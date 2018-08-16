Folow us on social media

Online August 16, 2018

Pic of the day, Thursday, August 16

Darragh Maguire, Aoife Rafferty and Luke Howarth in rehearsals for the Ardoyne and Marrowbone Community Festival production of Oliver, which premieres tonight! Darragh Maguire, Aoife Rafferty and Luke Howarth in rehearsals for the Ardoyne and Marrowbone Community Festival production of Oliver, which premieres tonight!
By Thomas McMullan
