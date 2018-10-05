Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
October 5, 2018
Pic of the Day, Friday October 5
Seasonal work for artist Shannon Rafferty as Halloween nears
By Staff Reporter
Please follow and like us:
Raidió Fáilte move into new building
22nd Aisling Awards shortlist announced
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@GortnaMonaCLG
: FT Gort na Móna 2-09
@AllSaintsGAC
0-13 IFC semi-final
21 seconds ago
06 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@Marandamink
: Tufted Titmouse singing his little heart out.
#birds
#nature
#birding
#HappyWeekend
#SaturdayMorning
https://t.co/VSTQZ1gJ…
11 minutes ago
06 October 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@marleybarclay21
: I don't have a downs baby. I have Marley and she has down syndrome more awareness 💛💙😍💖
pic.twitter.com/3kG18ltYdy
13 minutes ago
06 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@GortnaMonaCLG
: 40 mins gone Gort na Móna 2-07 Baile Meánach 0-08 IFC semi-final
35 minutes ago
06 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Few Drifters in there
facebook.com/14938544775192…
5 hours ago
06 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Here's our ITV Racing Specials for today!
@puntersg
@briang2812
pic.twitter.com/db8uxL39nZ
5 hours ago
06 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@xxlfunny1
: Just an old man pushing his dog on a swing
pic.twitter.com/CPi8gXV8ev
6 hours ago
06 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Latest Betting for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp tomorrow, Enable heading them at Evens. https://t.co/8ThIFDpB…
6 hours ago
06 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@AtTheRaces
: Winx - 28 straight wins and an incredible 21 Group 1s, but not without raising a few pulses...
pic.twitter.com/gXUxRheXNl
6 hours ago
06 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ConnollyMaeve
: Love this line about the newspaper industry - "This is an industry that has been standing with its back to the wall for…
15 hours ago
06 October 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@Lucky29Luke
: Quite a few bob riding on Calvinist.
pic.twitter.com/E9u5034vss
17 hours ago
05 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@stjamesswifts
: Tomorrows Last 16 of the steel & sons game is now OFF St James Swifts have been awarded a 3-0 win and will progress to…
17 hours ago
05 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
That's a real sickner for the Reds but Crusaders have probably been the better team overall
18 hours ago
05 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
First flight with Ryanair since new baggage policy and tbh, it takes the same time getting on and off. Bags not the…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
24 hours ago
05 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Turkish_Futbol1
: Oh Karius 🙈
pic.twitter.com/EW0uUDQiAA
1 day ago
05 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: Man City are so terrified of their bus being hit with a few bottles on the way to Anfield again, they've decked it out with…
1 day ago
05 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@mcgurksbar
:
#McGurks
families in Attorney General legal challenge - front page article
@NorthBelfastNew
by
@cmcparland91
#TimeForTruth
…
1 day ago
05 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Seasonal work for artist Shannon Rafferty as Halloween nears Pic of the Day, Friday October 5
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via @AT…
1 day ago
05 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: 22nd Aisling Awards shortlist announced
belfastmediagroup.com/22nd-aisling-a…
via
@ATownNews
@
1 day ago
05 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: 22nd Aisling Awards shortlist announced
belfastmediagroup.com/22nd-aisling-a…
via
@ATownNews
@
1 day ago
05 October 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Shameful stuff. . .whoever recorded this should be banned for life 🙄
twitter.com/RefComeOn/stat…
1 day ago
05 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@AFinn73
: 12 of the teams playing in this year's
#EuropaLeague
won their respective country's league. The
#ChampionsLeague
needs a rethi…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@aislingevents
: The popular Sean Grahams Sports Award voting is tight. Keep voting for your fav! Polls close Sunday 14th October at mid…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: Enjoyed visiting our pals at Springfield Charitable Association today. Looking forward to opening of their state-of-the-art…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more!
