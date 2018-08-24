Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Best of the North 2018
Best of the West 2018
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
August 24, 2018
Pic of the Day, Friday 24th August
Stephen Agnew and baby John Agnew (grandson of John Dunne) testing out the equipment at the Whiterock Leisure Centre boxing suite in memory of the late John Dunne.
By Mark Jones
Please follow and like us:
Remembering May Mac Giolla in Belfast
Tura to dance in front of the Pope
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@cliftonvillefc
: Check out
@SPGBETTING
's guide to all of tomorrow's Danske Bank Premiership action.
youtu.be/K-qdGcbXuYc
3 minutes ago
24 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Man arrested after Oldpark drugs find
belfastmediagroup.com/man-arrested-a…
via
@ATownNews
5 minutes ago
24 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Watching Brief: Paul Townend ride on Koraleva has to be looked at? Will
@AtTheRaces
as usual sit on the proverbial…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 minutes ago
24 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@LoveIrishBoxing
: 🚨Signing Alert🚨 Boxing Ireland Promotions are proud to welcome Larne puncher Kelvin Mc Donald to the team with Boxing…
17 minutes ago
24 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Excitement in North Belfast this week ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Ireland! Full coverage in this week's paper wi…
36 minutes ago
24 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Pic of the Week by
@NBNThomas
'Trip Down Memory Lane' event at the Flax Centre with members of local nursing homes…
36 minutes ago
24 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: A new video project has been launched by
@ayebelfast
that will allow local residents to discuss what their area means…
37 minutes ago
24 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: In this week's 'Community in Focus', we profile
@SimonCommNI
pic.twitter.com/nXUDn7BCur
37 minutes ago
24 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Man arrested after Oldpark drugs find
belfastmediagroup.com/man-arrested-a…
via
@ATownNews
37 minutes ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Excitement in North Belfast this week ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Ireland! Full coverage in this week's paper…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
47 minutes ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Pic of the Week by
@NBNThomas
'Trip Down Memory Lane' event at the Flax Centre with members of local nursing hom…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
52 minutes ago
24 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Del Boy in real life😋
facebook.com/punters.guide/…
1 hour ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
A new video project has been launched by
@ayebelfast
that will allow local residents to discuss what their area mea…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
In this week's 'Community in Focus', we profile
@SimonCommNI
pic.twitter.com/nXUDn7BCur
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@cliftonvillefc
: Many thanks to Jack Patterson and Séamus O'Leary for signing up as Cliftonville FC Matchday Partners this weekend (more…
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@CBS1962
: Our biggest fans this week:
@ATownNews
,
@MartinJMagill
,
@Celt_Bhoy1888
. Thank you! via
sumall.com/thankyou?utm_s…
https://t.co/9N…
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@andreemurphy
: In this week's .
@ATownNews
I look at the complicated thing that happens when Arlene Foster is yet again involved in a snu…
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FailteFeirste
: Take a walk around West Belfast this
#BankHolidayWeekend
& visit our world famous Wall Murals, Europe's largest public o…
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@Workforceonline
: It wouldn’t be a Workforce Open Day without a
#TeamWorkforce
Selfie! We are here until 3:30pm so if you have just left…
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: Tura to dance in front of the Pope
belfastmediagroup.com/tura-to-dance-…
via
@ATownNews
@Culturlann
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
Squinter
@squinteratn
Behold – the
@News_Letter
definition of a 'shared space'. I don't know for sure whether this is epic trolling or th…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
24 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Man arrested after Oldpark drugs find
belfastmediagroup.com/man-arrested-a…
via
@ATownNews
3 hours ago
24 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@squinteratn
: Wacky Races has played a massive part in my life. An email from
