Online February 4, 2019

Pic of the Day, Monday, February 4

Sean McNamee from St Paul’s Primary School is presented with the ‘Principal of the Year Award’ by Aisling Press (Danske Bank) at the 2019 Blackboard Awards in Belfast City Hall Sean McNamee from St Paul’s Primary School is presented with the ‘Principal of the Year Award’ by Aisling Press (Danske Bank) at the 2019 Blackboard Awards in Belfast City Hall
By Thomas McMullan
