Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
October 22, 2018
Pic of the Day, Monday October 22
Let's go fly a kid – a baby goes airborne at the Naomh Éanna Gort na Móna clash at Corrigan Park on Saturday
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us:
Conlan on Manchester march after impressive display
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@MedicalAidPal
: Join us for an unforgettable experience in October 2019. Take on
#CyclePalestine
, a sponsored 6-day cycling challenge of…
8 minutes ago
22 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
Oooh –
@J_Donaldson_MP
gives a backing to
@DUPleader
that is what you might call... tepid (or is there a temperatur…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
12 minutes ago
22 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: The votes are coming are flying in for the
@ATownNews
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018 - Thousands of online and paper vo…
56 minutes ago
22 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
The votes are coming are flying in for the
@ATownNews
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018 - Thousands of online an…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
58 minutes ago
22 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@gmct23
: I wonder did them stewards ever get to clooney cross??😅
@AhoghillGAA
1 hour ago
22 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
The outrageous social media onslaught on
@naomi_long
and
@allianceparty
over the weekend is a museum-quality exampl…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
22 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Your Daily Belfast, October 22 -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/NnR1yDb1iN
3 hours ago
22 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FailteFeirste
: Massive week of Halloween events starting from Friday 26th October in at the Castle Street Traders Fare at 3pm & Massive…
4 hours ago
22 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
@mickconlan11
on Manchester march after impressive display writes
@DavidMohan99
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-on-manc…
via
@ATownNews
@newbe…
4 hours ago
22 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@stjamesswifts
: 🔶⬛ FIXTURE ALERT ⬛🔶 Swifts take on last years Champions on the route to Christmas day. We got to this stage last year…
13 hours ago
21 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@barrabest
: So, the
@PoliceServiceNI
Craigavon are warning people to be vigilant about fake £50 notes 😂😂😂
facebook.com/PSNI.Craigavon…
https…
13 hours ago
21 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@dingo_1916
:
@squinteratn
Lol yes ive done that. Then looked around in the panic that someone seen me.
15 hours ago
21 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
In the space of 15 days,
@Cargin_Gac
have been involved in the best and the worst game of football I've seen all ye…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
18 hours ago
21 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Cargin win it 0-5 to 0-4. Far from a classic
20 hours ago
21 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Antrim SFC final. It's 0-2 apiece between Cargin and Creggan at HT. It may sound bad, it's worse thqn that. 2nd half has to get better
21 hours ago
21 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@dingo_1916
: Jim Allister hearing someone speaking Irish in Crossgar.
pic.twitter.com/6Hlqc6SPuz
22 hours ago
21 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
We go again. Ahoghill-bound for today's unique Antrim SFC final between Cargin and Creggan. A first all-south west…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
23 hours ago
21 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@williamcrawley
: Not much of a statement. Your staff were present during this racist incident and failed to remove the racist abuser fro…
23 hours ago
21 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Conlan on Manchester march after impressive display
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-on-manc…
pic.twitter.com/rZZcSHS6gL
1 day ago
21 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Queen Katie wins with a fight to spare there. Exudes class in and out of the ring. A one-off really
1 day ago
21 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@squinteratn
: Our Jim Corr is a gent and a pro. A section from his magnificent pic of the Naomh Éanna and Gort na Móna crowd. The joy -…
1 day ago
21 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Let's go fly a kid 😅 Image from Jim Corr Photography at today's Antrim Intermediate Football Final Naomh Éanna v Gort na Món…
1 day ago
21 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@puntersg
: Let's go fly a kid 😅 Image from Jim Corr Photography at today's Antrim Intermediate Football Final Naomh Éanna v Gort na Món…
2 days ago
20 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Let's go fly a kid 😅 Image from Jim Corr Photography at today's Antrim Intermediate Football Final Naomh Éanna v Gort na Món…
2 days ago
20 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DavidOCallagha5
: La Liga is a bit mad at the moment. Alaves top with a goal difference of +4, Real Madrid on their longest run without…
2 days ago
20 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FailteFeirste
: Experience a
#Halloween
harvest-themed street party at the Castle Street Evening Fair this Friday 26th October from 3pm.…
2 days ago
20 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FailteFeirste
: .
@JamesT931
All the best of luck to local boxing champion James Tennyson who challenges for
@IBFUSBAboxing
World Super F…
2 days ago
20 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@mickconlan11
continues
#TheConlanRevolution
against Nicola Cipolletta tonight in
#LasVegas
From everyone at Féile and…
2 days ago
20 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DundalkFC
: Our Town, Our Time, Our Trophy! 🏆
#CmonTheTown
pic.twitter.com/7xqikqgoLY
3 days ago
19 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cliftonvillefc
: Did you know that the first ever penalty kick in international football was taken (and missed!) at Solitude? If so, we…
3 days ago
19 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@liamcunningham1
: Maybe the politicians and the media could explain how important those arms sales are to this lady.
#Yemen
#famine
http…
3 days ago
19 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@AmandaFBelfast
: Oh dear. Hate mongers at their work again. This anti-Irish, homophobic banner has appeared on the M1 between junction 1…
3 days ago
19 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@cmcparland91
: Ifs and buts and the toss of a coin
belfastmediagroup.com/ifs-and-buts-a…
via
@ATownNews
3 days ago
19 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
WEEKEND SPORT: It's North v West Belfast this weekend as
@NaomhEannaCLG
and
@GortnaMonaCLG
clash in the final of th…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
19 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we speak to Diarmuid Ó Tuama, Rang 4 teacher at Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin
pic.twitter.com/ljzCB8q7Tf
3 days ago
19 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
IN THE FRAME by
@NBNThomas
Stunning autumn colours in the Waterworks as
@belfastcc
staff work to clear the grass…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
19 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Inspirational Ardoyne man Ryan Braniff (24), who is battling a rare form of incurable bone cancer has raised over £…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
19 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Our front page story- A New Lodge family speak out after their home was targeted in what they believe was a case of…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
19 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@wackyj67
: The lap of luxury...a Sandy Row living room early 1970's.
pic.twitter.com/WN9fpmJxd6
4 days ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
4 days ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
4 days ago
18 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@faisalislam
: Extraordinary timing - Brexit backstop significance: we filmed at the port in Larne last week where cattle exported from G…
4 days ago
18 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: We are in
@QUBelfast
‘s beautiful Riddel Hall tonight for the culmination of our Entwined Histories programme. Pupils f…
5 days ago
17 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's
#FrontPage
Hitting front doors and shops after 5pm tonight
#LocalCommunityNewsThatMatters
https://t.co/AjD9bqR…
5 days ago
17 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Photo-Bomber: A very friendly dog called Baxter at a Halloween House over on the Antrim Road interrupted
@NorthBelfastNew
sna…
5 days ago
17 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Balloon head
pic.twitter.com/5ZgyECqF5H
1 week ago
13 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MalMccann
: Had to watch this calf eating a discarded plastic wrapper on Black Mountain and couldn't do anything about it! Its very simp…
1 week ago
13 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
2 weeks ago
08 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ConnollyMaeve
: Love this line about the newspaper industry - "This is an industry that has been standing with its back to the wall for…
2 weeks ago
06 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
3 weeks ago
28 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
#RonanBoyleOver35Sevens
Sat 29th Sept 1pm start co-hosted with
@Paddies1906
a family day out with free Medical MOT’s f…
1 month ago
21 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@darrenrovell
: BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he become…
2 months ago
03 September 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by