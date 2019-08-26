Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

belfast-met-clearing-days
Online August 26, 2019

Pic of the Day, Monday, August 26

Ronan McNally, Adam Gilliland and Karl O'Hara cool off in hot sunshine during yesterday's Davitt's GAC U10 Memorial Tournament at Coláiste Feirste Ronan McNally, Adam Gilliland and Karl O'Hara cool off in hot sunshine during yesterday's Davitt's GAC U10 Memorial Tournament at Coláiste Feirste
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us: