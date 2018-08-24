Folow us on social media

Online August 24, 2018

Pic of the Day, Friday 24th August

Stephen Agnew and baby John Agnew (grandson of John Dunne) testing out the equipment at the Whiterock Leisure Centre boxing suite in memory of the late John Dunne. Stephen Agnew and baby John Agnew (grandson of John Dunne) testing out the equipment at the Whiterock Leisure Centre boxing suite in memory of the late John Dunne.
By Mark Jones
