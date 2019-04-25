Belfast Media Group
Online
April 25, 2019
Pic of the day, Thursday, April 25
Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Prime Minister Theresa May, Secretary of State Karen Bradley and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar join in a round of applause as the coffin of Lyra McKee leaves St Anne's Cathedral
By Staff Reporter
