Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
January 14, 2019
Pic of the Day, Monday, January 14
Children laugh and play while the City Hall is lit up red in support of Irish language rights
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Park to be in full swing
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@mickgeo3
: Early contender for Headline of the year
@AntrimLens
@squinteratn
twitter.com/CrapLocalNews/…
10 hours ago
14 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
50/1 to finish it. 22 minutes in.
facebook.com/14938544775192…
11 hours ago
14 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@RacingTV
: Brain Power to test Champion Hurdle credentials in The New One Unibet Hurdle at
@haydockraces
on Saturday. Is the eight-yea…
12 hours ago
14 January 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@LADFLEG
: When you suddenly develop a hard-on for that lunatic, free speech-hating, vile reptile Brian Spencer.
pic.twitter.com/zAb3j8WivR
12 hours ago
14 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
pic.twitter.com/B3NuJXJ5FX
12 hours ago
14 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@KickhamsCreggan
: After an action packed opening weekend at the
@BankofIrelandUK
#PaddyMcLarnonCup
@UlsterGAA
U21 Club Football Tourname…
13 hours ago
14 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@KickhamsCreggan
: After an action packed opening weekend at the
@BankofIrelandUK
#PaddyMcLarnonCup
@UlsterGAA
U21 Club Football Tourname…
13 hours ago
14 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@gavreilly
: A week after FG confirmed the opening of a new branch in Queens University Belfast, Varadkar confirms party is to set up a N…
15 hours ago
14 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@RelsForJustice
: Please consider attending this unique event
pic.twitter.com/9ZUV1iyZM9
15 hours ago
14 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@MrGeorgeWallace
: I will no longer be starring in TITANIC 2 due to a salary dispute. I apologize to my family and fans.
18 hours ago
14 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
The battle continues to lift the winter Monday blues. Jeweller at work, Ponte Vecchio, Florence
pic.twitter.com/xl9CQEAkNy
18 hours ago
14 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@benabyad
: 14-year-old Palestinian Abdul Raouf Ismail Salha died of his wounds this morning - he was shot by an Israeli sniper on Friday…
19 hours ago
14 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
We’ve got
@eastantrimmp
running the gammon of Brexit clichés on
@BBCTalkback
just now
19 hours ago
14 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Our office is open Monday-Friday 9am-4.45 Remember 25% off every Friday for Family Notices etc For all your party spec…
19 hours ago
14 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@UlsterGAA
: The 2019
@BankofIrelandUK
Dr McKenna Cup final between
@Armagh_GAA
and
@TyroneGAALive
will take place in the Athletic Ground…
20 hours ago
14 January 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
This is really rather beautiful. ‘San Stanislao de Kostka On His Death Bed’, 1702, by Pierre Legros the Younger. Je…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
20 hours ago
14 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Man to stand trial for murder of West Belfast mum-of-three
belfastmediagroup.com/man-to-stand-t…
via
@ATownNews
@West_Belfast
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
21 hours ago
14 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Man to stand trial for murder of West Belfast mum-of-three Daily Belfast is available to read (click link) - https://t.co/Y…
21 hours ago
14 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Park to be in full swing
belfastmediagroup.com/park-to-be-in-…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
21 hours ago
14 January 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the Day, Monday, January 14
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
21 hours ago
14 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Many thanks to
@NaomhEannaCLG
for hosting myself and
@NBNThomas
this morning at Hightown. For full build up of next wee…
22 hours ago
14 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@D_DeGea
: Perfect night at Wembley 🔴💥
#MUFC
pic.twitter.com/f1zqJMa38f
1 day ago
13 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@juanmata8
: I know you all felt like me. 😮😂
twitter.com/SkySportsPL/st…
1 day ago
13 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
#PatriotsChargers
pic.twitter.com/NGFXAmGN7c
1 day ago
13 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Chargers' D getting shredded. Long road back for them in this one
#NFLPlayoffs
2 days ago
13 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: David De Gea’s legs could save the UK from Brexit.
2 days ago
13 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Malachians
: So many magnificent performers today but Lindelof, De Gea, Pogba, Herrera, etc were sensational. Massive credit to Ole today
2 days ago
13 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@RobDawsonESPN
: Impressive result for United and one that seemed miles off about three weeks ago. De Gea terrific. Pogba, too. Solskjaer…
2 days ago
13 January 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
What a win! Ole Ole Ole! ❤️⚽️
twitter.com/manutd/status/…
2 days ago
13 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Many thanks to
@NaomhEannaCLG
for hosting myself and
@NBNThomas
this morning at Hightown. For full build up of next…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
13 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT at
@KickhamsCreggan
and
@Naomhbridclg
have beaten
@CCrosserlough
3-10 to 3-7 to set-up a semi-final meeting with
@CarryduffCLG
2 days ago
13 January 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT at
@KickhamsCreggan
and
@Naomhbridclg
lead
@CCrosserlough
2-7 to 2-5 in the Ulster U21 Tournament
2 days ago
13 January 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
This game has fairly fizzled out. Rams v Cowboys ought to be better - Gurley v Zeek
#NFLPlayoffs
2 days ago
13 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's Community in Focus, we find out
@ashtoncommtrust
big plans for 2019!
pic.twitter.com/rdwqmGZK9o
4 days ago
11 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Rats warning for New Lodge residents-
@belfastcc
say they are aware of the issue.
pic.twitter.com/HWIXGWDdT8
4 days ago
11 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Brexit concerns has saw demand for Irish passports in our photo services grow by 40%. Get six photos for just £5- c…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
11 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Ten drug deaths in the past two weeks- campaigner William Burns of
#1PILLWILLKILL
speaks to us about the epidemic
pic.twitter.com/Mpp7IUuJsb
4 days ago
11 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ThomasHogg88
: Disappointing that combi-bins in the Longlands area have been destroyed by mindless vandals. These were installed as a di…
4 days ago
11 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfastNews
- Fresh inquest sought into Michael Patrick Neill shooting
belfastmediagroup.com/fresh-inquest-…
via
@ATownNews
@bronacht…
5 days ago
10 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Don't miss this week's South Belfast News as
@Naomhbridclg
and
@CarryduffCLG
prepare for their respective quarter-final…
5 days ago
10 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
5 days ago
10 January 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@MVinny69
: Small Faces in Provins , France - June 1966
pic.twitter.com/Azy9fM61TI
5 days ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
5 days ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@LAPDHQ
: On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at
@NYPDnews
for their continued partnership-they’ll alway…
3 weeks ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NYPDnews
: On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at
@LAPDHQ
who have been working with us to protect Christmas si…
3 weeks ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: A very merry and peaceful Christmas to all of our staff, friends, followers, supporters, funders and partners. We will…
3 weeks ago
22 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@KevinMorleyRP
: Calling in the Army to deal with Gatwick drones? All we need is some bog roll
pic.twitter.com/13dOQIjXR8
4 weeks ago
20 December 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
2 months ago
15 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
3 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
3 months ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
3 months ago
08 October 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by