Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
February 7, 2019
Pic of the day, Thursday, February 7
Shari Stacher tunes up in the Cultrlann in preparation for the spring festival Féile An Earraigh
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, February 6
Catherine McEvoy to be named Musician of the Year
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
The best thing ever to happen to me as a proud Irish republican in my life is the Home Office insisting I’m British…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
08 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RIP Emiliano Sala
pic.twitter.com/fRL2o2ZdIo
4 hours ago
07 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RIP
@EmilianoSala1
😢
twitter.com/dorsetpolice/s…
4 hours ago
07 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@williamcrawley
: The NI backstop was Downing Street’s idea. And the PM wants to tweak it a bit to get it through Parliament. https://t.c…
5 hours ago
07 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@yvetteshapiro
: Absolutely the strangest personal ad I've ever seen in
@BelTel
Some kind of joke?
pic.twitter.com/42Smsj2KbL
7 hours ago
07 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@pomuirigh
: Looking forward to the opening James Connolly visitor centre on the Falls Road. A man ahead of his time who whose ideas and…
7 hours ago
07 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@Workforceonline
: Health & Wellbeing day is proving a huge success! Great to see members of the community drop by & take part in range o…
7 hours ago
07 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@HelpfulOlive
: Spot the privileged elite. On left, a young Donald Tusk, head of student committee of Solidarity, fighting against total…
8 hours ago
07 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@AntrimLens
: Over the last 10 days I've had reports of a Barn owl at the Bog Meadows, if you spot it please pass where and time to .@Bar…
9 hours ago
07 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@BMG_sport
: McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
11 hours ago
07 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@BMG_sport
: McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
11 hours ago
07 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
11 hours ago
07 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@RacingPost
: BREAKING: racing in Britain will not resume until Wednesday, February 13 at the earliest
11 hours ago
07 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Plenty of reading for
@NaomhEannaCLG
fans in this week's
@NorthBelfastNew
ahead of Saturday's
@AIB_GAA
All-Ireland IFC…
12 hours ago
07 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Plenty of reading for
@NaomhEannaCLG
fans in this week's
@NorthBelfastNew
ahead of Saturday's
@AIB_GAA
All-Ireland IFC…
14 hours ago
07 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Plenty of reading for
@NaomhEannaCLG
fans in this week's
@NorthBelfastNew
ahead of Saturday's
@AIB_GAA
All-Ireland…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
07 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@johnfinucane
interviewed by the
@ATownNews
ahead of this Sunday’s ‘Pat Finucane: A Community Reflects’ event in St Mary…
15 hours ago
07 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Donate4Daithi
: Our story in this week’s
@ATownNews
about our recent trips to Newcastle and how Dáithí got on. It’s in stores now but…
15 hours ago
07 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Our Spring Festival, Féile an Earraigh, will be launched this Wednesday 13th February at 12pm in An Chultúrlann on the Fa…
15 hours ago
07 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@ClannPhillips
: Alt thar barr san
@ATownNews
inniu faoi Gaelscoil na bhFál. Scoil den scoth, páistí den scoth agus múinteoirí den scoth!…
15 hours ago
07 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@johnfinucane
interviewed by the
@ATownNews
ahead of this Sunday’s ‘Pat Finucane: A Community Reflects’ event in St Mary…
15 hours ago
07 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: We loved you then. We love you now. We'll love you always.
#FlowersOfManchester
pic.twitter.com/tyUZu1Osmm
1 day ago
06 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's paper is about to hit the shops. 88 pages of local news and sport – Don't miss our report and photos from #Belf…
1 day ago
06 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's paper is about to hit the shops. 88 pages of local news and sport – Don't miss our report and photos from #Belf…
1 day ago
06 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@StMarysBelfast
: FULLTIME. RANCH ADVANCE TO SEMI FINAL
#UTR
@StMarysBelfast
0.15
@MaynoothUniGAA
0.13
@ElectricIreland
@officialgaa
@Hi…
1 day ago
06 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Antrim Club 2019 Championship draws will take place on Monday 18th Feb at 7.30pm in the Dunsilly Hotel
2 days ago
06 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
This is a belter 😂
twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK…
2 days ago
05 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: ↪️ Senior leagues are scheduled to commence:
antrim.gaa.ie/news/senior-le…
pic.twitter.com/v0Fbg6Ocmy
2 days ago
05 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
That was one heck of a defensive display from NE, especially after losing Chung in the 2nd half. Congrats to the Pa…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
04 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
That early missed FG is huge now
4 days ago
04 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
A touchdown? What? Great series from the Pats. The big names step up when needed it most. 7 is a huge lead in this…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
04 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@PeteWishart
: Incredible. We are actually hearing from a Northern Irish politician on Brexit on our broadcast media who is not from the…
4 days ago
03 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@JohnSimpsonNews
: This is a good example of what I mean about the utter ignorance of so many MPs about the outside world and our part in…
4 days ago
03 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@KevinPMeagher
: ‘Northern Ireland is part of Ireland, not Britain, as can clearly be seen from aerial photographs.’ RIP Jeremy Hardy
6 days ago
02 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@sorchanimh
: Foireann peile
@gaothdobhairclg
ag tabhairt garda onóra do chorp Mhicheál Roarty chuig a aifreann tórraimh i dteach pobai…
1 week ago
31 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Desmondbarr8
:
@NBNThomas
@ATownNews
@NorthBelfastNew
@barrabest
Ice don’t stop us fishing
pic.twitter.com/teawCTyxas
1 week ago
31 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Just weeks after an arson attack on his home, police inform a cancer sufferer of a death threat... full story in th…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 week ago
31 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@eugmcg
: "Standing only today!" for the birds on the thin ice in the Waterworks, Antrim Road.
@NorthBelfastNew
@barrabest
@WeatherCee
@…
1 week ago
31 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@BMG_sport
: Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
3 weeks ago
17 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/ijSRt4B9B5
3 weeks ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
3 weeks ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
4 weeks ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
4 weeks ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@LAPDHQ
: On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at
@NYPDnews
for their continued partnership-they’ll alway…
1 month ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NYPDnews
: On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at
@LAPDHQ
who have been working with us to protect Christmas si…
1 month ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: A very merry and peaceful Christmas to all of our staff, friends, followers, supporters, funders and partners. We will…
2 months ago
22 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@KevinMorleyRP
: Calling in the Army to deal with Gatwick drones? All we need is some bog roll
pic.twitter.com/13dOQIjXR8
2 months ago
20 December 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
3 months ago
15 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
4 months ago
18 October 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by