Online July 11, 2019

Pic of the day, Thursday, July 11

Taking a well-deserved break at the Ligoniel Glenbank Cross Community Garden, Clean Up and Fun Day are pals Jessica May Faulkner, Faith Ladurner Eve McGregor and Darcy McCullough Taking a well-deserved break at the Ligoniel Glenbank Cross Community Garden, Clean Up and Fun Day are pals Jessica May Faulkner, Faith Ladurner Eve McGregor and Darcy McCullough
By Thomas McMullan
