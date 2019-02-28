Folow us on social media

Online February 28, 2019

Pic of the day, Thursday, February 28

Children at St Michael's Nursery School celebrating the Year of the Pig and enjoying Chinese culture with music, dance and storytelling Children at St Michael's Nursery School celebrating the Year of the Pig and enjoying Chinese culture with music, dance and storytelling
By Thomas McMullan
