Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
April 18, 2019
Pic of the day, Thursday, April 18
The Easter bonnet parade at Matt Talbot Nursery School
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, April 17
Paddy and Nigel taking success in their stride
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@ATownNews
: Paddy and Nigel taking success in their stride
belfastmediagroup.com/paddy-and-nige…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@ne…
43 seconds ago
18 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Paddy and Nigel taking success in their stride
belfastmediagroup.com/paddy-and-nige…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@ne…
34 minutes ago
18 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: President to open Connolly museum
belfastmediagroup.com/president-to-o…
via
@ATownNews
58 minutes ago
18 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
Great Competition up over on the Andersonstown News page - head over and get entering.
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
1 hour ago
18 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
President to open Connolly museum Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
pic.twitter.com/dM4Z1PZyE0
2 hours ago
18 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the day, Thursday, April 18
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
2 hours ago
18 April 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Settle an argument. A colleague just told me his windie-cleaner (whose nickname is Streak and who won the round in…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
18 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Paddy and Nigel taking success in their stride
belfastmediagroup.com/paddy-and-nige…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
2 hours ago
18 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
President to open Connolly museum
belfastmediagroup.com/president-to-o…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
2 hours ago
18 April 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@jdmccafferty
: 17 Apr 1521: Martin Luther appears before the Diet of Worms
#otd
Where he refused to recant his views. https://t.co/DU5Dn…
3 hours ago
18 April 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@mrswummin
: My first attempts at trying to capture a jumping Red Squirrel. The one in the second pic kept putting one ear down each tim…
3 hours ago
18 April 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's
#FrontPage
96 pages full of everything local
#YourCommunityNewspaper
@squinteratn
@andrewwhitson92
@newbelfast
…
4 hours ago
18 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
The Easter
#PG
Coupon has dropped this morning from
@SPGBETTING
- Few our bets happen on Good Friday and as we all…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
18 April 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's
#FrontPage
96 pages full of everything local
#YourCommunityNewspaper
@squinteratn
@andrewwhitson92
@newbelfast
…
4 hours ago
18 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
This week's
#FrontPage
96 pages full of everything local
#YourCommunityNewspaper
@squinteratn
@andrewwhitson92
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
18 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@utdxtra
: You’ll never win the treble and you know…
pic.twitter.com/fwVCcMMJ7f
13 hours ago
17 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@manunitedmedia
: Imagine spending £700m in a three year period and still not getting further than David Moyes in the Champions League.
13 hours ago
17 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@btsportfootball
: One of THE most remarkable phases of play the Champions League has seen... ∙ Sterling scores late winner ∙ The Etihad…
13 hours ago
17 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@GaryLineker
: One of the greatest, most enthralling, dramatic and emotional games of football I’ve ever been at. Congratulations @SpursO…
13 hours ago
17 April 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@RobertMageeNI
: In all seriousness, that City v Spurs game is one of the best games of football I've ever seen. Unbelievable.
13 hours ago
17 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
VAR is lethal lol
15 hours ago
17 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@AntrimLens
: Have you heard ‘Curlew’ by antrimlens on
#SoundCloud
?
#np
soundcloud.com/user-203111013…
17 hours ago
17 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@friends_kevy
: Be there..
pic.twitter.com/cEAIsWq7ug
17 hours ago
17 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@JamesConnollyVC
: Front page of this week’s
@ATownNews
with the news that President of Ireland Michael D Higgins is to speak outside the…
20 hours ago
17 April 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@RelsForJustice
: The state views it appropriate to close files on the killings of children until their closest loved ones have passed aw…
21 hours ago
17 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: We jump back to April 1975 in this week's
#EyeonthePast
- check out who make the gallery pages way back then. Paper On Sale…
21 hours ago
17 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's
#FrontPage
Paper will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm this evening
#LocalNews
#LocalSport
#YourCom…
21 hours ago
17 April 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@TheGlastoThingy
: Wondering just how big Glastonbury is? Enter any location and see the site outline overlayed. https://t.co/5RMdX9Ga5…
23 hours ago
17 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@JKCorden
: This is
@carolecadwalla
being brave and brilliant. It’s well worth a watch and a retweet x
pic.twitter.com/MGswXfDU9K
1 day ago
17 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Hate players waving imaginary cards at the ref! 😡
#MESSI
2 days ago
16 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
As woeful as Young is, sometimes to just have to appreciate the genius that is Messi. Game. Set. Match
@cmcparland91
2 days ago
16 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Another year over (Thank God) but hats off to a great
#BestoftheWest19
team. Not all the hard working
@ATownNews
make this pi…
3 days ago
15 April 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Another year over (Thank God) but hats off to a great
#BestoftheWest19
team. Not all the hard working
@ATownNews
make this pi…
3 days ago
15 April 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Didn't think it was possible. Should have known better than better than to doubt the greatest. Tiger Woods. . .that…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
14 April 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Guests arriving for
#BTOW19
facebook.com/AndytownNews/v…
5 days ago
13 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
BEST OF THE NORTH 2019! Nominations are now open- both online and through the paper!
belfastmediagroup.com/best-of-the-no…
pic.twitter.com/8Tw6cUSKa8
7 days ago
11 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's
@NorthBelfastNew
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/RkFweQKfmd
7 days ago
11 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@cliftonvillefc
: Cliftonville Football Club has released the following statement:
cliftonvillefc.net/2019/04/11/clu…
7 days ago
11 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@healthynbelfast
: Healthy North Belfast is about working together to make North Belfast a healthier and happier place to live. Our s…
7 days ago
11 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ayebelfast
: Thanks
@NorthBelfastNew
for covering the Silence of the Ceasefire Generation
@ImagineBelfast
@NIYF
@ArdoyneYC
@nichildcom
@…
7 days ago
11 April 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@tftcampaign
: .
@NorthBelfastNew
coverage of our presentation to the European Parliament
#TimeForTruth
#LIBE
pic.twitter.com/8I3puV1oHD
7 days ago
11 April 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@emmaogreen
: This is pleasantly grumpy and I like it
theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/…
1 week ago
10 April 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MalMccann
: The rural postman, microwave postbox. Green bottle falls out to indicate a delivery👌only in Ireland, I think!
@irish_news
ht…
3 weeks ago
31 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ciaramackey
: Port Commisioner
@PFSheridan
talks to
@Elaine_McGee10
@BBCRadioFoyle
live
@FoylePort
pic.twitter.com/fGFEPJHcx4
3 weeks ago
29 March 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Oh me oh my
#Kilkenny
pic.twitter.com/r6Q35c76MF
3 weeks ago
25 March 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
2 months ago
15 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
2 months ago
07 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
3 months ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
3 months ago
10 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
5 months ago
15 November 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by