Online June 7, 2019

Pic of the day, Friday, June 7

IN MEMORY: Fr Devlin blesses the new memorial garden in St Clare's Primary School, which is dedicated to the school's late caretaker Emer O'Neill IN MEMORY: Fr Devlin blesses the new memorial garden in St Clare's Primary School, which is dedicated to the school's late caretaker Emer O'Neill
By Thomas McMullan
