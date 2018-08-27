Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
North Belfast News
August 27, 2018
Pic of the Day, Monday August 27
Raising funds for Kevin Bell Repatriation trust in Falls Park with a 5k run in memory of Ryan Brady who passed in Spain five years ago.
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Priest was cut down going to aid of others
Ballynafeigh centre is hit hard by lift defect
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Sunflower_Pub
: It's been a very rough day for all of us in city centre. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected. If anyone…
7 hours ago
28 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ScottRichardss
: WHAT AN OWN GOAL HAHAHAHA
pic.twitter.com/qHTxLXsj42
7 hours ago
28 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@OldIrelandPics
: Sad to hear about today's fire at Primark (Penney's) housed in the The Bank Buildings, Royal Avenue, Belfast. Here is t…
7 hours ago
28 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@Channel4News
: "I think you know full well I didn’t go on protests."
@theresa_may
is questioned by
@MichaelLCrick
about her stance on a…
7 hours ago
28 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@Deebhoy
:
@AllisonMorris1
Everyone I know, myself included, always met people "At the front of Primark". It was the main meet up place f…
7 hours ago
28 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@AlacrityRacing
: 20 horses have been entered for the juvenile hurdle at
@Downroyal
on Friday. These include runners from some major ya…
7 hours ago
28 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@radiostephen
: One of the most iconic buildings in Belfast, employing 100+ citizens, one of the biggest retailers, literally going up in…
7 hours ago
28 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@Downroyal
: Entries at Weights for this Friday - tickets still available at
downroyal.com
plus £10 return bus from Belfast inc…
7 hours ago
28 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Kscott_94
: PRIMARK: People now offerering potential jobs to Primark staff affected by the fire. Some amazing gestures in our little ci…
8 hours ago
28 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@cmcparland91
: Major fire at Primark- top floor. Castlecourt, Kelly Cellars and Mourne Seafood all evacuated. Loud bangs of gas cylinder…
8 hours ago
28 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@mourneseafood
:
@raerhi
All ok . Back open for lunch tomorrow
8 hours ago
28 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
First time trying this. Muy bien
pic.twitter.com/Bwd8X6zy7P
9 hours ago
28 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
A sad day for Belfast as Primark and the historic Bank Building is destroyed 😞
pic.twitter.com/diszoDf7rK
11 hours ago
28 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NIFRSOFFICIAL
: The incident at the Primark building is ongoing and likely to continue throughout the day. 14 Fire Appliances and 80 Fir…
12 hours ago
28 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@BBCMarkSimpson
: Belfast will never quite be the same again. So sad.
pic.twitter.com/r8hy07DSLm
12 hours ago
28 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@PlayersVoiceIre
: ***Competition Time*** We’re giving you a chance to WIN
#AllIreland
Final Tickets. Simply Follow us and Retweet this…
14 hours ago
28 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
Airport - Fancy a drink? - Bit early. - For a drink? - For stupid questions
15 hours ago
28 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Just sent this - Looks like Primark is on fire...
@ATownNews
@West_Belfast
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
https://t.co/l…
16 hours ago
28 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cmcparland91
: Major fire at Primark- top floor. Castlecourt, Kelly Cellars and Mourne Seafood all evacuated. Loud bangs of gas cylinder…
16 hours ago
28 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@NBNThomas
: Sad day for
#Belfast
as fire takes hold of Primark
@belfastcc
@NorthBelfastNew
@ATownNews
#firefighters
#Jobs
https://t.co/…
16 hours ago
28 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
Parntly
@sinnfeinireland
get votes because they’re not
@DUPleader
- although the
@malodoherty
thesis doesn’t explai…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
17 hours ago
28 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Just sent this - Looks like Primark is on fire...
@ATownNews
@West_Belfast
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
https://t.co/l…
17 hours ago
28 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Pic of the day
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@AontroimGAA@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
@CiaraQuinn01
@bronachtw…
18 hours ago
28 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Mixed bag for Belfast sides in Antrim Championships
belfastmediagroup.com/mixed-bag-for-…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
…
18 hours ago
28 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Donate4Daithi
: Preparing for Organ Donation Week 2018... 💓
@NHSOrganDonor
#YesIDonate
#IsDeontóirMé
#WestBelfast
#WhiterockRoad
https…
18 hours ago
28 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
:
#DailyBelfastNews
: Ballynafeigh centre is hit hard by lift defect
belfastmediagroup.com/ballynafeigh-c…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@Squinte…
18 hours ago
28 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: News/Sport/Opinion/Features send to your inbox each morning - Sign up and Read your Free Daily Belfast, Tuesday August - http…
18 hours ago
28 August 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Bit of a shock arriving into work today after two weeks off!
pic.twitter.com/RExD0kvgF2
20 hours ago
28 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: We just love this... As Roíse has brilliantly explained - we take Passport Pics at our Glen Road office. We are back open 9.…
2 days ago
27 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Roíse Chapman recently visited the
@ATownNews
offices and was so delighted with her passport pictures - she re-enacted her wh…
2 days ago
27 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
We're at the scene of a security in Velsheda Court, Ardoyne. A number of homes in the area have been evacuated.
pic.twitter.com/oSOY1MRUSP
2 days ago
27 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Working on a preview ahead of Sunday's
@TyroneGAALive
v
@DubGAAOfficial
game, which I've provisionally dubbed 'the…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
27 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Watching this Tyrone 97/98 doc on TG4. I remember that team well, beating us in two Ulster minor finals, but the re…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
26 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT at Corrigan Park and
@naomheoinclg
progress in the
@AontroimGAA
SHC with a 2-21 to 2-13 win over
@McQuillanGAC
2 days ago
26 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
A Conor Johnston penalty on the stroke of half-time gives
@naomheoinclg
a 2-11 to 1-10 lead against
@McQuillanGAC
in Corrigan Park
2 days ago
26 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT in Corrigan Park and
@naomhgall
have beaten
@GortnaMonaCLG
4-10 to 2-11 in the
@AontroimGAA
IHC
3 days ago
26 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT at Corrigan Park and
@naomhgall
lead
@GortnaMonaCLG
2-7 to 1-4 in the
@AontroimGAA
IHC but St Gall's are down to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
26 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Right folks all our Saturday Racing and Soccer bets in one place (Click on Link).
thepgonline.com/stratum-looks-…
Good Luck today. h…
4 days ago
25 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Excitement in North Belfast this week ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Ireland! Full coverage in this week's paper…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Pic of the Week by
@NBNThomas
'Trip Down Memory Lane' event at the Flax Centre with members of local nursing hom…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
A new video project has been launched by
@ayebelfast
that will allow local residents to discuss what their area mea…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we profile
@SimonCommNI
pic.twitter.com/nXUDn7BCur
5 days ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Man arrested after Oldpark drugs find
belfastmediagroup.com/man-arrested-a…
via
@ATownNews
5 days ago
24 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
6 days ago
23 August 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Island life 🥃
pic.twitter.com/v8nUuynRh3
2 weeks ago
18 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Frampton predicting an explosive performance on his field of dreams
belfastmediagroup.com/frampton-predi…
pic.twitter.com/KamF50dZMW
2 weeks ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Barnes confident he has the tools to take Rosales’ crown
belfastmediagroup.com/barnes-confide…
pic.twitter.com/9GS9vKh3dg
2 weeks ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@Kerrso86
: For one of the best.
#GKU
💙💙💙
pic.twitter.com/9oiz8WI4X1
2 weeks ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@Bathshack
:
#TBThursday
@naomheoinclg
won the first leg of the
@Bathshack
@AontroimGAA
SHC Preliminary Round against
@McQuillanGAC
⚾ Tak…
2 weeks ago
16 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@puntersg
:
#AislingAwards18
was luanched in the
@BalmoralBelfast
on Tuesday. The Awards will take place October 18th in the Europa Hote…
2 weeks ago
16 August 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by