Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
February 15, 2019
Pic of the day, Friday, February 15
Wild gesse take to the sky above the Waterworks
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
A chip off the old block at new ChipCo
Cops’ early weekend start to stop fighting
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: INCREASED police resources are to be deployed at the Falls Park and City Cemetery from as early as 3pm this weekend following…
52 minutes ago
15 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@LeonaONeill1
: Roses are red, Violets are blue, Stop giving me one word answers When I’m interviewing you
#Rosesareredvioletsareblue
53 minutes ago
15 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
INCREASED police resources are to be deployed at the Falls Park and City Cemetery from as early as 3pm this weekend…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
53 minutes ago
15 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Cops’ early weekend start to stop fighting
belfastmediagroup.com/cops-early-wee…
via
@ATownNews
53 minutes ago
15 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@theirishfor
: Roses are red Violets are blue A regular verb in the past tense Gets a séimhiú.
54 minutes ago
15 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Tickets are now on sale from Ticketmaster for our Féile live concert at Clonard Monastery on 10th March in association wi…
1 hour ago
15 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Thousands of nominations already received for the
@ATownNews
#BOTW19
Nominate for your favourites now at https://t.co/j4kl9…
1 hour ago
15 February 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@QUBFoodProf
: Pink slime burgers coming our way if the Brexiteers get there's. Bon appetite Boris
mnn.com/food/healthy-e…
https://t.co/…
1 hour ago
15 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
PG CUP FIRST ROUND DRAW 🏆
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
1 hour ago
15 February 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
It's a long road has no turning. Me and yer man are so looking forward to the stretch in the days and long, long ev…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
15 February 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@paulhayes55
: First Blackcap I have seen in a year
@BirdWatchingMag
@OldeEire
@Avibase
@NikonProEurope
#birdphotography
#birdwatching
#…
2 hours ago
15 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATownNews
:
#DailyBelfastFood
with
@cmcparland91
A chip off the old block at new ChipCo
belfastmediagroup.com/a-chip-off-the…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
…
2 hours ago
15 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: Thousands of nominations already received for the
@ATownNews
#BOTW19
Nominate for your favourites now at https://t.co/j4kl9…
2 hours ago
15 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
:
#DailyBelfastFood
with
@cmcparland91
A chip off the old block at new ChipCo
belfastmediagroup.com/a-chip-off-the…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
…
2 hours ago
15 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#DailyBelfastFood
with
@cmcparland91
A chip off the old block at new ChipCo
belfastmediagroup.com/a-chip-off-the…
via
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
15 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@BMG_sport
: Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
3 hours ago
15 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons ready to make their mark insists captain, McCann
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-ready…
pic.twitter.com/dsxM66Bv4T
3 hours ago
15 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
#Sandown
#Lucky15
#FridayBets
1.20 Not Another Muddle 6/4 1.50 Glen Forsa 4/1 2.20 Queenohearts 15/8 4.05 Achille 5/1
3 hours ago
15 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@StPaulsGAC
: Well done to our contingent on
@STMARYSCBGS
Oisin McGrath Shield winning team - Bobby Jack, Cian, Ciarán, Shea and not forg…
4 hours ago
15 February 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Thousands of nominations already received for the
@ATownNews
#BOTW19
Nominate for your favourites now at https://t.co/j4kl9…
4 hours ago
15 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Thousands of nominations already received for the
@ATownNews
#BOTW19
Nominate for your favourites now at…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
15 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@BBCSport
: This is absolutely incredible.
pic.twitter.com/9uLc7Afkdh
12 hours ago
14 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@btsportfootball
: Celtic Big European nights 🤝 YNWA belted out by everyone draped in green and white. Brill…
12 hours ago
14 February 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: 💍 Popping the question pitchside at Old Trafford and a special message from Ole… What a day for Norwegian
#MUFC
fans Andreas a…
12 hours ago
14 February 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@wackyj67
: The Beehive Bar-Falls Road after an explosion-date unsure.
pic.twitter.com/n2UXcvUDt9
13 hours ago
14 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@Sport_leisure1
: Match made in heaven!! Packy McAlister & our new first team coach Barry Johnston reunited!! - Cupid has been busy tonig…
15 hours ago
14 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Looking forward to a great final
@KickhamsCreggan
on Sunday!
