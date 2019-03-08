Folow us on social media

March 8, 2019

Pic of the Day, Friday, March 8

Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey joins a class at the An Droichead, Sudanese Saturday School with students Mona, Sireen and Ali Saad, and teacher Mohga Salih Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey joins a class at the An Droichead, Sudanese Saturday School with students Mona, Sireen and Ali Saad, and teacher Mohga Salih
By Jim Corr
