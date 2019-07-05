Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
July 5, 2019
Pic of the Day, Friday, July 5
Gerard Mulhern, Conor McParland and Annette Bennett getting ready for the local heats of the Féile an Phobail Cribby World Cup at Teach Basil, the Andersonstown News' Glen Road HQ
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Jam is just so sweet for a lunchtime treat
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@garethcmurray
:
@squinteratn
@BBCnireland
As if you pay for a TV licence.
6 hours ago
05 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@andreemurphy
: Paul Heaton n Jacqui Abbott giving it the heap - with a EU flag - no Brexit here x
pic.twitter.com/nNts1SGmKl
10 hours ago
05 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
Love this... That guilty look 😄
@AntrimLens
@squinteratn
@andreemurphy
pic.twitter.com/yNREdv5VVE
10 hours ago
05 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: 🚨LESS THAN 150 TICKETS REMAINING!🚨 Legendary Irish musician Phil Coulter will perform live at the stunning Clonard Monas…
13 hours ago
05 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@JamesConnollyVC
: We were delighted to welcome Ann Heron the great great granddaughter of James Connolly and her grandson Adam on a tour…
13 hours ago
05 July 2019
Gerard (PG) Mulhern
@puntersg
#EveingWinTrixie
5-2 The Big Lense (19:10 Wexford) 11-8 Eight And Bob (19:20 Bellewstown) 11-4 Hello Pilgrim (20:45 Wexford)
14 hours ago
05 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Eimear dies just days after her wedding
belfastmediagroup.com/eimear-dies-ju…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@AntrimLens
@andreemurphy
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
15 hours ago
05 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#FoodReview
Jam is just so sweet for a lunchtime treat
belfastmediagroup.com/jam-is-just-so…
via
@ATownNews
@cmcparland91
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
15 hours ago
05 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pic of the Day, Friday, July 5
belfastmediagroup.com/pic-of-the-day…
via
@ATownNews
@squinteratn
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@puntersg
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
15 hours ago
05 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Don't forget today before 5pm ALL FAMILY NOTICES receive a massive 25% off when you call to our office
@puntersg
@Neekyatn
…
15 hours ago
05 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATownNews
: Don't forget today before 5pm ALL FAMILY NOTICES receive a massive 25% off when you call to our office
@puntersg
@Neekyatn
…
17 hours ago
05 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@denvermccord
: .
@hotpress
review of
#EddieVedder
&
@Glen_Hansard
at
@3ArenaDublin
#pearljam
“It’s a testament to the talent of Hansar…
18 hours ago
05 July 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@lasallebelfast
: Good to hear past pupil
@RadioDecky
thanking us for the invite to our Extra Curricular Prize Day and acknowledging our…
18 hours ago
05 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: The Cribby Heats continue in the West. Myself,
@Neekyatn
@mjjacko91
@PaddyTierney21
are in action in the singles tomorrow. O…
21 hours ago
05 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Peston
: This may be the most shocking piece I have ever read about the USA, a country I’ve loved and admired all my life. What is to b…
1 day ago
04 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: Are you a true Westie? If so, you will agree with all this from
@squinteratn
instagram.com/p/BzfUl1rhZIH/…
2 days ago
04 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@history_of_punk
: On this day in punk history The Clash made their stage debut supporting the Sex Pistols at the Black Swan, Sheffield,…
2 days ago
04 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Pic of the day, Thursday, July 4 ohn Hubbucks and his Mobile Team Adventure helps with the sports day at Aisling Daycare on…
2 days ago
04 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@squinteratn
: Some men at our meeting this afternoon being shamed for their footwear choices by disapproving women. Seems there are two…
2 days ago
04 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@EamonMcGee
:
@Call_Me_Ciaran
I’ve a theory where such is the effort and commitment it’s a bit like Fight Club but it’s actually McGeeney…
2 days ago
04 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NBAPAdvice
: Getting prepared for our School Swap Shop but would need a few clothes rails. If anyone would like to donate a few we would…
2 days ago
04 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Only tune for today! Soundgarden 4th of july
youtu.be/EU4L6THYAbM
via
@YouTube
2 days ago
04 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FrontPage
pic.twitter.com/mMrT8fjDvW
2 days ago
04 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FrontPage
pic.twitter.com/mMrT8fjDvW
2 days ago
04 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
: It’s official - Boli is a Bhoy! 🍀 Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has joined
#CelticFC
on a four-year deal from
@skrapid
📝 #Welcome…
2 days ago
04 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
€126m 😳 he’s some player though!
twitter.com/atletienglish/…
2 days ago
03 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@IrishTimesSport
: Portrush’s Orange parade not a good look for British Open
irishtimes.com/sport/golf/por…
via
@IrishTimesSport
2 days ago
03 July 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Our
#FrontPage
this week - just heartbreaking stuff. This week's edition on Sale from 6pm tonight
@newbelfast
@CiaraQuinn0…
3 days ago
03 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT
@naomhtreasaclg
and
@Davitts1912
have won a dramatic Junior B Hurling Championship clash against
@Naomh_Una_clg
2-13 to 4-5
4 days ago
01 July 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Everyone doing ok there? Tough at the top
5 days ago
01 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Stockholm’s
@NobelPrize
museum is small but does a good job at covering the history of the gong. Was impressed the…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
01 July 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Let's do this!
#Glastonbury2019
pic.twitter.com/gznnyEErkR
1 week ago
25 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Family Notices can be placed online from the comfort of your home/office and also receive 10% discount. Simply log…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
25 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Looking for a local Electrician, Joiner, Plumber etc, check out our online service directory. We also offer an adve…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
18 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Don't forget Family Notices for this weeks edition need to be in before 12 noon tomorrow No need to leave comfort o…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
18 June 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FrontPage
@SPGBETTING
Matched Bets for US Open and Royal Ascot inside!…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
13 June 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@MeaveofConnaugh
: When O’Kelly was excavating Newgrange in 1962, local people told him of some association with the rising sun. He disco…
4 weeks ago
09 June 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@DavidMohan99
: Saturday Sportzine: Antrim v Tyrone; Celtic Clash 8 and Windsor Tennis
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
1 month ago
25 May 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@wackyj67
: U2 at Botanic Gardens 1997.
pic.twitter.com/DLUblqHhML
1 month ago
24 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week's paper is on sale now! Local news, sport and much more! Also, check out our Best of the North 2019 finalist…
1 month ago
23 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
: With sorrow we learn of the passing of former player, mentor & committee member Liam Hamill. Liam won 6hurling & 2foo…
2 months ago
16 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Your Saturday Sportzine Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
2 months ago
11 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
A late Willowbank goal to put the icing on the cake. 6-2 it finishes as Willowcank claim the Cochrane Corry Cup to…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
09 May 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Willowbank GK a little too casual and gifts amus Firzsimons a consolation. 5-2
2 months ago
09 May 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by