Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
June 7, 2019
Pic of the day, Friday, June 7
IN MEMORY: Fr Devlin blesses the new memorial garden in St Clare's Primary School, which is dedicated to the school's late caretaker Emer O'Neill
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
O’Neill’s men set for Euro double header
Ballymurphy campaigners urge support for Time for Truth March
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
South Antrim minor football final ready for the off between
@Paddies1906
and
@Naomhbridclg
pic.twitter.com/ORXejZzCmU
28 minutes ago
07 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
It started spitting in Glenarm and my missus Whatsapped our son to get the washing in. He’s now old enough to make…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
50 minutes ago
07 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
:
#WWC
gets underway this evening, with France taking on South Korea. 60/1 tournament treble there to get involved with. ht…
2 hours ago
07 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
After the trauma of the mallards incident I repaired to pictured bar with a beezer book I bought in the village in…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
07 June 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
It’s all kicking off in Glenarm just now
pic.twitter.com/if0NPvdRmu
4 hours ago
07 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ArdoyneYC
: When Young People do wrong it’s so easy to point the finger, but days like today we should be so proud of them. Painting out…
4 hours ago
07 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@jjnorthbelfast
: Team out across north Belfast tonight delivering leaflets for this Sunday’s Time for Truth march to cityhall starting a…
4 hours ago
07 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@HubMarrowbone
: Fingers crossed on the weather folks! Really looking forward to the Funday, Hurling tournament and Soccer match. Ard Mhé…
4 hours ago
07 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Paul_Mc_Cusker
: Education and awareness is key for young people around homelessness and tonight this group of young people from @Ardoyn…
4 hours ago
07 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: This Sunday at 12pm we will join the Time for Truth campaign march to support families and loved ones in their search f…
4 hours ago
07 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s
#frontpage
pic.twitter.com/XpnpV7YF2r
4 hours ago
07 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/VTVwLKB2vR
7 hours ago
07 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@lasallebelfast
: Congratulations to past pupil
@boyd_munce
on signing a new 2 year deal with
@BCFC
.
@la_salle1
@ATownNews
@West_Belfast
…
22 hours ago
06 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@henrywinter
: Virgil van Dijk, PFA Player of the Year, imperious Liverpool footballer, European champion, role model, class act on and o…
23 hours ago
06 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@boyd_munce
: Delighted to sign a new 2 year deal with
@BCFC
- can’t wait for another exciting season wearing that crest on my chest 💙
#KRO
…
23 hours ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ATownNews
: You can now follow us on Instagram
instagram.com/andersonstownn…
Check our profile for daily pics, stories, and craic from West B…
1 day ago
06 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: You can now follow us on Instagram
instagram.com/andersonstownn…
Check our profile for daily pics, stories, and craic from West B…
1 day ago
06 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
You can now follow us on Instagram
instagram.com/andersonstownn…
Check our profile for daily pics, stories, and craic fr…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
06 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Proper order
twitter.com/WorldBoxingNew…
1 day ago
06 June 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@wackyj67
: Solitude-1957.
pic.twitter.com/j2zjyr4LaY
1 day ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
🙄
twitter.com/BBCSPORTNI/sta…
1 day ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@BBCNewsNI
: Former soldier Dennis Hutchings' appeal to the Supreme Court against a decision to try him in a Diplock Court is dismissed h…
1 day ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: McAllister sets out
@stjamesswifts
vision writes
@PaddyTierney21
belfastmediagroup.com/mcallister-set…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@West_Bel…
1 day ago
06 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Just another reason why
@tmorello
is a legend! 🤘
twitter.com/tmorello/statu…
1 day ago
06 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: This week's
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
instagram.com/p/ByV7mnZB7NO/…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
That's quite the lanyard the girl on right has there
twitter.com/WBSuperSeries/…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Féile an Phobail Cribby World Cup competition was launched yesterday and the
@ATownNews
were there along with @punter…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Switzerland getting a soft penalty awarded.... sounds familiar! 😒
#PORSUI
#NationsLeague
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@JakeOKane
will present this year’s Féile’s Big Comedy Night Out at
@TheDevenish
on Friday 2nd August with special guest…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Féile an Phobail Cribby World Cup competition was launched yesterday and the
@ATownNews
were there along with @punter…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Article in this week’s
@ATownNews
on the massive Boyzone concert which will take place in front of 15,000 at the Falls Pa…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Family speak of their sadness after Sheenagh passes away. Your
#CommunityPaper
@ATownNews
is on Sale from tonight. #FrontPa…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@AiTinpot
: German 5th division side TV Jahn Hiesfeld told their manager, with one game of the season left, he wouldn't be in charge next…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@barrabest
: Prepare for showers if you’re heading to see
@Metallica
at
#Slane
in County Meath on Saturday. Mucky ground. Fewer showers a…
2 days ago
05 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: A wee of West v North today at the
@FeileBelfast
#CribbyWorldCup
launch.
@janepadams14
taking on the
#PG
and GAA legend Conor…
3 days ago
04 June 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: This morning we launched our Féile Cribby World Cup at Northumberland st with guests including
@radiostephen
GAA All Star…
3 days ago
04 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@neilojim1972
: OTD ish 1599 Ld President of Munster Thomas Norreys was critically wounded fighting 3 miles from
#Kilmallock
. The English…
4 days ago
03 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Controls on new ATM charges urged
belfastmediagroup.com/controls-on-ne…
via
@ATownNews
@Neekyatn
@newbelfast
4 days ago
03 June 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: WE ARE NOW LIVE!!! for
#BOTN19
at
belfastmediagroup.com/best-of-the-no…
Remember ONE VOTE every 24 hours from your IP address - gi…
7 days ago
31 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ilcufoundation
: What a great day, lots of engagement and learning on credit union controls. Everyone here is so committed to developing…
1 week ago
30 May 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@HolyChildPSBel
: Thanks to
@ATownNews
for their coverage of our boys winning the
@Gaelfast_GAA
@AontroimCnmB
A League Hurling on page 86…
1 week ago
30 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Saturday Sportzine: Antrim v Tyrone; Celtic Clash 8 and Windsor Tennis
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 weeks ago
25 May 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@wackyj67
: U2 at Botanic Gardens 1997.
pic.twitter.com/DLUblqHhML
2 weeks ago
24 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 finalist…
2 weeks ago
23 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
3 weeks ago
16 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Your Saturday Sportzine Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
4 weeks ago
11 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
A late Willowbank goal to put the icing on the cake. 6-2 it finishes as Willowcank claim the Cochrane Corry Cup to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 weeks ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Willowbank GK a little too casual and gifts amus Firzsimons a consolation. 5-2
4 weeks ago
09 May 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by