That's quite the lanyard the girl on right has there
twitter.com/WBSuperSeries/…
19 hours ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Féile an Phobail Cribby World Cup competition was launched yesterday and the
@ATownNews
were there along with @punter…
19 hours ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Switzerland getting a soft penalty awarded.... sounds familiar! 😒
#PORSUI
#NationsLeague
19 hours ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@JakeOKane
will present this year’s Féile’s Big Comedy Night Out at
@TheDevenish
on Friday 2nd August with special guest…
20 hours ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Féile an Phobail Cribby World Cup competition was launched yesterday and the
@ATownNews
were there along with @punter…
21 hours ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Article in this week’s
@ATownNews
on the massive Boyzone concert which will take place in front of 15,000 at the Falls Pa…
22 hours ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: VOLUNTEER FOR FÉILE! Great story in this week’s
@ATownNews
from Féile Director
@Kevgamblefeile
and Youth Arts Officer @…
22 hours ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Workforceonline
: Don't forget it's Workforce's Open Day tomorrow from 10am-6pm at our Springfield Road training centre. If you are 16 o…
1 day ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Family speak of their sadness after Sheenagh passes away. Your
#CommunityPaper
@ATownNews
is on Sale from tonight. #FrontPa…
1 day ago
05 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Family speak of their sadness after Sheenagh passes away. Your
#CommunityPaper
@ATownNews
is on Sale from tonight. #FrontPa…
1 day ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@AiTinpot
: German 5th division side TV Jahn Hiesfeld told their manager, with one game of the season left, he wouldn't be in charge next…
1 day ago
05 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@barrabest
: Prepare for showers if you’re heading to see
@Metallica
at
#Slane
in County Meath on Saturday. Mucky ground. Fewer showers a…
1 day ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: A wee of West v North today at the
@FeileBelfast
#CribbyWorldCup
launch.
@janepadams14
taking on the
#PG
and GAA legend Conor…
2 days ago
04 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@itisconor
:
@DavidMohan99
@officialgaa
@buff_egan
@TheSaffronGael
.
@TheSaffronGael
have nearly reached 3 million page views on their con…
2 days ago
04 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Shane 'Watson Twins' Ross
twitter.com/RTEsport/statu…
2 days ago
04 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@bmct123
: They won't authorise Saffron Gael with press passes because its an online publication. Someone needs to tell the GAA its 2019…
2 days ago
04 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: This morning we launched our Féile Cribby World Cup at Northumberland st with guests including
@radiostephen
GAA All Star…
2 days ago
04 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Please note the
#JoeMcDonaghCup
game v
@westmeath_gaa
will have a 2pm throw in to allow supporters to attend the All Irel…
2 days ago
04 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@neilojim1972
: OTD ish 1599 Ld President of Munster Thomas Norreys was critically wounded fighting 3 miles from
#Kilmallock
. The English…
3 days ago
03 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Controls on new ATM charges urged
belfastmediagroup.com/controls-on-ne…
via
@ATownNews
@Neekyatn
@newbelfast
3 days ago
03 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
SPAR Ligoniel win the auctioned shirt signed by the
@CelticFC
2003 UEFA Cup final team with a winning bid of £250.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
31 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Ted Copeland from Oh My Cod wins signed
@ryanburnett01
boxing gloves in the auction. £130 winning bid with cash don…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
31 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Rcitybelfast
: ⭐️🤩 BEST COFFEE SHOP OF THE NORTH 🤩⭐️ congratulations to R amazing staff team on the well deserved award tonight 👏🏻 massi…
6 days ago
31 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@TAMHI2011
:
@TAMHI2011
@CYMAntiStigma
@PwC_NI
@CFNIreland
@SPORTS_1stBgr
@NorthBelfastNew
@Better_NI
winners
pic.twitter.com/xXQubOA3zF
6 days ago
31 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: WE ARE NOW LIVE!!! for
#BOTN19
at
belfastmediagroup.com/best-of-the-no…
Remember ONE VOTE every 24 hours from your IP address - gi…
6 days ago
31 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ilcufoundation
: What a great day, lots of engagement and learning on credit union controls. Everyone here is so committed to developing…
7 days ago
30 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@HolyChildPSBel
: Thanks to
@ATownNews
for their coverage of our boys winning the
@Gaelfast_GAA
@AontroimCnmB
A League Hurling on page 86…
7 days ago
30 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/3dQSbl10U3
1 week ago
30 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Paul_Mc_Cusker
: A huge thanks to pupils and staff at Holy Family Primary school for their kind donation of £750 towards St Patricks Sou…
1 week ago
30 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Saturday Sportzine: Antrim v Tyrone; Celtic Clash 8 and Windsor Tennis
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 weeks ago
25 May 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@wackyj67
: U2 at Botanic Gardens 1997.
pic.twitter.com/DLUblqHhML
2 weeks ago
24 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 finalist…
2 weeks ago
23 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
3 weeks ago
16 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Your Saturday Sportzine Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
4 weeks ago
11 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
A late Willowbank goal to put the icing on the cake. 6-2 it finishes as Willowcank claim the Cochrane Corry Cup to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 weeks ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Willowbank GK a little too casual and gifts amus Firzsimons a consolation. 5-2
4 weeks ago
09 May 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by