Pic of the day

Outreach Officer Debbie Young with Fashion & Textile Artist, Chloe Dougan launch Women in the Arts As part of the Greater Newlodge Community Festival in the The Duncairn. Hosting a body of work by local women in the arts; Artists Chloe Dougan, Eimear OÕCaoilte and Evie Williamson. The exhibition touches on topics such as mental health, women in struggle and photographic developmental work using derelict spaces and the heightened consciousness of found light in such spaces. The exhibition runs until the festival close, 10th August