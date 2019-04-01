Folow us on social media

Online April 1, 2019

Pic of the day, Monday April 1

St Brigid's clash with Aghagallon in the Antrim Football League Division One match at Musgrave yesterday. St Brigid's won by 1-13 0-15
By Jim Corr
