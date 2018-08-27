Folow us on social media

North Belfast News August 27, 2018

Pic of the Day, Monday August 27

Raising funds for Kevin Bell Repatriation trust in Falls Park with a 5k run in memory of Ryan Brady who passed in Spain five years ago. Raising funds for Kevin Bell Repatriation trust in Falls Park with a 5k run in memory of Ryan Brady who passed in Spain five years ago.
By Thomas McMullan