#FRONTPAGE
#Local
pic.twitter.com/IWI7lIbSGj
2 days ago
04 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Eimears_search
:
@ATownNews
@irishnewssport
@BelfastMarrow
@AnthonyNolan
@PaulMaskeyMP
@naomhtreasaclg
@Gaelic_Life
@STMARYSCBGS
@CBS196…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: In Belfast, tomorrow is at the gate writes
@newbelfast
belfastmediagroup.com/in-belfast-tom…
via
@ATownNews
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
2 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more!
#FRONTPAGE
#Local
pic.twitter.com/IWI7lIbSGj
2 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@puntersg
: Your Daily Belfast, Thursday 4th October -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/TDUzWY5d55
2 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@MartinMcAuley
: Really good to hear Prof
@AlastairAdair
talking about the economic and regenerative impact of
@UlsterUni
developments in…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@puntersg
: Some
#ThrowBackThursday
images from the
@ATownNews
#Archives
Cracking one of
@CelticFC
supporters outside Parkhead. Great 19…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Some
#ThrowBackThursday
images from the
@ATownNews
#Archives
Cracking one of
@CelticFC
supporters outside Parkhead. Great 19…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthBefastShed
: Busy day in the Men’s Shed again today. We had hand tool Health and Safety training and Laser Cutting. Oh and not forg…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@RelsForJustice
: Thanks to .
@NorthBelfastNew
for their coverage on the New Lodge 6 case and the Attorney General's decision to refer the…
2 days ago
04 October 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@btsportfootball
: Ivan Rakitić's stunner is even better with this commentary... Like a Dutch Alan Partridge 😂
pic.twitter.com/kd2bCVCsLD
2 days ago
04 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@AontroimGAA
: See below the amended fixture Sat 6th In Corrigan
@naomheoinclg
3pm MFC Semi
@naomhgall
v
@AghagallonGAA
In @Kickha…
3 days ago
03 October 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
will be hitting shops and front doors after 5pm today. 16 pages of top Local Sport Inside this week.…
3 days ago
03 October 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MrCWoodhouse
: This is my brother's motorbike. He worked his backside off to save the money to buy it. He has racked up many miles and m…
5 days ago
01 October 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@aislingevents
: Congratulations to the Small Business Big Impact honourees!
#AislingAwards
pic.twitter.com/C0K5NqsK2y
5 days ago
01 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
1 week ago
28 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s
#FRONTPAGE
your local paper is on sale now!
pic.twitter.com/0vY0T5OMcV
1 week ago
27 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
The shortlist for the Positive Belfast award for this year's
#AislingAwards
has just been announced
pic.twitter.com/B7ly2I0Q75
1 week ago
27 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Eimears_search
: Today we received the call we’ve been waiting for.
@stjamesdublin
have found a matching stem cell donor for Eimear. We…
1 week ago
26 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@CelticBelfast
: Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Lexie Moore, the last surviving member of the Belfast Celtic team that be…
1 week ago
26 September 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: West Belfast mourns passing of Tish Holland
belfastmediagroup.com/west-belfast-m…
via
@ATownNews
2 weeks ago
25 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
#RonanBoyleOver35Sevens
Sat 29th Sept 1pm start co-hosted with
@Paddies1906
a family day out with free Medical MOT’s f…
2 weeks ago
21 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Three wheels better than two...
pic.twitter.com/wM3GmhC9Za
3 weeks ago
15 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Quare change in North Belfast which is good cause it’s also the best Belfast
pic.twitter.com/IIaPbrw7rs
3 weeks ago
15 September 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@JoeHawkins_Belf
:
@evansms
I made that picture what it is!
3 weeks ago
13 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@darrenrovell
: BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he become…
1 month ago
03 September 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Rossa and Ahoghill share the spoils
belfastmediagroup.com/rossa-and-ahog…
pic.twitter.com/nUucJTvw91
1 month ago
30 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
1 month ago
23 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Frampton predicting an explosive performance on his field of dreams
belfastmediagroup.com/frampton-predi…
pic.twitter.com/KamF50dZMW
2 months ago
17 August 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by