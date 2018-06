Naoise Ó Cairealláin gives the thumbs-up to vital funds boost for summer Irish language fest Liú Lúnasa. A £1000 donation from Gaeilge group An Nasc will ensure the summer celebration of all things edgy and Irish language goes ahead. Liú Lúnasa, which will feature Naoise’s infamous rap duo Kneecap, will run from August 22 to 26