Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
August 30, 2018
Pic of the day, Thursday, August 30
Enjoying the fun day at the Gig Rig in Ardoyne, are Robert Morelli with Kevin McArevey and Lorraine Gilbey
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, August 29
Now’s your time to nominate for Aisling Awards
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! We lead with the
#primarkfire
and speak to local people affected!
#FrontPage
#Local…
35 minutes ago
30 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now! We lead with the
#primarkfire
and speak to local people affected!
#FrontPage
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
36 minutes ago
30 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@Tishliv
: WB Yeats staring down at me from derelict building in Valencia. I’m seeing faces again
@Lorraine_g75
@FacesPics
https://t.co/l…
1 hour ago
30 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@3furlongsout
: 🙋♂️Join the jockeys this Saturday for a fun day out while supporting a worthy cause for the
@InjuredJockeys
funds. The…
3 hours ago
30 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NIFRSOFFICIAL
: The incident at Primark, Belfast is ongoing. Operations were scaled back overnight to 3 Fire Appliances and it is expect…
4 hours ago
30 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Your Daily Belfast, Thursday 30th August -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/i6FMm8A7cR
4 hours ago
30 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Your Daily Belfast, Thursday 30th August -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/i6FMm8A7cR
5 hours ago
30 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@BMG_sport
: Rossa and Ahoghill share the spoils
belfastmediagroup.com/rossa-and-ahog…
pic.twitter.com/nUucJTvw91
5 hours ago
30 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Rossa and Ahoghill share the spoils
belfastmediagroup.com/rossa-and-ahog…
pic.twitter.com/nUucJTvw91
5 hours ago
30 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Pic of the day, Thursday, August 30
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
6 hours ago
30 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cmcparland91
: Now’s your time to nominate for Aisling Awards
belfastmediagroup.com/nows-your-time…
via
@ATownNews
6 hours ago
30 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Passengers can use Glider from today
belfastmediagroup.com/passengers-can…
via
@ATownNews
6 hours ago
30 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Now’s your time to nominate for Aisling Awards
belfastmediagroup.com/nows-your-time…
via
@ATownNews
6 hours ago
30 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
The Tyrone minor team of 2008 was laced with gifted footballers like Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly, but Kyle Cone…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 hours ago
30 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Great sport to get involved in for all ages
twitter.com/atownbball/sta…
8 hours ago
30 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@atownbball
: Registration Day 1 Sep 2018 for the Tigers, get involved with basketball and get inspired, get fit, compete against the bea…
9 hours ago
30 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cmcparland91
: Cordon reduced slightly this morning in City centre- down to Clarks and JD Sports on either side of Royal Avenue. Both op…
9 hours ago
30 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@cmcparland91
: Cordon reduced slightly this morning in City centre- down to Clarks and JD Sports on either side of Royal Avenue. Both op…
9 hours ago
30 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@cmcparland91
: Cordon reduced slightly this morning in City centre- down to Clarks and JD Sports on either side of Royal Avenue. Both op…
9 hours ago
30 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Andrew_Adonis
: I am appalled what I’ve learned recently about neglect of Derry-Londonderry by Northern Ireland govts & UK govt during d…
20 hours ago
29 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Workforceonline
: Great to get full page coverage of our recent open day in this week’s
@ATownNews
! We have limited space available in o…
20 hours ago
29 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@deterMND
: We are delighted that
@CarryduffCLG
will be carrying the DeterMND logo on their new club jerseys. They club also made a gener…
20 hours ago
29 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@People1stNI
: ⭐⭐ ⭐CALLING ALL SCHOOL LEAVERS⭐⭐⭐ We are currently enrolling for our youth training programme. If you are interested in a…
20 hours ago
29 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT at Musgrave Park and
@Naomhbridclg
and
@MoneyglassGAC
have played out a thrilling 1-14 all draw
21 hours ago
29 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT in Musgrave Park and
@Naomhbridclg
(1-6) are level with
@MoneyglassGAC
(0-9) in their Division 2A clash
21 hours ago
29 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cmcparland91
: Water still being hosed at Primark Bank Buildings- Over 30 hours since the fire started at 11am yesterday morning. Fire S…
22 hours ago
29 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@chrisandyson
: *PLEASE RT* Missing cat around North Belfast, Fortwilliam/Innisfayle area 👇
pic.twitter.com/5m8n4ROQiZ
22 hours ago
29 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@cmcparland91
: Water still being hosed at Primark Bank Buildings- Over 30 hours since the fire started at 11am yesterday morning. Fire S…
22 hours ago
29 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@ATownNews
: We're about to hit the streets. Primark workers and businesses speak about their job fears in the wake of Tuesday's blaze t…
1 day ago
29 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: We're about to hit the streets. Primark workers and businesses speak about their job fears in the wake of Tuesday's blaze t…
1 day ago
29 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: We're about to hit the streets. Primark workers and businesses speak about their job fears in the wake of Tuesday's blaze t…
1 day ago
29 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfastNews
: Primark fire: Concerns that building could collapse remain
belfastmediagroup.com/primark-fire-c…
via
@ATownNews
@Squinte…
1 day ago
29 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@cmcparland91
: Major fire at Primark- top floor. Castlecourt, Kelly Cellars and Mourne Seafood all evacuated. Loud bangs of gas cylinder…
2 days ago
28 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@mourneseafood
:
@raerhi
All ok . Back open for lunch tomorrow
2 days ago
28 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@PlayersVoiceIre
: ***Competition Time*** We’re giving you a chance to WIN
#AllIreland
Final Tickets. Simply Follow us and Retweet this…
2 days ago
28 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Just sent this - Looks like Primark is on fire...
@ATownNews
@West_Belfast
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
https://t.co/l…
2 days ago
28 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Pic of the day
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@AontroimGAA@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
@CiaraQuinn01
@bronachtw…
2 days ago
28 August 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Bit of a shock arriving into work today after two weeks off!
pic.twitter.com/RExD0kvgF2
2 days ago
28 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
We're at the scene of a security in Velsheda Court, Ardoyne. A number of homes in the area have been evacuated.
pic.twitter.com/oSOY1MRUSP
3 days ago
27 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Excitement in North Belfast this week ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Ireland! Full coverage in this week's paper…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Pic of the Week by
@NBNThomas
'Trip Down Memory Lane' event at the Flax Centre with members of local nursing hom…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
24 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
1 week ago
23 August 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Island life 🥃
pic.twitter.com/v8nUuynRh3
2 weeks ago
18 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Frampton predicting an explosive performance on his field of dreams
belfastmediagroup.com/frampton-predi…
pic.twitter.com/KamF50dZMW
2 weeks ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Barnes confident he has the tools to take Rosales’ crown
belfastmediagroup.com/barnes-confide…
pic.twitter.com/9GS9vKh3dg
2 weeks ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@Kerrso86
: For one of the best.
#GKU
💙💙💙
pic.twitter.com/9oiz8WI4X1
2 weeks ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@Bathshack
:
#TBThursday
@naomheoinclg
won the first leg of the
@Bathshack
@AontroimGAA
SHC Preliminary Round against
@McQuillanGAC
⚾ Tak…
2 weeks ago
16 August 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by