Online June 20, 2019

Pic of the day, Thursday, June 20

Holy Evangelists Primary School pupils Aoife, Holly Rose, Liam, Nathan and Aodhn jump with joy as Bishop Noel Treanor blesses the foundations of the new school building in Twinbrook Holy Evangelists Primary School pupils Aoife, Holly Rose, Liam, Nathan and Aodhn jump with joy as Bishop Noel Treanor blesses the foundations of the new school building in Twinbrook
By Thomas McMullan
