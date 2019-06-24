Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Place your family notice
Online June 24, 2019

Pic of the day, Monday June 24

Aoife Eddison and her mum Ashley enjoying a Holy Family Parish/Newington Day Centre fun day in the grounds of Holy Family Church Aoife Eddison and her mum Ashley enjoying a Holy Family Parish/Newington Day Centre fun day in the grounds of Holy Family Church
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us: