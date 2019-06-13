Folow us on social media

Online June 13, 2019

Pic of the day, Thursday, June 13

Flamingos Lucas Irvine and Matthew Doherty will ruffle some feathers tonight (Thursday) at Sacred Heart Boys Primary School play The Lion King
By Thomas McMullan