@Neekyatn
has led to me reassessing a complicated relation…
4 hours ago
24 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
1.55 Melting Dew 15/2 2.25 Stradivarius 1/3 3.00 Space Traveller 7/2 TRIXIE 3.35 Battaash 4/6 TRIXIE 4.15 Indomitab…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 hours ago
24 August 2018
Gerard Mulhern (The PG)
@puntersg
Your Daily Belfast, Friday 24th August -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/swUL11Xo7h
6 hours ago
24 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@OfficialDownGAA
: Tally appointed as Down Senior Football Mgr Down GAA County Board have ratified Paddy Tally as the new manager of the…
19 hours ago
23 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ElectricIreland
: Retweet to win two tickets to the Electric Ireland Minor Football Final where defending champions Kerry take on Galway…
23 hours ago
23 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@BMG_sport
: Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
23 hours ago
23 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@TheGlastoThingy
: On Stormzy's Instagram story, he's showing what's almost the old Noel Gallagher quote from when Jay Z was announced as…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: West Belfast Councillor highlights concerns over an accident black spot
@newbelfast
pic.twitter.com/mh9vrSNzGi
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@andyirishnews
: Check this out
@TyroneGAALive
and
@DubGAAOfficial
fans. O’Hanlon’s development draw:
klubfunder.com/Clubs/Redmond_…
https://t.c…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Tura to dance in front of the Pope. Well known Gaeilgeoir to perform this weekend
@newbelfast
@Pontifex
https://t.co/BEkHgTk…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
:
@CiaraQuinn01
speaks to Martin Lynch & Maria Connolly about their upcoming play the History of the Peace (Accordin' to My Ma…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: In this week's paper
@bronachtwomey
speaks to Patsy Mullan whose brother Father Hugh Mullan was murdered in the Ballymurphy…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Excitement in West ahead of Pope visit
@newbelfast
@Pontifex
pic.twitter.com/nhAUAHhixf
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: Grab your
@SPGBETTING
#Matched
£5 bets in this week's
@ATownNews
/
@NorthBelfastNew
#ItMakesBettingSense
#DoubleYourOdds
#Dou…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@BMG_sport
: Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
1 day ago
23 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Tennyson lands shock world title shot
belfastmediagroup.com/tennyson-lands…
pic.twitter.com/gj1GrwrB68
1 day ago
23 August 2018
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@puntersg
: Grab your
@SPGBETTING
#Matched
£5 bets in this week's
@ATownNews
/
@NorthBelfastNew
#ItMakesBettingSense
#DoubleYourOdds
#Dou…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Your Daily Belfast, Thursday 23rd August:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: Grab your
@SPGBETTING
#Matched
£5 bets in this week's
@ATownNews
/
@NorthBelfastNew
#ItMakesBettingSense
#DoubleYourOdds
#Dou…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@hughkeogh
: Fair play to the man, he's eaten his fucking coat too
pic.twitter.com/hCmr49fJuy
1 day ago
23 August 2018
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@SkyArts
: Brilliant new 4 part series coming on 14 September celebrating music’s most important unsung heroes. Explore 'The Art Of Drumm…
1 day ago
23 August 2018
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
It seems
@JamesT931
has landed a world title shot on October 20 in Boston v Tevin Farmer according to ESPN
2 days ago
22 August 2018
Evan Short
@evansms
Island life 🥃
pic.twitter.com/v8nUuynRh3
6 days ago
18 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Frampton predicting an explosive performance on his field of dreams
belfastmediagroup.com/frampton-predi…
pic.twitter.com/KamF50dZMW
1 week ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Barnes confident he has the tools to take Rosales’ crown
belfastmediagroup.com/barnes-confide…
pic.twitter.com/9GS9vKh3dg
1 week ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@Kerrso86
: For one of the best.
#GKU
💙💙💙
pic.twitter.com/9oiz8WI4X1
1 week ago
17 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@Bathshack
:
#TBThursday
@naomheoinclg
won the first leg of the
@Bathshack
@AontroimGAA
SHC Preliminary Round against
@McQuillanGAC
⚾ Tak…
1 week ago
16 August 2018
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@puntersg
:
#AislingAwards18
was luanched in the
@BalmoralBelfast
on Tuesday. The Awards will take place October 18th in the Europa Hote…
1 week ago
16 August 2018
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by