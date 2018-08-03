Folow us on social media

Online August 3, 2018

Pic of the Day, Friday August 3

High spirits at Sceim Samhraidh at Lamh Dhearg, featuring Irish classes, mountain walks, art and GAA workshops, Ceili dancing and many other events Ronan Webb and his sister Orlaith spin down the dance lines at the Ceili.
By Mark Jones
