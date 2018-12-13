Folow us on social media

Andersonstown News December 13, 2018

Pic of the day, Thursday, December 13

North Belfast Men's Shed Open Day and Christmas Sale, Roy Esdale with Belfast Mayor Deirdre Hargey North Belfast Men's Shed Open Day and Christmas Sale, Roy Esdale with Belfast Mayor Deirdre Hargey
By Staff Reporter