twitter.com/KickhamsCregga…
22 hours ago
14 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is ON SALE NOW!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/F0Ui4fiBPU
1 day ago
14 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@LoveIrishBoxing
: Welcome
@OwieeONeill95
to the Boxing Ireland Promotions Team. Owen will be trained by Gerard McManus and working close…
1 day ago
14 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@Gaelic_Life
: Today’s Gaelic Life is a tribute to the late, great John Morrison. Joe Brolly, Martin Clarke, Kevin Cassidy, Conor Mortime…
1 day ago
14 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
Police Ombudsman shocker: Police did no disclose sensitive Troubles info in murder cases
belfastmediagroup.com/police-ombudsm…
1 day ago
14 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Nominations for
#BOTW19
are now open at
belfastmediagroup.com/best-of-the-we…
@puntersg
@FailteFeirste
@West_Belfast
@Neekyatn
@squintera…
1 day ago
14 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Article in this week’s
@ATownNews
on the launch of the Féile an Earraigh Spring Festival in west Belfast this afternoon b…
1 day ago
14 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@ATownNews
article on Féile an Phobail ‘Pat Finucane: A Community Reflects’ 30th anniversary event which took place last…
1 day ago
14 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Feature in this week’s edition of
@ATownNews
on
@BrassneckCo
Gibraltar Strait play which will be in the Roddy McCorley Cl…
1 day ago
14 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: Nominations for
#BOTW19
are now open at
belfastmediagroup.com/best-of-the-we…
@puntersg
@FailteFeirste
@West_Belfast
@Neekyatn
@squintera…
2 days ago
13 February 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@ThePeakyBlinder
actor
@PackyLee
launched this year’s Féile an Earraigh programme this afternoon at
@Culturlann
on the F…
2 days ago
13 February 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Absolutely not. They look like a pair of sizzlers you would have been slaughtered for wearing as a kid
twitter.com/guardian/statu…
2 days ago
13 February 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Saddened to learn of the passing of John 'Beefer' Morrison this morning. One of life's good guys. Was a great help…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
12 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Our office is open Monday-Friday 9am-4.45 Remember 25% off every Friday for Family Notices etc For all your party spec…
1 week ago
08 February 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McBride issues rallying cry ahead of vital Leitrim clash
belfastmediagroup.com/mcbride-issues…
pic.twitter.com/lvakEW7Ddn
1 week ago
07 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PaddyTierney21
: Plenty of reading for
@NaomhEannaCLG
fans in this week's
@NorthBelfastNew
ahead of Saturday's
@AIB_GAA
All-Ireland IFC…
1 week ago
07 February 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Desmondbarr8
:
@NBNThomas
@ATownNews
@NorthBelfastNew
@barrabest
Ice don’t stop us fishing
pic.twitter.com/teawCTyxas
2 weeks ago
31 January 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Just weeks after an arson attack on his home, police inform a cancer sufferer of a death threat... full story in th…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
31 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Naomh Éanna stalwart Curran dreaming of Croker appearance
belfastmediagroup.com/naomh-eanna-st…
pic.twitter.com/0EpgLqQBsO
4 weeks ago
17 January 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Saffrons finish McKenna Cup with Ranch victory as league campaign looms
belfastmediagroup.com/saffrons-finis…
pic.twitter.com/9T89GJsbrG
1 month ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Do you live in the Ardoyne or NewLodge areas? Do you have ideas on how we can help your community to thrive away from p…
1 month ago
10 January 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@LAPDHQ
: On this Christmas Eve, we too would like to acknowledge our partners at
@NYPDnews
for their continued partnership-they’ll alway…
2 months ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@NYPDnews
: On this Christmas Eve, we’d like to acknowledge our partners at
@LAPDHQ
who have been working with us to protect Christmas si…
2 months ago
24 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: A very merry and peaceful Christmas to all of our staff, friends, followers, supporters, funders and partners. We will…
2 months ago
22 December 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@KevinMorleyRP
: Calling in the Army to deal with Gatwick drones? All we need is some bog roll
pic.twitter.com/13dOQIjXR8
2 months ago
20 December 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Return of the ‘Mac Attack’
belfastmediagroup.com/return-of-the-…
via
@ATownNews
3 months ago
15 November 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by