Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
June 3, 2019
Pic of the day, Monday, June 3
Presenter Barra Best with Marie McKee (Best Community Worker) and her daughter Tracey Hutchinson (Best Creche Wishing Well Family Centre) at Belfast City Hall for Best of the North 2019.
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us:
Controls on new ATM charges urged
PIPS families provide helping hand to each other
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@Neekyatn
:
@squinteratn
Life's too short to suck!
6 minutes ago
03 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@BelfastBabs
: Oh and now my business is being trolled with 1 star reviews, all because I lost a child and didn’t want to be reminded of…
35 minutes ago
03 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@neilojim1972
: OTD ish 1599 Ld President of Munster Thomas Norreys was critically wounded fighting 3 miles from
#Kilmallock
. The English…
44 minutes ago
03 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@NiallSF
: You should try walking from the top of the Strand/Lower Newtownards Rd along either Bridge End or Middlepath Street into the c…
1 hour ago
03 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
So
@Neekyatn
and I were both just given a Fox’s Glacier Mint. The instant he put it in his mouth he started noisily…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 hour ago
03 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
17th century Slievenacloy farmhouse (first recorded 1822) shaded by a sycamore. Took hardy souls to live up here, e…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
03 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Féile an Phobail Cribby World Cup Competition will be launched tomorrow morning, Tuesday 4th June, 11am at Northumber…
4 hours ago
03 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Féile an Phobail Cribby World Cup Competition will be launched tomorrow morning, Tuesday 4th June, 11am at Northumber…
4 hours ago
03 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the day, Monday, June 3
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@barrabest
@NorthBelfastNew
@cmcparland91
5 hours ago
03 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Maskey slams Casement Park delay
belfastmediagroup.com/maskey-slams-c…
via
@ATownNews
@PaulMaskeyMP
@DavidMohan99
@PaddyTierney21
@Aontroim…
5 hours ago
03 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
PIPS families provide helping hand to each other
belfastmediagroup.com/pips-families-…
via
@ATownNews
@PipsCharity
@cmcparland91
@NorthBelfastNew
5 hours ago
03 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Maskey slams Casement Park delay
belfastmediagroup.com/maskey-slams-c…
via
@ATownNews
@PaulMaskeyMP
@DavidMohan99
@PaddyTierney21
@Aontroim…
5 hours ago
03 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Maskey slams Casement Park delay
belfastmediagroup.com/maskey-slams-c…
via
@ATownNews
@PaulMaskeyMP
@DavidMohan99
@PaddyTierney21
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
03 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/fo1gG6BRJo
5 hours ago
03 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Controls on new ATM charges urged
belfastmediagroup.com/controls-on-ne…
via
@ATownNews
@Neekyatn
@newbelfast
7 hours ago
03 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Big June of soccer and Womens World Cup starts it all off on Friday.
@SPGBETTING
have it all covered. USA could be…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 hours ago
03 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@utdxtra
: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has just scored the most outrageous bicycle kick for LA Galaxy. What a goal!!! 🔥🇺🇸
#mufc
[ESPN] https://t.c…
8 hours ago
03 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
.
@tyanbooth4
- the floor is yours...
22 hours ago
02 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Yeeeha!!!!!
23 hours ago
02 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
This might seem utterly mental, but I have called Clare to win MacCarthy from start so may stay with them now. A he…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
23 hours ago
02 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Wee sweat for the second half....
pic.twitter.com/KkY8ePEp5f
24 hours ago
02 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@DizzyJB
: Absolutely love this photo...
pic.twitter.com/A5HNdnOFfQ
2 days ago
01 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@limboss12
: What an effort from
@stjamesswifts
under18s reaching the final of our first European tournament. The boys take on the Dutch…
2 days ago
01 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
SPAR Ligoniel win the auctioned shirt signed by the
@CelticFC
2003 UEFA Cup final team with a winning bid of £250.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
31 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Ted Copeland from Oh My Cod wins signed
@ryanburnett01
boxing gloves in the auction. £130 winning bid with cash don…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
31 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Rcitybelfast
: ⭐️🤩 BEST COFFEE SHOP OF THE NORTH 🤩⭐️ congratulations to R amazing staff team on the well deserved award tonight 👏🏻 massi…
3 days ago
31 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@TAMHI2011
:
@TAMHI2011
@CYMAntiStigma
@PwC_NI
@CFNIreland
@SPORTS_1stBgr
@NorthBelfastNew
@Better_NI
winners
pic.twitter.com/xXQubOA3zF
3 days ago
31 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: WE ARE NOW LIVE!!! for
#BOTN19
at
belfastmediagroup.com/best-of-the-no…
Remember ONE VOTE every 24 hours from your IP address - gi…
3 days ago
31 May 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@AontroimCnmB
: Congratulations to St Michael's PS on lifting the Belfast Antrim Allianz Cumann na mBunscol A Camogie League Trophy today…
3 days ago
31 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ilcufoundation
: What a great day, lots of engagement and learning on credit union controls. Everyone here is so committed to developing…
4 days ago
30 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@HolyChildPSBel
: Thanks to
@ATownNews
for their coverage of our boys winning the
@Gaelfast_GAA
@AontroimCnmB
A League Hurling on page 86…
4 days ago
30 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/3dQSbl10U3
4 days ago
30 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/3dQSbl10U3
4 days ago
30 May 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Paul_Mc_Cusker
: A huge thanks to pupils and staff at Holy Family Primary school for their kind donation of £750 towards St Patricks Sou…
4 days ago
30 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@KRWLaw
: Privileged to assist in the preparation of this crucial validation of press freedom. Societal significance of the role of inves…
5 days ago
29 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Fathers Day at the Races
@DownpatrickRace
Sunday 16th June DM us for more details
pic.twitter.com/c5mILpIUYV
5 days ago
29 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@GaryLineker
: You travel all that way to watch a European final and when you sit in your seat you’re not much closer to the pitch than w…
5 days ago
29 May 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@GaryLineker
: Sense Saturday’s Champions League final will feel much more like a proper big-time event, where the stadium will be in the…
5 days ago
29 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Saturday Sportzine: Antrim v Tyrone; Celtic Clash 8 and Windsor Tennis
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
1 week ago
25 May 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@wackyj67
: U2 at Botanic Gardens 1997.
pic.twitter.com/DLUblqHhML
1 week ago
24 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 finalist…
2 weeks ago
23 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
3 weeks ago
16 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Your Saturday Sportzine Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
3 weeks ago
11 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
A late Willowbank goal to put the icing on the cake. 6-2 it finishes as Willowcank claim the Cochrane Corry Cup to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 weeks ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Willowbank GK a little too casual and gifts amus Firzsimons a consolation. 5-2
4 weeks ago
09 May 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by