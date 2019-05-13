Folow us on social media

Andersonstown News May 13, 2019

Pic of the day, Monday May 13

Little Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his parents Máirtín and Seph at the start of the Black Mountain Run/Rith an tSléibhe Dhuibh as part of Féile na gCloigíní Gorma) Cumann Spoirt An Phobail organised the event to promote organ donation
By Staff Reporter
