Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
November 23, 2018
Pic of the Day, Friday November 23
Marie-Claire Gok embraces the Snow Slide at Donegall Place.
By Mark Jones
Please follow and like us:
Man hospitalised following Antrim Road collision
Christmas appeal is launched for families
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
theguardian.com/commentisfree/…
3 hours ago
24 November 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: All eyes will be on
#Haydock
tomorrow when Gold Cup 1,2 Native River and Might Bite clash in the Betfair Chase. The later…
7 hours ago
23 November 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Highlight in the
#DanskeBankPrem
this weekend, Cliftonville make trip across town to take on Linfield at Windsor Park tomor…
8 hours ago
23 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@SirStevoTimothy
: Michael wants to be the next Ireland manager
#notsamallardyce
pic.twitter.com/t3gkXrmCRF
13 hours ago
23 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Pupils from
@HolyCrossBoys
celebrate the recent World Philosophy Day at the school, exploring the ideas of the great A…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: In this week's 'Community in Focus', we profile John Paul II Youth Club in Ardoyne with senior youth worker, Jacqui Ma…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Marrowbone Park and Ballysillian Playing Fields are set for a significant makeover thanks to a partnership between @be…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: A Ballysillan man has offered a £1000 reward for the recovery of items that were taken when his car was stolen last mo…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
:
@ERCGlengormley
Acting Principal, Paul Berne leads the tributes to former pupil and Glengormley teenager, Niall Lyttle…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Home Sweet Home-
@CrumlinStarFC
secure Cricky as new home. Reaction from Manager, Paul Trainor and much more in this w…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: Delighted to hear that after long efforts our proposal for a swimming pool to be built at Girdwood has passed at Belfas…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@CrumlinStarFC
: What a week it's been!⭐🏆💚
@NorthBelfastNew
pic.twitter.com/e3yMi7Ms5w
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@newbelfast
: Man on a mission. Gareth Maguire of
@Sportchanges
on countdown to Belfast Basketball Classic. In
@lovelyloaf
to get head sh…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@CrumlinStarFC
: What a week it's been!⭐🏆💚
@NorthBelfastNew
pic.twitter.com/e3yMi7Ms5w
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Flawless are giving us that
#FridayFeeling
because they're coming to the
@BelfastClassic
Flawless will be performing on the…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Flawless are giving us that
#FridayFeeling
because they're coming to the
@BelfastClassic
Flawless will be performi…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@lasallebelfast
: Rehearsals in full swing for our keenly anticipated show The Wizard of Claus.
pic.twitter.com/GCXifXJmw3
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@literacylasalle
:
#BookWeekNI
#ReadingRightNow
#Stormbreaker
📚
pic.twitter.com/N3SAzchtrY
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: My favourite
@SPGBETTING
weekend coupon 40/1 of you get 6 right. Do what I do cover the games and tick 6 Xs.
#SixoftheBest
h…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@CrumlinStarFC
: What a week it's been!⭐🏆💚
@NorthBelfastNew
pic.twitter.com/e3yMi7Ms5w
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Flawless are giving us that
#FridayFeeling
because they're coming to the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic!…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
WEEKEND SPORT:
@cliftonvillefc
hope to bounce back from their midweek League Cup exit as they take on…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Pupils from
@HolyCrossBoys
celebrate the recent World Philosophy Day at the school, exploring the ideas of the grea…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we profile John Paul II Youth Club in Ardoyne with senior youth worker, Jacqui…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Marrowbone Park and Ballysillian Playing Fields are set for a significant makeover thanks to a partnership between…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
23 November 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@SheppeyWildlife
: One from the garden. My resident Robin.
pic.twitter.com/U74SzSLI42
15 hours ago
23 November 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@charlie_lawson1
: So, now she’s going to give Gibraltar away!!!!!!??????? I’m sick to the stomach of this treacherous bunch
15 hours ago
23 November 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@PaulTyredagh81
:
#Belfast
Oh,Oh, how is Buffoon Boris going to explain this at the DUP conference? 😎
pic.twitter.com/pv8P5Fl1VD
15 hours ago
23 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@CrumlinStarFC
: What a week it's been!⭐🏆💚
@NorthBelfastNew
pic.twitter.com/e3yMi7Ms5w
15 hours ago
23 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@gildernewm
: This
#BlackFriday
don’t forget that many independent retailers aren’t in a position to offer massive discounts so please th…
15 hours ago
23 November 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: Man on a mission. Gareth Maguire of
@Sportchanges
on countdown to Belfast Basketball Classic. In
@lovelyloaf
to get head sh…
15 hours ago
23 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@CLS_Interiors
: Don't miss our great
#BlackFriday
offer . . .
pic.twitter.com/czxZ0Kyir8
16 hours ago
23 November 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ATownNews
:
#DailyBelfast
Christmas appeal is launched for families
belfastmediagroup.com/christmas-appe…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@squinteratn
@neeky…
18 hours ago
23 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@DaysofPalestine
: Israeli occupation authorities demolished a Palestinian house in the occupied city of Lud .
pic.twitter.com/vDtAMOJjKi
2 days ago
22 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@lindagreenannew
:
@puntersg
@lasallebelfast
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@West_Belfast
Hope you enjoyed your few days with us good l…
2 days ago
22 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: BLACK FRIDAY –20% off Thursday and Friday Sessions at The Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic. To get direct access to y…
2 days ago
22 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Myself and
@squinteratn
doing a wee bit of head tennis.
@Neekyatn
to play winner.
pic.twitter.com/qrLF9qYVW9
2 days ago
22 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@MSterling27
: Important story on the cover of the
@ATownNews
news by
@bronachtwomey
this morning. Speaks volumes of the many problems pe…
2 days ago
22 November 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: We need more Darraghs' - enterprising young man. Keep up the brilliant work!
twitter.com/lasallebelfast…
2 days ago
22 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Finding out tips on ‘how to create a movement’ from a panel that includes French President Emmanuel Macron’s commun…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
20 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
1 week ago
15 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@PresidentIRL
: The President will attend a gala dinner organised by
@cooperationirl
, on the eve of the international soccer match betwee…
1 week ago
14 November 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ruthiemonty
: Thanks
@Rcitybelfast
for helping our young people from East Belfast explore the theme of community.
@cooperationirl
https:…
1 week ago
13 November 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan ready for his Italian job on Vegas debut
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-ready-f…
pic.twitter.com/Xh9ksO7wn2
1 month ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson has the tools to make it a Boston JT party
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-has-t…
pic.twitter.com/pDMr3dwqs4
1 month ago
18 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@AllyMcKenzie91
: The Sideline Films promo for
@JamesT931
v
@TevinFarmer22
on October 20th. Ireland's next world champion 👊🏻 https://t.c…
2 months ago
08 October 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
pic.twitter.com/oAdFnESrPu
2 months ago
28 September 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by